11 best Hainanese chicken rice stalls in Klang Valley today

Ask any Singaporean and they’ll tell you that Hainanese Chicken Rice is one of the most ubiquitous local hawker dishes around. Across the border is a similar story; Malaysians too have come to regard chicken rice as an indispensable staple in the Chinese cuisine scene, often featuring on most menus where local heritage hawker food is offered. With so many options available Where then can you find the best chicken rice in the Klang Valley?

Finding the ultimate version of the dish has become a pursuit for many foodies near and far. It’s typically associated with the Chinese-Hainanese community, who has been credited for introducing and popularising their interpretation of the dish within the Southeast Asian region. Hainanese chicken rice is also believed to have been adapted from a recipe used to prepare Wenchang chicken, which can be traced all the way back to the Qin dynasty.

In a contemporary setting, a serving of chicken rice today usually consists of a few key building blocks. This includes the namesake chicken, which can either be steamed or roasted, depending on your preference. This is then followed by fluffy, fragrant rice that is prepared using chicken broth. And finally, throw in some cucumber slices and a side of ginger garlic chili sauce to complete the dish.

Of course, other variations on the chicken rice dish exist depending on the region you happen to be in, such as Thailand, Indonesia, and even Singapore. But otherwise, the core components remain deliciously familiar to fans of chicken rice across the board. From time-tested heritage hawkers and Halal Bib Gourmand-approved restaurants, to contemporary takes on this local dish, here are some of our top recommendations for the best chicken rice across the Klang Valley.

(Hero and featured image credit: @yumtummy28_/Instagram)

11 best places for chicken rice in the Klang Valley today: