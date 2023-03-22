Your guide to the best afternoon tea experiences in Singapore for 2023

Revel in the smugness of doing nothing while others toil at these best afternoon tea experiences in Singapore for 2023.

Peer down on the working class from the 70th-floor SKAI, which rolls out a luxury afternoon tea with caviar and Krug champagne. Right next door, Anti:dote gets a degree in fine arts with bites inspired by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh.

Raffles Hotel keeps sakura season blooming with cherry blossom-flavoured treats, and Tablescape spreads foie gras on kaya toast. Strawberry is the answer at Alley on 25, which is featuring the fruit in various forms, while The Marmalade Pantry makes purple rain with innovative but delicious bites, such as blueberry macaron and lavender chicken on rice cracker.

(Hero and feature images credits: Swissôtel The Stamford; Raffles Hotel Singapore)

The best afternoon tea sets in Singapore for 2023