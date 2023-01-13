Serangoon Gardens is more than just a roundabout and Chomp Chomp Food Centre, as this guide to the best cafes in the area show.

The neighbourhood has seen an influx of high-brow coffee joints and brunch spots in recent years, and Little Farms is one the latest additions. The speciality grocer debuted in the area late last year, and brought along a bar and grill that serves charcoal-grilled dishes and classic mid-morning fare.

Other include Chu And Co, which does a mean loaf sourdough and refreshing cup of gelato, Amber Ember and their brioche jaffles, as well as handmade chocolate truffles from Wimbly Lu. The Plain Jane Cafe twirls together Swiss rolls, Sun Ray Cafe takes pride in roasting their own coffee beans, and Apollo works the Instagram set into a frenzy with its minimalist shophouse and avocado toast.

Whether you live in the North East or are simply seeking new cafes beyond walking distance from your hood, these cafes promise top notch food, a buzzy atmosphere, and an all-round good time. Read on to find out where to stop by this weekend with family and friends.

(Hero and feature images credit: Little Farms)

Your guide to the best cafes in Serangoon Gardens