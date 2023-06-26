From Singapore’s first bakery that serves Merveilleux, to a cafe specialising in bagels, Farrer Park is home to cafes that are perfect for intimate gatherings or for chilling solo with a book in hand.

Farrer Park was formerly known as a sports and recreational hub for the Europeans until 1933, thanks to the Farrer Park Racecourse. Its sporting status continued well into the 1950s to 1980s when new sports infrastructure – like the Farrer Park Swimming Complex – was built in 1975.

Now, the precinct is also home to Singapore’s first eco-friendly mall, City Square Mall. While there’s plenty to eat and drink in said mall, the Farrer Park neighbourhood heritage shophouses are where most of the best cafes in the neighbourhood operate. You can find these traces of history along Rangoon Road and Owen Road. Unique cafe concepts like Daizu, a Japanese-Western fusion cafe that uses soy products, and specialty coffee place Old Hen Coffee Bar, who been in the ‘hood since 2014, are popular options.

How to travel to Farrer Park

Conveniently located at the fringe of Singapore’s busy city centre, one can get to Farrer Park via the Farrer Park MRT Station on the North East Line. The neighbourhood is also near the famed Pek Kio Hawker Centre, Tekka Hawker Centre and Mustafa Mall. One can venture into Little India by alighting at Farrer Park MRT Station too.

(Image credit: @daizu.cafe/Instagram)

8 best cafes in Farrer Park for brunch and coffee all week: