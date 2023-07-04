8 best cafes in Kampong Bahru to have brunch and coffee all week

From art jamming over coffee to sinking your teeth in a cinnamon roll ‘burger’, these best cafes at Kampong Bahru Road serving delicious food will make you return for more.

There’s nothing backward and ‘bumpkin’ about Kampong Bahru Road despite its rustic-sounding name. In fact, the quaint neighbourhood is plenty more charming than many others, especially with its plot of pre-war conserved shophouses. A stone’s throw away from the Chinatown and CBD precinct, this city-fringe location is a respite from the hustle and bustle, making it an ideal address for cafe-goers who want to enjoy their day without dealing with the crowd.

Regarding its origins, Kampong Bahru Road adopted the namesake village’s title in the same location. The village was excavated later to make way for the KTM railway line connecting to Malaysia.

Tenants of the government-mandated conservation shophouses here weren’t originally cafes and restaurants. Till early 2020, they were mostly occupied by karaoke and nightclub operators, but the days of loud music and dingy, smoky joints are gone. In their places are artisanal coffee houses and popular bakeries that attract a trendy crowd looking for good food in the Kampong Bahru neighbourhood.

How to get to Kampong Bahru Road

Kampong Bahru Road continues where Neil Road ends and snakes along a row of commercial shophouses opposite Singapore General Hospital.

Getting here is convenient too. Most buses travelling on major routes like 2, 12, 54, and 190 will terminate their service at the Kampong Bahru Bus Interchange. Otherwise, one can easily reach the neighbourhood via a short walk from the NEL line exit of Outram Park MRT Station. It will also be within walking distance from the upcoming Cantonment MRT station.

