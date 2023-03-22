Your guide to the best afternoon tea experiences in Singapore for 2023

Revel in the smugness of doing nothing while others toil at these best afternoon tea experiences in Singapore for 2023.
Peer down on the working class from the 70th-floor SKAI, which rolls out a luxury afternoon tea with caviar and Krug champagne. Right next door, Anti:dote gets a degree in fine arts with bites inspired by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh.
Raffles Hotel keeps sakura season blooming with cherry blossom-flavoured treats, and Tablescape spreads foie gras on kaya toast. Strawberry is the answer at Alley on 25, which is featuring the fruit in various forms, while The Marmalade Pantry makes purple rain with innovative but delicious bites, such as blueberry macaron and lavender chicken on rice cracker.
(Hero and feature images credits: Swissôtel The Stamford; Raffles Hotel Singapore)
The best afternoon tea sets in Singapore for 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /6
Alley on 25 debuts their Strawberry-themed Alley Tea-scape afternoon tea with fresh strawberries from Australia. The fruit makes it way into Hokkaido milk panna cotta with a marshmallow-like strawberry cloud, strawberry yuzu éclair, and pistachio scones with strawberry crisps, which are served warm alongside milk jam and clotted cream. Savouries take the form of gravlax bagel with cured salmon and herbed cream cheese, alongside creamy chicken vol-au-vent grilled with herbs and combined with bacon, bell peppers, and cream cheese. The experience also includes freshly brewed coffee and a selection of TWG Tea.
S$42++
Daily until 30 June 2023
(Image credit: Andaz Singapore)
2 /6
Have your art and eat it too at Anti:dote, which is serving an afternoon tea inspired by Vincent van Gogh. The set is based on the Dutch painter’s iconic work “Sunflowers,” recreated here as yellow-tinged saffron brioche holding smoked salmon and blueberry crème fraiche, sous vide Lobster and lemon confit between sunflower seed bread, and sunflower praline pot, comprising of a sunflower sorbet on chocolate oat milk cream with orange marmalade and a chocolate sponge base. The bites come with raisin scones, strawberry marmalade, lemon curd, and clotted cream, which are sprinkled with sunflower seeds.
S$58++
Daily until 1 May 2023
(Image credit: Fairmont Singapore)
3 /6
It is all superlatives at SKAI, which has started serving a luxury high tea every quarter. It features gourmet produce such as king crab chawanmushi with morel mushrooms and ikura, lobster and uni in a savoury ice-cream cone, SKAI-branded Kaviari Oscietre caviar, Iberian ham and manchego quiche with the premium Joselito Jamon brand, and a Blackmore Wagyu morsel with smoked roe and Japanese nori. Sweets are similarly high-end, with Japanese strawberry tart, a choux puff filled with Spanish-saffron and orange marmalade, and a lychee lollipop adorned with 22 carat gold. The set comes with Bacha Coffee and TWG Tea, or opt for the free-flow Krug Grand Cuvée package.
From S$168++
Every quarter from February 2023. Visit their website for details.
(Image credit: Swissôtel The Stamford)
Raffles Hotel promises a cherry blossom season that lasts for months with their sakura afternoon tea experience. Happening at the Grand Lobby, the set features Japanese-inspired sweets including sakura strawberry Mont Blanc, kinako mochi almond profiterole, genmaicha rollcake, and sakura nerikiri wagashi, a traditional dessert that executive pastry chef Tai Chien Lin shaped like a cherry blossom. For savoury bites, it includes salmon sushi roll with avocado, beef sando with katsu bechamel, and tamagoyaki with ikura and Japanese pickles. These items are served alongside raisin scones, clotted cream, and strawberry rose jam, paired with Mariage Frères tea or the hotel’s own coffee blend.
S$108++
27 March – 4 June 2023
(Image credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore)
5 /6
Tablescape revamps its daily afternoon tea to include new bites and old favourites. Fresh out of the oven include the sweet flower pot cheese mousse – cheese and red velvet sponge inside a dark chocolate shell – while savouries range from tea smoked Norwegian salmon sandwich to foie gras kaya brioche. The popular rosemary apple tart still remains on the menu, featuring a caramelised apple and raisin filling inside a crumbly tart pastry shell, together with an array of scones, clotted cream, berry jam and house-churned butters. The afternoon tea also includes a choice of coffee and TWG Tea.
S$78++
Daily
(Image credit: Tablescape Restaurant and Bar)
Now known for being one of the best spots for afternoon tea, The Marmalade Pantry paints its afternoon tea purple in 2023 with treats inspired by the sensual shade. It includes sweets like blackcurrant macaron and mini honey blueberry cupcake, while savouries range from purple mashed potato croquette to lavender chicken on rice cracker. Each set comes with plain and buttermilk scones with strawberry preserve, orange marmalade, and clotted cream, as well as two pots of tea from homegrown brand Monogram Tea.
S$78++ for two
Daily until 30 April 2023
(Image credit: The Marmalade Pantry)