8 best all-American diners in Singapore for a smashin’ good time

The kitschy American diner is a proud send-up to all the perfectly-lit, curated-just-for-social media restaurants out there, which these spots in Singapore do fantastically well.
But what exactly makes an American diner? The concept behind this unique breed of restaurant is simple: unpretentious greasy grub, dressed in checkered flooring and clashing walls, complete with red booths that will most likely result in a cosy evening with friends and family.
Yet the enduring appeal of the American diner is much more than its casual plates and vintage furniture. When it was first introduced Stateside, the diner was often located just off major interstate highways as a spot of rest and hospitality after a long journey. It was built primarily for the blue-collar crowd, with the main focus on cheap and fast food.
The American diner concept changed after the Second World War: it became known as a homely place where travellers and locals mingled. Many of the interior elements and dishes that were introduced in this period — including the iconic jukebox — became so popular that it has become quintessential to any diner.
We might not be able to get the authentic American diner experience here in Singapore, but that does not mean we cannot enjoy the good vibes at these inspired ones. Read on for the full list.
8 best American diners in Singapore for a smashin’ good time
Broadway American Diner is nestled in the buzzing Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski, dishing out plates of homemade patties and freshly-baked buns and hotdogs without chemical additives. The vibe is distinctly classic too: think checkered flooring, tiled walls, vibrant red vinyl booths, and neon lights for the ultimate vintage American diner experience. Here, chow down on the double Black Angus cheese burger, a hearty mix of American cheese, red onions, cucumber pickles, and succulent beef patty.
Black Tap is a sleek, hiphop-inspired interpretation of a classic diner, but the energy remains the same. Hailing from New York, they double down hard on ostentation: the towering Cakeshake is crowned with a hefty slice of funfetti cake, and The Greg Norman burger has a half-a-pound wagyu patty that threatens to spill out. Add to the decadence with sides of chicken wings, Nashville hot fries, and buttermilk fried chicken tenders.
While Hard Rock Cafe might not hae the decor of the quintessential American diner, the vibe of the place more than makes up for it. After all, the American chain has been crooning good ol’ rock tunes and churning out food staples since 1971. The legendary steak burger makes you feel red, white, and blue with a combination of a thick beef patty, double slices of American cheese, smoked bacon, onion ring, and their signature sweet and smoky sauce, to be finished with an indulgent hot fudge brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sprinkles, fresh whipped cream, and a cherry.
While Jerry’s does not claim to be a diner, it is everything a good example should be. The checkerboard vinyl tablecloth has remained in place since 1994, and they still serve down-home classics like barbecued baby back ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, and Black Angus steak. Dessert means pies of key lime, pecan, or apple, and all they are missing is a waitress calling you, “darlin’.”
For an all-American dining experience by the bay, head to OverEasy. The diner is dressed is a gaudy shade of turquoise and red checkerboard floorings, and offers a modern reimagining of the classic American diner heavily influenced by the vibrant spirit of the 1960s and ‘70s. Notable items on the menu include truffle lobster mac and cheese and the beer can chicken — a whole roasted chicken with a beer can stuffed in its cavity. Grab a couple of root beer floats to drink with it.
Transport yourself to the City of Angels with Fatburger’s flagship lifestyle concept store, located in the bustling Orchard Cineleisure. Founded in LA, the diner features a unique stadium-like design with bold wall murals – making it the first-ever Fatburger in the world to have such an interior. The halal-certified menu of fresh burgers come generously portioned with farm-to-table chicken and freshly-baked artisanal buns, as well as new creations like the fish burger stuffed with a tender cod patty, and vegetarian selections featuring Impossible meat. Our personal picks? The Swiss mushroom beef and the double (XXL) fatburger.
Open from 10am to 10pm daily, Joji’s Diner blew up on social media with their all-day breakfast and retro interiors. Checkerboard flooring, red booth seatings, and a jukebox: they’ve ticked off every item on an American diner list when it comes to design. As for the food, think chicken and waffles, burgers, and the most popular item on the menu, the all-star platter. True to its name, the plate comes packed with tomatoes, mushrooms, bacon, scrambled eggs, sausage, French toast, and a hash brown.
You can always make a withdrawal at The Bank, a burger joint on Craig Road. Hidden behind a faux ATM machine, the restaurant is run by the same people behind the now-closed Burger Bar New York, who have revived the concept almost entirely here. Furnished with dark leather booth and neon accents, the diner atmosphere is more subtle and upscale, which matches their high quality cheeseburgers made with house-made prime Angus beef patty. To drink, there are milkshakes, 12 taps pouring craft beer, and top-shelf bourbon.
