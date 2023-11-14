Joo Chiat is awash with good food from Peranakan to pizza, and here are the best restaurants and cafes that serve them.

The area was a coconut plantation in the 1820s, as well as a place for the wealthy to built beach bungalows and country homes. In the 20th century, Joo Chiat saw an influx of Peranakans and Eurasians, who joined the existing Chinese, Malay, and Indian communities. This intermingling can be especially seen in the shophouses, which bear various architectural influences.

The melting pot also led to a wealth of local cuisines in the neighbourhood, including roti prata by Mr and Mrs Moghan, and bak kut teh from Sin Heng. Hjh Maimunah is famous for its nasi padang, and Guan Hoe Soon is Singapore’s oldest Peranakan restaurant.

In recent years, contemporary restaurants and cafes have also moved into Joo Chiat. Today, the neighbourhood boasts names like La Bottega Enoteca, two-times winner of the best pizza in Singapore, and Common Man Coffee Roasters, popular for its brunch fare. There are joined by others such as Tigerlily Patisserie, which was established by a former Les Amis pastry chef, and Braseiro with its affordable steak frites.

From Michelin Guide-approved destinations to new-generation cafés, we whittle down some of our favourite dining haunts in this guide on where to eat in Joo Chiat.

(Hero and featured images credits: Braseiro / Facebook; Common Man Coffee Roasters / Facebook)

The best restaurants and cafes to visit in Joo Chiat