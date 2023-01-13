Lifestyle Asia
Home > Dining > Food > Your guide to the best cafes in Serangoon Gardens
Your guide to the best cafes in Serangoon Gardens
Dining
13 Jan 2023 12:00 PM

Your guide to the best cafes in Serangoon Gardens

Jethro Kang
Your guide to the best cafes in Serangoon Gardens
Dining
Your guide to the best cafes in Serangoon Gardens

Serangoon Gardens is more than just a roundabout and Chomp Chomp Food Centre, as this guide to the best cafes in the area show.

The neighbourhood has seen an influx of high-brow coffee joints and brunch spots in recent years, and Little Farms is one the latest additions. The speciality grocer debuted in the area late last year, and brought along a bar and grill that serves charcoal-grilled dishes and classic mid-morning fare.

Other include Chu And Co, which does a mean loaf sourdough and refreshing cup of gelato, Amber Ember and their brioche jaffles, as well as handmade chocolate truffles from Wimbly Lu. The Plain Jane Cafe twirls together Swiss rolls, Sun Ray Cafe takes pride in roasting their own coffee beans, and Apollo works the Instagram set into a frenzy with its minimalist shophouse and avocado toast.

Whether you live in the North East or are simply seeking new cafes beyond walking distance from your hood, these cafes promise top notch food, a buzzy atmosphere, and an all-round good time. Read on to find out where to stop by this weekend with family and friends.

(Hero and feature images credit: Little Farms)

Your guide to the best cafes in Serangoon Gardens

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /7

Amber Ember
Amber Ember

A highlight at Amber Ember is the brioche jaffles, the Australian word for a closed toasted sandwich, which they offer in variations like roasted mushroom and truffle bechamel. Tom kha tagliarini and truffle mushroom sage fettuccine make up their lunch pasta menu, while small-batch roaster Cata Coffee lends a caffeinated kick to cold brew with milk and chocolate. The cafe also has a selection of craft beers from Australian brewer Garage Project.

(Image credit: Amber Ember / Facebook)

Address
730 Upper Serangoon Rd, #01-01, Singapore 534613 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6926 3312

2 /7

Apollo Coffee Bar
Apollo Coffee Bar

Apollo has the kind of dreamy aesthetic that makes a Kinfolk editor hot under the collar. Located in a sun-dappled shophouse, the cafe focuses on brunch dishes such as lemon curd hotcakes and nori avocado toast, as well as heartier options like miso bacon risotto. For drinks, they serve coffees like einspanner – cold brew coffee, whipped cream, and cocoa powder – and water kefir with chamomile, mint, and vanilla. There are also fruity spritzes that you can spike with alcohol, and natural wines. The outdoor area is pet-friendly.

(Image credit: Apollo Coffee Bar / Facebook)

Address
65 Serangoon Garden Way, Singapore 555961 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6246 3875

3 /7

Chū And Co
Chū And Co

Chu And Co is a stripped-down bakery and cafe that is serious about sourdough. They turn it into sandwiches like mushroom melt and avocado tartine, while offering pastries flavoured with honey chilli salami, and tomato and ricotta. Aeropress coffee and shakerato – double espresso, citrus syrup, and rosemary – are made with beans from an award-winning Perth-based coffee roaster, and the cafe also churns their own gelato.

(Image credit: Chu And Co)

Address
15 Lichfield Rd, Singapore 556835 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8874 7615

4 /7

Little Farms Serangoon Garden
Little Farms Serangoon Garden

Little Farms lets you make your time at Serangoon Gardens an all-day affair. The brand has brought their pet-friendly bar and grill here, which serves brunch items including a luscious shakshuka, and a deconstructed burrito bowl with protein, brown rice, beans, avocado, and greens plucked from their indoor herb wall. The charcoal grill takes over in the evening, churning out tender lamb cutlets, Korean-inspired pork ribs, and battered plant-based calamari made from konjac jelly. Fill your fridge with items from Little Farms’ specialty grocery store, which sells sustainable produce from fresh salmon to the award-winning Rogue River Blue Cheese. The store also stocks an extensive selection of artisanal wines like a racy syrah from South African family-run winery Beaumont.

(Image credit: Little Farms)

Address
1 Maju Avenue, Serangoon Garden Way, #01-12 to 19 MyVillage at, 556679 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
3158 7041
Book here

5 /7

Sun Ray Cafe
Sun Ray Cafe

Sun Ray Cafe is a serial coffee and tea competition finalist. The pet-friendly establishment roasts their own coffee beans and offer two house styles, a fruity blend and a darker roast, along with single origin beans and a variety of teas, which can be prepared using a Korean cold brew equipment called My Dutch. Popular food items include their big breakfast of eggs, mushrooms, grilled tomatoes, and tater tots, along with prawn and nori aglio olio, and Mr Woffles, their rendition of ice cream on brioche toasts with berries and nuts.

(Image credit: Sun Ray Cafe / Facebook)

Address
79 Brighton Cres, Singapore 559218 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8909 8458

6 /7

The Plain Jane Cafe
The Plain Jane Cafe

The Plain Jane simply specialises in freshly baked Swiss rolls. The original is packed with vanilla-accented cream, and other flavours include matcha, earl grey, Thai milk tea, and yuzu. Other pastries include scones, lemon yoghurt loaf, and apple tea cake, while drinks range from premium tea blends to piccolo latte.

(Image credit: The Plain Jane / Facebook)

Address
211 Serangoon Ave 4, #01-10, Singapore 550211 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6281 2477

7 /7

Wimbly Lu
Wimbly Lu

Combining both the founders’ names, Wimbly Lu started out in 2011 at Braddell Heights Estate before moving to Jalan Riang (they have another location in Jalan Besar). The cafe prides itself homestyle desserts like molten root beer cake and handmade chocolate truffles, and has since branched out to savoury fare including breakfast crepe and ayam penyet burger. Pair it with a seasonal hot chocolate or an ume burnt lemon fizz.

(Image credit: Wimbly Lu / Facebook)

Address
15-2 Jln Riang, Singapore 358987 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6289 1489
Book here
Brunch Coffee Guides Cafes
Your guide to the best cafes in Serangoon Gardens

Jethro Kang

Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers, and eats dumplings and gelati.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.