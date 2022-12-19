10 places for the best banana leaf rice in KL and PJ today

Let’s face it, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as digging into a heaping plate of delicious Indian curries, rice, and dishes – better yet if they’re served on a banana leaf. One of the many iconic dishes in Malaysia, the banana leaf rice is a must-have for both locals and visitors of Klang Valley, so much so that the dish can be easily found in Indian restaurants around. For the best experience and maximum satisfaction though, here’s a list of the best banana leaf rice in both KL and PJ.
What is banana leaf rice?
It’s a popular meal of choice in South Indian cuisine so it isn’t hard to understand what makes banana leaf rice so popular in countries like Singapore and Malaysia. At the base of both food cultures lie plenty of spice, which is something South Indian cuisine is well-known for too.
A typical meal of banana leaf rice involves a hefty serving of rice – biryani in some – alongside an assortment of vegetables, curries, and the restaurant’s own in-house specialities. Some of the more unique complimentary sides include deep-fried bitter gourd and pumpkin. In Singapore, some of the best options include Banana Leaf Apolo and Samy’s Curry, but the question still persists: where can you find the best banana leaf rice in Malaysia’s KL and PJ?
It’s safe to say that there are plenty of Indian restaurants around town, each more unique than the other. Bangsar alone takes over nearly half the list as it has become somewhat of a haven for banana leaf rice enthusiasts. Read more below.
(Hero and featured image credit: @bananabromy; Hero image: @wooi.ioow)
10 best places for the best banana leaf rice in Malaysia’s KL and PJ:
1 /10
Restoran Devi’s Corner is arguably one of the best banana leaf restaurants in KL’s Bangsar. This is largely due to its use of crabs, resulting in crab curry – a must-have with your banana leaf rice – and crab rasam to wash it all down with. The restaurant’s deep-fried squid is also a popular dish to accompany your meal.
(Image credit: @cikepal06/Instagram)
Those familiar with BananaBro’s banana leaf rice would recognise the name from its Changi City Point outpost. Although that’s now no longer in operation, the restaurant in KL remains hugely popular, and is sought-after for dishes like its briyani, fried squid, and chicken masala.
3 /10
While Fierce Curry House is known for its lobster biryani, the banana leaf rice is also a heavy contender. As a whole, the establishment serves up authentic Indian cuisine, which makes the banana leaf rice all the more worth it.
(Image credit: @leoyap725/Instagram)
4 /10
Bala’s Banana Leaf is still a newcomer to the scene, being the youngest establishment to serve banana leaf rice in Bangsar. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t one of the top contenders for the title of ‘Best Banana Leaf Rice in Bangsar’. It offers great choices of curries, vegetables, and side dishes as well as many other traditional Indian dishes.
(Image credit: @wooi.ioow)
What makes Annapuurnam Chettinad Restaurant different from everyone else in Bangsar is also its curry – more particularly, its mutton curry. It’s said that the addition of peanut butter in the curry gives it a unique and savoury flavour.
(Image credit: @shamanikrishnan)
6 /10
Vishal Food & Catering is one of the go-to places for banana leaf rice in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur. Just a stone’s throw away from Bangsar, Brickfields is where you will find Little India, making it a haven for banana leaf rice fanatics as well. It also offers plenty of different side dishes to go along with your meal.
(Image credit: @gagui22)
When you hear the name ‘Puchong’ followed by ‘banana leaf rice’, it can only mean one thing: Puchong Mess, which is named after its mess hall seating system features long tables for communal sharing. Its curries are flavourful and spicy while its meats pack plenty of punch as well, creating one of the best banana leaf rice in you’ll find in Selangor.
(Image credit: @makanwithhwang)
8 /10
The ever-popular debate going around Klang Valley’s PJ is where the best banana leaf rice is. Some are definitely in favour with Acha Curry House, which allows you to take as much of its vegetables as you like with no additional cost. Its curries also go great together, allowing for a harmonious meal.
(Image credit: @eat.like.sm)
9 /10
It’s a well-known secret that Sri Ganapathi Mess is the go-to place for banana leaf rice in PJ, especially if you’re looking for an exceptional meal. The attention to detail here spans from its curries to seafood, even down to the rasam. Be sure to order the Sotong Goreng here, a sliced cuttlefish dish that’s been fried until golden brown with curry leaves and onions.
(Image credit: @sriganapathimesspj)
10 /10
This family-run banana leaf rice restaurant in KL has been around since 1994 so you know that Jaipur Curry House is legit – nay, one of the best. Its crab curry comes second to none while its fried seafood dishes are a must-have, whether it’s the fish or the squid, or even both.
(Image credit: @chapterelf)