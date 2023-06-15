11 best Hainanese chicken rice stalls in Klang Valley today

Ask any Singaporean and they’ll tell you that Hainanese Chicken Rice is one of the most ubiquitous local hawker dishes around. Across the border is a similar story; Malaysians too have come to regard chicken rice as an indispensable staple in the Chinese cuisine scene, often featuring on most menus where local heritage hawker food is offered. With so many options available Where then can you find the best chicken rice in the Klang Valley?
Finding the ultimate version of the dish has become a pursuit for many foodies near and far. It’s typically associated with the Chinese-Hainanese community, who has been credited for introducing and popularising their interpretation of the dish within the Southeast Asian region. Hainanese chicken rice is also believed to have been adapted from a recipe used to prepare Wenchang chicken, which can be traced all the way back to the Qin dynasty.
In a contemporary setting, a serving of chicken rice today usually consists of a few key building blocks. This includes the namesake chicken, which can either be steamed or roasted, depending on your preference. This is then followed by fluffy, fragrant rice that is prepared using chicken broth. And finally, throw in some cucumber slices and a side of ginger garlic chili sauce to complete the dish.
Of course, other variations on the chicken rice dish exist depending on the region you happen to be in, such as Thailand, Indonesia, and even Singapore. But otherwise, the core components remain deliciously familiar to fans of chicken rice across the board. From time-tested heritage hawkers and Halal Bib Gourmand-approved restaurants, to contemporary takes on this local dish, here are some of our top recommendations for the best chicken rice across the Klang Valley.
11 best places for chicken rice in the Klang Valley today:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Nam Heong Chicken Rice
- Restaurant Loke Yun Ampang
- Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng
- Hainan Chicken Rice @ Sum Thor Restaurant
- Fook Loong Chicken Rice
- Garlic Roasted Chicken Rice Shop
- Canton-Z CRP & Chicken Rice
- Restoran Wong Mei Kee
- Kim Kee Nasi Ayam Hailam Restaurant
- Jeremy's Chicks
- 1977 New Ipoh Chicken Rice
A heritage name that has been around since 1938, the Nam Heong restaurant along Jalan Sultan continues to remain a firm favourite among locals for their chicken rice. The recipe is said to be the very same one used since its inception and has remained relatively unchanged for eight whole decades. While other franchised outlets that bear the Nam Heong name may not necessarily live up to its reputation, the original Jalan Sultan store definitely does. It was even awarded a spot on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list.
And we’re not surprised, given how Nam Heong’s chicken is reliably succulent, whether prepared poached or roasted. Dip it in the tangy ginger garlic chili sauce with an added dollop of mashed ginger for the perfect accompaniment to your meal.
Operating hours: 10AM – 6PM (closed on Mondays)
Image credit: @itzkensonzai/Instagram
Founded by Mr Pang Gui in 1971 from a humble hawker stall in Nan Yuan Restaurant, Loke Yun quickly won over the hearts and stomachs of Klang Valley’s Ampang residents with their hearty servings of chicken rice. With mounting success came the eventual decision to set up his very own restaurant, which continues to occupy the same space today.
Committed to preserving and maintaining the standards by which they are known for, Loke Yun only uses free-range, corn-fed chickens in their recipes, which makes for a more tender, succulent mouth-feel in every bite.
Operating hours: 10AM – 3PM, 5PM – 7.30PM (closed on Thursdays)
Image credit: @yumtummy28_/Instagram
Given the fact that many traditional Chinese chicken rice shops tend to be non-Halal, finding a good chicken rice spot that would be suitable for Muslims can be a bit of a challenge. But rest assured, Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng has all the essentials prepared in a suitably authentic fashion without compromising on taste, making it one of the best chicken rice stalls in Klang Valley today.
The only Halal chicken rice stall to receive a Michelin Bib Gourmand title in 2022, the stalwart name traces its roots back to a humble chicken rice and porridge business from the 1960s. Today, they’re renowned for their poached and roasted chickens, served alongside zichar-style dishes you won’t find in any other chicken rice shop such as water spinach cooked with spicy shrimp paste (kangkung belacan), prawns cooked in spicy chili paste (sambal udang), and even tomyum soup.
Operating hours: 11AM – 7PM (opens daily)
Image credit: @eatlikefaiq/Instagram
A neighbourhood haunt best known and frequented only by those who live near Taman Melawati and Wangsa Melawati, the Hainan Chicken Rice stall at Sum Thor Restaurant is an incredibly well-guarded secret. Come noon, and you should be prepared to be confronted with a line that occasionally spills out onto the tarmac as the lunch crowd waits for their takeaway servings of chicken rice.
But take our advice and enjoy the meal there, as the chicken rice comes served with a bowl of complimentary soup that is tasty to the last drop. As for the chicken itself, it’s tender and doused with a savoury-sweet soy sauce that makes for a tasty addition to the ginger-infused rice. Order a bowl of pickled mustard greens (酸菜) for a proper indulgence.
