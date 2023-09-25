From a 30-year-old hawker stall to a Bib Gourmand winner, these places serve the best ban mian and chilli pan mee in Singapore.

Ban mian, or “board noodles” in Chinese, takes its name from the Hakka tradition of cutting noodles with a wooden block. Made with flour, egg, and water, the flat noodles are topped with meatball, vegetables, poached egg, and pork lard, and served either in a soup or with a thick dark sauce. Variations exists, such as KL chilli pan mee, which features round noodles called you mian and a heaping of dried sambal, as well as the Hokkien-style mee hoon kway.

One of the most famous ban mian in Singapore comes from Hui Wei, a Geylang Bahru Food Centre hawker stall that received a Bib Gourmand. Equally popular are L32 Handmade Noodles, a stalwart of the Geylang neighbourhood for 20 years, the 30-year-old China Whampoa Home Made Noodles, and Top 1 Home Made Noodle at Beauty World, which lets diners customise their orders.

Recent entrants to Singapore’s ban mian scene have also put themselves on the map. Yanan is run by a former hotel chef who applies his high standards to the dish, while The Noodle Memories is run by two Malaysians with a long history in chilli pan mee. KL Traditional Chilli Ban Mee offers both the classic and contemporary renditions of the dish, while Madam Leong is one woman’s perseverance to give her daughter a better life. Check them out below.

Where to find the best ban mian and chilli pan mee in Singapore