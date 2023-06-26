From Singapore’s first bakery that serves Merveilleux, to a cafe specialising in bagels, Farrer Park is home to cafes that are perfect for intimate gatherings or for chilling solo with a book in hand.
Farrer Park was formerly known as a sports and recreational hub for the Europeans until 1933, thanks to the Farrer Park Racecourse. Its sporting status continued well into the 1950s to 1980s when new sports infrastructure – like the Farrer Park Swimming Complex – was built in 1975.
Now, the precinct is also home to Singapore’s first eco-friendly mall, City Square Mall. While there’s plenty to eat and drink in said mall, the Farrer Park neighbourhood heritage shophouses are where most of the best cafes in the neighbourhood operate. You can find these traces of history along Rangoon Road and Owen Road. Unique cafe concepts like Daizu, a Japanese-Western fusion cafe that uses soy products, and specialty coffee place Old Hen Coffee Bar, who been in the ‘hood since 2014, are popular options.
How to travel to Farrer Park
Conveniently located at the fringe of Singapore’s busy city centre, one can get to Farrer Park via the Farrer Park MRT Station on the North East Line. The neighbourhood is also near the famed Pek Kio Hawker Centre, Tekka Hawker Centre and Mustafa Mall. One can venture into Little India by alighting at Farrer Park MRT Station too.
8 best cafes in Farrer Park for brunch and coffee all week:
Old Hen Coffee Bar and Old Hen Kitchen are located close to each other; the former’s at Rangoon Road while the latter’s at Owen Road.
Old Hen Coffee Bar, as its name suggest, offers specialty coffee from local roaster Nylon Coffee Roasters and overseas roasters like Koppi Roasters (Helsingborg) and La Cabra Coffee (Aarhus).
Known for their bottled cold brew coffees, the Black Cold Brew is unsweetened without milk while the White Cold Brew is lightly sweetened with milk. The hot menu by Old Hen Coffee Bar serves favourites like Big Breakfast, Avocado on Toast, Truffled Mushroom & Cheese Toast, and Apple Cinnamon Waffles.
Over at the bigger-spaced Old Hen Kitchen, more hot mains are on the menu. Dig into the moreish Shakshuka and Pancake Stack or order the hugely satisfying Portobello and Bacon Aglio Olio and Pork Belly Rice Bowl if you’re starving.
Opening Hours: 9:30am to 6pm daily (Old Hen Coffee Bar); 9:30am to 5pm daily (Old Hen Kitchen)
Those who understand Mandarin will notice “大豆” on the signage here. Daizu translates to “大豆” in Japanese, the biggest hint that most items on their Japanese-Western fusion menu feature soy. The 58-seater café offers a Brunch menu from opening till 3pm, and includes Japanese-inspired dishes like the Tamago Ikura Sando, Bratwusrst Kare Roll, Chilli Soft Shell Crab with Brioche, and the massive Daizu Brunch. During the latter half of the day, diners can enjoy rice-based meals like Bara Chirashi, Soy Glazed Salmon Belly, and Salmon Belly Ikura.
Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays: 10am to 10pm; Saturdays, Sundays and PH: 8am to 10pm
A play on the word ‘sip’, SYIP is founded by sisters-owners who first started the home-based Soft Peaks Bakery and wanted to expand with a physical space such as a café. Of course, they pride themselves on their in-house made desserts like the standout Kahlua Tiramisu. For hot menu items, find comfort in the delectable Creamy Chicken Scrambled Egg Croissant, Burrata Open-Faced Toast, Mentaiko Scallop Linguine, and Black Truffle Cod.
Opening hours: 9am-6pm daily (last order at 5.30pm)
As one of the first notable establishments in Singapore to offer the Merveilleux, La Petite Boulangerie is an unassuming quaint bakery café that deserves attention. Merveilleux means “marvellous” in French, and this traditional Belgium and French meringue dessert is typically only found in certain European cities. Now, this instagrammable confection can be sampled in Singapore.
Shaped like a little dome, La Petite Boulangerie offers the fluffy and airy Merveilleux in various flavours like Chocolate, Praliné, Passion Fruit, and even the local-inspired kaya. The bakery café is helmed by pastry chef Celeste The, who is trained under Ouvriers de France (MOF) Chef Jean Francois Arnaud. Another highlight here are the French Escargot pastries. Shaped like snails, these deliciously buttery treats come in flavours like Vanilla Raisins, Pearl Sugar, and Praliné.
Opening hours: 10am – 6pm (Tues); 9:30am – 6pm (Wed – Sat); Closed on Sundays and Mondays
Need freshly baked confections to start your day with? The Bakehaus at Owen Road has piping hot pastries to kickstart your mornings with. This grab-and-go artisanal bakery offers warm, buttery croissants and sourdough loaves with various toppings like pecan, as well as cheese, garlic, and sun-dried tomatoes. Other recommended bakes here include the Kouign Amann, savoury Bacon Cream Cheese Danish, and tropical Passion Fruit Danish.
Opening hours: 8am to 5pm from Wednesdays to Mondays. Closed on Tuesdays.
Cherry and oak seem like an unlikely combination, but Cherry & Oak which smokes some of their dishes with cherry oak bark know what a magical duo the two of them make. The café concept, managed by Muslim-owned steakhouse ASAP & Co at North Bridge Road, serves brunch-approved signatures like Smoked Open Toasts, with options like Brisket, Salmon, and Portobello Truffle on sourdough bread. Still hungry? Complete your meal with the herbaceous Shakshuka or the sweet and appetising Baby Dutch Pancake.
Opening hours: 11am to 10pm from Tuesdays to Sundays. Closed on Mondays and certain public holidays.
Wooly’s Bagels is a Muslim-owned bagel joint that uses Halal-certified ingredients. Diners start by choosing their desired bagel base (Plain, Cheese, or Sesame) before deciding on their pre-selected stuffed ingredients. Savoury flavours make up the bulk of the menu – from the spicy Double Chicken Frizzle, Chic Teriyaki, and local-inspired Otah Kau, to the classic Bagel & Lox which is made with smoked salmon and house-made garlic herb cream cheese.
Those craving a little dessert afterward will enjoy Bagel Smore’s, a bagel stuffed with gooey roasted marshmallows and slathered with a thick layer of Nutella – decedant and sinfully delicious at the same time.
Opening hours: 11am – 830pm daily *open throughout PH*
Yeast Side has opened another outlet in the North-East side of Singapore at Farrer Park, making it accessible for those who don’t live near its flagship at Bukit Timah. Located within Lyf Farrer Park Singapore, Yeast Side serves baked confections and coffee during the day before offering beers and handmade pizzas at night.
The day menu includes familiar favourites from the Bukit Timah outlet like Yeastside Bakkie, Eggciutto, and Mentaiko Mac & Cheese. At night, grab your pals to share sourdough pizzas that have quirky names like Queen Margherita, Foursome with Honey, Hold My Salami, and Crab Mango Tango, before washing them down with the rotating selection of craft beers on tap.
Opening hours: 9am to 10:30pm from Wednesdays to Sundays. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
