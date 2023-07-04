8 best cafes in Kampong Bahru to have brunch and coffee all week

From art jamming over coffee to sinking your teeth in a cinnamon roll ‘burger’, these best cafes at Kampong Bahru Road serving delicious food will make you return for more.
There’s nothing backward and ‘bumpkin’ about Kampong Bahru Road despite its rustic-sounding name. In fact, the quaint neighbourhood is plenty more charming than many others, especially with its plot of pre-war conserved shophouses. A stone’s throw away from the Chinatown and CBD precinct, this city-fringe location is a respite from the hustle and bustle, making it an ideal address for cafe-goers who want to enjoy their day without dealing with the crowd.
Regarding its origins, Kampong Bahru Road adopted the namesake village’s title in the same location. The village was excavated later to make way for the KTM railway line connecting to Malaysia.
Tenants of the government-mandated conservation shophouses here weren’t originally cafes and restaurants. Till early 2020, they were mostly occupied by karaoke and nightclub operators, but the days of loud music and dingy, smoky joints are gone. In their places are artisanal coffee houses and popular bakeries that attract a trendy crowd looking for good food in the Kampong Bahru neighbourhood.
How to get to Kampong Bahru Road
Kampong Bahru Road continues where Neil Road ends and snakes along a row of commercial shophouses opposite Singapore General Hospital.
Getting here is convenient too. Most buses travelling on major routes like 2, 12, 54, and 190 will terminate their service at the Kampong Bahru Bus Interchange. Otherwise, one can easily reach the neighbourhood via a short walk from the NEL line exit of Outram Park MRT Station. It will also be within walking distance from the upcoming Cantonment MRT station.
8 best cafes at Kampong Bahru Road to chill and have brunch at all week:
Specialty coffee isn’t a novelty in Singapore, but to encounter places that can still make purists swoon is still a rare sight. Grey Area Coffee Roasters delivers quality java with their two-bean house blend of 80% Capim Branco and 20% Uraga Gomoro.
The minimalist industrial cafe on Kampong Bahru Road also offers in-house bakes like fudgy chocolate cookies in various delicious flavours (Biscoff, Matcha Macadamia, and Nutella) as well as intensely chocolatey and gooey brownies.
Opening hours: 8am – 5pm (Monday – Friday), 9am – 6pm (Saturday – Sunday)
Itching to do an activity while sipping a cup of coffee? Asusual Café allows you to art jam alongside as you enjoy a cup of java. While the ground level is a minimalist dining space that’s perfect for food and Instagramming, you’ll have to head upstairs to the studio if you want to let your creative juices run free. The art jamming package here includes a drink.
Choose from unique beverages like Hibiscus Latte, Hazelnut Latte, and Rose Latte. Also available is an all-day breakfast menu ranging from Thick French Toast with Strawberry Compote to Brown Butter Buttermilk Pancake. Craving for something more filling? There are heavier meal options like pizzas, burgers, and donburis.
Opening hours: 11:30am – 10pm (Tuesday – Sunday). Closed on Mondays.
Established in 2004, Highlander Coffee is one of Singapore’s first specialty coffee connoisseurs. From providing one of the first hands-on barista workshops and coffee appreciation sessions, they’ve expanded into retail and dining afterwards in 2006.
Coffee is definitely the focus here, so you’ll get a quality cuppa here for sure. Taste their signature in-house roasted Quattro Blend with a humble selection of yummy bakes, cakes, and sandwiches from the food menu.
Opening hours: 9am – 4pm (Monday – Saturday). Closed on Sundays.
Formerly located at Upper Thompson Road, Little Part 1 Cafe has since moved to the Kampong Bahru Road neighbourhood as one of the new kids on the block. But their menu retains a variety of fusion Western, Swedish, and Japanese creations.
With over 50 items on the menu, there’s bound to be a dish that satisfies any craving. Of course, there’s all-day brunch items like Maple Bacon French toast and Brunch Skillet. Also try the signature Shepard’s Pie, Buffalo Wings in various sauces, pastas, Japanese-inspired dons, and burgers.
Opening hours: 11am – 10:30pm (Tuesday – Saturday), 9am – 9pm (Sunday). Closed on Mondays.
Taking over the spot where popular brunch establishment Strangers Reunion used to be is Kream & Kensho. Transformed into a comfortable space with Japanese-inspired wooden furniture and pastel-hued decor, the day cafè is an ideal venue to chill alone or with friends.
The creative Japanese-led menu doesn’t disappoint either. Memorable items include the Maddy San Shokupan, Kombu Truffle Fries, Cinnamon B.E.C (a cinnamon roll with bacon, egg, and cheddar burger), and the selection of sandos. Then there’s the intriguing Deconstructed Tokyo Banana dessert too. Pair your food with drinks like Ginger Brown Sugar, Momo Tea Soda, and Yuzu Matcha.
Opening hours: 7:30am – 5pm (Monday, Wednesday – Friday), 9am – 5pm (Sunday). Closed on Tuesdays.
Dolç Patisserie isn’t your average pastry shop; it combines French techniques with modern flavours and influences from Spain for their confections. Besides giving locals a glimpse of the country, the cafe is also a favourite amongst Spanish expats, who get a taste of their hometown with specially baked items during selected periods of the year. Some of these treats include Roscon de reyes, which is a ring-shaped sweet bread typically eaten on Kings’ day in Spain.
The cakes are the star here. Go for the velvety red and Instagrammable Charlotte that’s made of strawberry, basil and mascarpone, or tuck into the Bananier, Elsie, and Curry Muffin if you’re peckish.
Opening hours: 10am – 6pm (Monday, Wednesday – Friday), 9am – 6pm (Saturday), 10:30am – 5pm (Sunday). Closed on Tuesdays.
No introduction is needed for the popular Kith Cafe. You can spot the signature yellow branding from a mile away amidst the row of old shophouses. Besides coffee, monthly specials such as Mala Picante Pasta and Croque Madame are just as worth trying. For something more substantial, go for pastas like the Granchio or chow down on the Kith Club sandwich.
Opening hours: 7am – 9pm (Monday – Sundays).
Plain Vanilla is known for their delectable cupcakes and bakes, and you can get them piping hot at their Neil Road outlet in the Kampong Bahru Road neighbourhood. Besides these confections, you can also enjoy brunch dishes like the Eggs Hemingway, French Toast with Mixed Berries, and pasta dishes like Chicken Pesto Orecchiette and Spicy Beef Ragu Tagliatelle.
The alfresco dining area on the front porch is also pet-friendly – perfect for an afternoon out with your furry companions.
Opening hours: 7:30am – 7pm (Monday – Sundays).
