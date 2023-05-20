10 best cafes in Everton Park for brunch, craft coffee, and desserts

It has everything that makes up a hip district in Singapore: street art, imaginative desserts and trendy coffee joints in heritage shophouses, just without the crowds. For a weekend of exploration, delicious food, and aromatic coffee, check out these best cafes in Everton Park.
Located at the southwest corner of Tanjong Pagar, Everton Park is a historic neighbourhood that was settled during the early 1900s. Much of the area is characterised by residential shophouses that feature an eclectic mix of Chinese, Malay and European design elements, with a sprinkling of Art Deco and Modern styles. Since 1991, the district forms part of the Blair Plain conversation area. It was even voted one of the world’s most beautiful streets in 2022.
Today, the neighbourhood is abuzz with some of the best contemporary cafes in Singapore, each of which significantly add to Everton Park’s chic vibe. You’ll get craft coffee, French pastries, and boozy ice cream. Craft beer and thoughtfully made cookies are also on the menu, together with French-Japanese bakes and handmade pasta. Those who want to experience refined Japanese sweets will also find a cafe there that’s dedicated to the art, so there’s truly something for everyone.
For brunch, desserts, and everything in between, check out these 10 best cafes in Everton Park this weekend:
Dolç is a patisserie that combines French techniques with Spanish flavours. They have staples like croissants, fruit tarts and petit gateaux, but also feature baked items from Barcelona that are available during limited periods of the year. Look out for adorable desserts like the Fromage, which despite its cheesy appearance is actually a mango mousse that’s encased within a thin chocolate shell, with juicy fresh mango cubes within.
Opening hours: Monday – Friday: 10am – 6pm; Saturdays: 9am – 6am; Sunday: 10.30am – 5pm; closed on Tuesdays
Folks & Stories caters to your inner Cookie Monster. The Everton Park cafe are one of the best cookie creators in Singapore, with signatures like the N°3 Nutty Professor (roasted pistachio and brown butter), N°5 Ambitious Sailor (sea salt and dark chocolate) and N°22 Urbane Globetrotter (malted milk chocolate and Earl grey), as well as seasonal specials that change every month.
Opening hours: Tuesdays to Saturdays, 12pm to 4.30pm
Kekito Bakery ensures those who are vegan, diabetic, or are on ketogenic diets don’t miss out on sweet treats by making them low in carbs and sugar. Founded by award-winning baker Charlene Yang, they offer sugar-free ice creams, eggless cakes and cookies, as well as flourless and low-GI breads.
Opening hours: Tuesdays to Fridays, 12pm to 7pm, Saturdays, 11am to 4pm, Sundays, 11am to 2pm
Sitting in a heritage shophouse on the western end of Everton Park is Little Part 1 Cafe. It’s a homely spot for brews by Liberty Coffee and hearty brunch fare like maple bacon French toast and crepes, as well as a quiet drinking corner for craft beer, gin and tonics and highballs. Bar bites range from buffalo wings to more substantial fare like mussels, pizzas and burgers.
Opening hours: Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 11pm; Sundays, 9am to 9pm
This bakery is founded by pastry chef Terrian Lim, who counts Marina Bay Sands and a Michelin-starred restaurant as some of his past experiences. Now running his own patisserie, Lim bakes a fine variety of sweets, pastries, breads and cakes that fuses French, Japanese and Asian influences. This Japanese Mentaiko Seaweed Cheese Bread is one such creation, which combines cod roe, mentaiko mayonnaise, roasted seaweed and mozzarella in a French baguette.
Weekdays, 10am to 7pm
Saturdays, 10am to 5pm
Since they opened in 2012, Nylon seeks to offer coffee beans that are sustainably grown and ethically produced, which they source from South America and the African continent. They roast the beans themselves and sell them in bags, or drop by to enjoy them in a well pulled espresso or flat white.
Opening hours: Wednesdays to Fridays, 8.30am to 4pm; Weekends, 9am to 4.30pm
Plain Vanilla’s fifth location on Neil Road serves their full assortment of bakes and brunch items from granola bowls to peanut butter and jelly toast. During lunch, they have store-exclusive handmade pastas like Pappardelle Spicy Beef Ragu and Reginette with Chicken Pesto, then refuel with Brown Mills Organic Coffee or slip into happy hour mode with a Pimm’s Cup.
Opening hours: 7.30am to 7pm daily
Coffee, cake, and cookies complement each other like each other’s better half, which is what this cafe and bakery sought out to marry together. Run by a couple who started online in 2018 before moving into this space the following year, they offer cakes like Earl Grey Lavender and Gula Melaka Avocado, Banana Walnut Loaf, Sticky Date Pudding and Chocolate Pistachio Babka. Brews, which they source from PPP, range from Long Black to Coffee Chai.
Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm
On a hot afternoon, head to Three Point Two Gelato and Coffee House to cool down, where you’ll find an assortment of ice cream flavours – both classic and unusual. The waffles here are particularly good too, and its crispy shell and fluffy interiors perfectly complement the creamy gelato.
Opening hours: 12pm – 8pm (closed on Sundays)
Another gelato spot worthy of those calories is Gelatolabo, which makes all its gelatos in house with natural and fresh ingredients. Don’t expect your usual vanilla flavours; instead, expect to find experimental but delicious ones like 70% Guanaja Dark Chocolate & Valencia Orange Peel and Del Monte Banana with Cacao Nibs. Sorbets are also available if you’re anti-lactose.
Opening hours: 12.30pm – 6pm (Wednesday to Sunday); 9am – 6pm (Tuesday); Closed on Mondays