Operating hours: 11AM – 7PM
Image credit: LSA KL
Some of the best places serving chicken rice are typically the most unassuming, as is the case with Fook Loong Chicken Rice located in M-TWO Restaurant. One of a few hawker stalls operating under the same roof, they serve all your typical chicken rice staples, of which the roasted chicken is a highlight with its surprising tenderness.
As is the case for most other chicken rice stalls, you can also choose to have it with caramelised barbecued pork (叉燒), or roasted pork (燒肉). While the line can be long, the operator maintains a brisk turnaround, so you won’t have to worry about standing in queue forever.
Operating hours: 6AM – 10PM (opens daily)
Image credit: @leoyap725/Unsplash
A rite of passage for any Sunway student studying on the campus right across the street, the Garlic Roasted Chicken Rice Shop is a true indulgence for chicken rice lovers and budget lunch sleuths alike. Their claim to fame is the use of fried garlic pieces sprinkled over their servings of roasted chicken, which when had with a bowl of traditional buttery Hainanese yellow rice, can be easily addictive to every newcomer.
Your best bet is to visit during non-peak hours, as lines are considerably longer than you will expect during lunchtime due to its popularity among students.
Operating hours: 8AM – 2PM (closed Sundays)
Image credit: Joycelyn Pang/Facebook
For city-dwellers, RM 5 (approx. SGD 1.45) can rarely buy you a drink, let alone a meal. But head on over to Canton-Z chicken rice, and you’ll be surprised to know that for that humble amount, you can buy yourself a generous serving of delicious chicken rice.
With that said, you won’t have to worry about quality as both roasted and poached chickens served here are still cooked to exacting standards, with the founder having trained under a master from Muar. We’d definitely recommend adding their soy sauce infused with fried garlic onto your chicken for an added layer of umami sweetness.
Operating hours: 9AM – 3.30PM (closed on Mondays)
Image credit: Roadtrippers Asia via TripAdvisor
Often referred to as the chicken rice shop operated by a ‘Datuk’, Wong Mei Kee Restaurant is famous not only for their food, but for how difficult it can be to even get a chance to sample it to begin with. Brave the long queues and you will be rewarded with some of the best roasted chicken you will find in the city, with a crisp layer of skin that yields flavourful, juicy meat.
And that’s not to mention his signature roast pork that comes complete with a fragrant, crunchy crackling later which you should definitely order to complete your meal with. That is assuming that it isn’t already completely sold out by the time you arrive.
Operating hours: 12PM – 3PM (closed only on Thursdays)
Image credit: Jeffrey Yau/Facebook
Those looking for another Halal entrant on our list may consider heading over to Kim Kee Nasi Ayam Hailam, if they’re looking to give Hainanese chicken rice a go. An unassuming, hole-in-the-wall stall located in Ampang, expect a no-frills approach to chicken rice that keeps the dish pared down to its best components: the chicken, and the rice.
As is the case for a proper Hainanese chicken rice restaurant, you can pick between roasted and poached chickens, which can be had with a refreshing serving of beansprouts.
Operating hours: 10.30AM – 10PM (closed on Sundays)
Image credit: Kim Kee Nasi Ayam Hainan
The cheekily named Jeremy’s Chicks Restaurant came about during the height of the Movement Control Order (MCO) period in Malaysia, which aims to offer customers fresh meals of chicken rice that could be delivered right to their doorstep.
With the nation moving well beyond Covid-19 lockdown measures and into a semblance of normality, the business transitioned into a proper brick-and-mortar outlet that continues to serve its hallmark Hainanese chicken rice dishes in a contemporary, sit-down setting. And that all comes down to the labour of love that goes into every plate served there, including the preparation of fresh chickens daily and the cooking of their chicken broth which is used in their rice.
Operating hours: 10AM – 10.30PM (opens daily)
Image credit: @jeremyschicksmy/Instagram
You can’t pass Jalan Gasing Petaling Jaya without stopping at this beloved joint. 1977 New Ipoh Chicken Rice is well known for serving up authentic Ipoh specialties, which means you can expect a damn good version of steamed chicken (choose from white steamed chicken or organic kampung chicken) and bean sprouts here. You can have them the Ipoh way with noodles or porridge, but you won’t go wrong with the rice here, which is fragrant and fluffy. If you’re hungry, add on the Ipoh White Chicken Leg to your meal; at only RM16 (approx. SGD 4.65), the chicken is smooth, tender, and is cooked perfectly so the fat and skin has the texture of jelly.
Operating hours: 9.30AM – 10PM (opens daily)
Image credit: @eateatbangbang/Instagram
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Chicken rice can be found in a number of Asian countries with slight regional differences. In the case of Hainanese chicken rice, it is most commonly found in Singapore and Malaysia.
Answer: Hainanese chicken rice can be a healthy meal option if one chooses to have the chicken poached and without skin. A single serving of chicken rice contains about roughly 607 calories.
Answer: The most common chicken rice recipes hail from Hainan in Southern China, and were initially adapted from Wenchang chicken.
Answer: A typical serving of Hainanese chicken rice is typically considered to be a very affordable meal option in Malaysia, rarely crossing the MYR10 mark per plate.