8 best bottomless brunches in Singapore to book every weekend in 2023

What better way to kickstart a lazy weekend morning than with brunch? Better yet, make that a bottomless brunch — you know, just to let loose and signal to your body that it’s finally the weekend and you are technically allowed to mute all your work chats (sorry, not sorry boss). In Singapore, the bottomless brunch options are plenty. Here are some of the best picks, if you can’t decide.
For a Japanese-style brunch that focuses on the food, head to Collyer Quay and check out the bottomless brunch at Kinki. The menu features an array of favourites like sashimi, sushi, plus hot and cold mains at a fantastic price point that’s truly hard to beat. If you’re looking for brunch with a view, head to the rooftop of the iconic Marina Bay Sands and feast at the bottomless brunch at Ce La Vi. Here, you’ll take in the stunning views of the city and Marina Bay you get to wash it all down with free-flow Prosecco and cocktails.
So grab your friends and indulge in endless refills of delicious food and drinks at some of the best bottomless brunches in Singapore.
Where to find the best bottomless brunches in Singapore:
(Hero and featured image credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Texas Sunday Cocktail Brunch at Manhattan
- Sunday brunch at Osteria BBR by Alain Ducasse
- Two-hour free flow at Fat Prince
- "Dim Sum, Drink Sum" Brunch at Madame Fan
- Italian Bistronomic Champagne Brunch at Luce by Davide Giacomelli
- The Brunch Club at Ce La Vi
- Vintage Champagne Brunch at Colony
- Bottomless brunch at Kinki
1 /8
It’s an adults-only affair here at Manhattan. The current theme revolves around the Lone Star State, which means you can expect hot dishes like the Chilli Con Carne Poached Eggs, Crispy Buttermilk Buffalo Chicken and the Texas Cornmeal Crusted Seabass Taco, complete with cold cuts, cheese, oysters, seafood and more, of course. What we’re looking forward at the award-winning bar, however, has to be the free flow of specially-crafted cocktails, as well as the Bloody Mary, Manhattan Spritzer and Milkshake Station. Looking for a something a little extra? Top up your experience with the Champagne package to enjoy unlimited pours of Telmont Réserve Brut.
2 /8
An indulgent Sunday brunch awaits at Osteria BBR by Alain Ducasse. The 120-minute, free-flow epicurean affair features dishes for the whole family. Diners will fall in love with Italian classics like the Calabrese Pizza and Beef Cheek Ragout Rigatoni, but if you’re one for indulgence, there’s lobster, fresh oysters and scrambled eggs with sea urchin and caviar to savour too. As for the booze, we recommend starting with a glass of red, white or rose before moving on to the bottomless curated selection of delicious Italian cocktails.
3 /8
The brunch at Fat Prince is perfect for those who want to get turnt. The two hour free flow experience is drinks-only, but you’ll get to enjoy a selection of Sparkling Wine , Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Peroni Lager and the in-house Velvet Spritz (bivrost arctic gin, blackcurrant cordial, muscat, pineapple juice, dry vermouth, bubbles) for under S$70. Food is ordered a la carte, and diners will be able to partake in the restaurant’s take on Middle Eastern cuisine with kebabs, shakshuka, and more.
4 /8
Talk about brunch and the first things that come to mind are usually toast, pasta, and an Asian favourite: dimsum. If your guilty pleasure is an afternoon of endless Cantonese classics, then you’ll find that there’s no better place to be at than Madame Fan. With over 40 unlimited servings of dim sum – think the likes of Baby Abalone Shumai and Crab Roe Har Gau – as well as specials like the Mini Buddha Jumps Over the Wall and Steamed Boston Lobster, you’re sure to leave the sexy locale a little heavier than when you first stepped in. Diners can also supplement the experience with free flow cocktails and wines (from S$68++ per person)
5 /8
You can’t go wrong with champagne. Here at the Sunday-only Italian Bistronomic Champagne Brunch at Luce by Davide Giacomelli, you’re invited to a tipple (or five) while you feast on an extensive buffet line of Italian favourites, complete with unlimited seafood-on-ice and live music to really set the mood. Be sure to stop by the Cheese Wheel Pasta live station, where you’ll get to enjoy a mini performance before indulging in one too many portions of Cacio e Pepe.
6 /8
Brunch with a view? Sign us up. Here at Ce La Vi’s The Brunch Club, you get to enjoy a never-ending flow of Telmont Réserve Brut NV Champagne, wines, spirits, and cocktails at S$138++ per person, against the backdrop of Singapore’s breathtaking skyline. While we can settle for a boozy start to the weekend, it doesn’t hurt to order some fresh seafood on ice or a Sanchoku F1 Wagyu Tomahawk to share.
7 /8
You know we just had to include an all-you-can-eat buffet on this list. Our personal favourite? The Vintage Champagne Brunch at Colony, of course. Apart from unlimited servings from Colony’s conservatory kitchens (aka The Ice Bar, The Grill & Rotisserie, The Steam Basket, The Wok, The Tandoor, The Fruit Stall, and The Patisserie), the standard option is also inclusive of unlimited pours of Champagne Barons de Rothschild Réserve Ritz Millésime 2015, Champagne Barons de Rothschild Réserve Ritz Rosé NV, selected cocktails, house pour red and white wines, draft beer, and soft drinks. Yes, that was a mouthful to say, and yes, your mouth will be full all the time here too.
8 /8
Delicious eats, an impressive view of the Marina Bay waterfront, what more can you ask for? Here at Kinki, you’ll be treated to endless servings of sashimi, maki, and sushi. The value-for-money adventure even comes with premium mains (limited to one each) like Wagyu Udon, Kurobuta Katsu, Wagyu Foie Gras Donburi, as well as Yuzu Butter Salmon that will make sure your first visit here won’t be your last.