7 best places for Chinese Sauerkraut Fish (Suan Cai Yu) in Singapore today

Are you craving a dish that can truly whet your appetite? Sauerkraut Fish, also known as Suan Cai Yu, can satisfy this desire, and you can have authentic variations of this mouthwatering dish at these new Chinese cuisine-focused restaurants that mushroomed in Singapore over the past few years.

There’s no stopping the demand for authentic Chinese cuisine in Singapore. For instance, endless snaking queues can be spotted outside famed brand restaurants during peak meal hours like Tai Er and YAO YAO. These restaurants have common dishes that continue to draw in hungry customers, and one of them is the sour and spicy Sauerkraut Fish (Suan Cai Yu).

What is Chinese Sauerkraut Fish, or Suan Cai Yu?

The Chinese version of sauerkraut, or suan cai, is similar to its variant in Central and Eastern Europe. Instead of fermented cabbage, suan cai is typically made from Chinese mustard (Southern and Western China) or Chinese Napa Cabbage (Northern China), which is then pickled.

According to a New York Times article, “[Chinese] fermented cabbage, or sauerkraut, was first made during the building of the Great Wall of China, when, by summer, the wall builders lived on cabbage and rice. In winter, rice wine was added to preserve the vegetable, which in turn fermented, or soured, into what is known today as sauerkraut.” This ingredient made it over to Europe from China by the Tartars, who created an improved version by fermenting salt instead of rice wine.

Making sauerkraut requires chopped cabbage that’s sprinkled with salt and stored in standing barrels or containers. The salt draws out the cabbage’s moisture or ‘juice’, which will naturally ferment to form lactic acid and eventually produce a sour taste.

Suan Cai Yu is said to originate in Chongqing, Sichuan where fishermen add sauerkraut to mask fish’s putrid smell in the dishes they eat. It eventually evolved into a golden-looking soup dish, which includes soy sauce and peppercorns for a spicy kick. In Singapore, Chinese brands that have opened outposts in Singapore also offer the same authentic Sauerkraut Fish to locals here, giving us a taste of the addictive dish.

(Feature and hero image credit: YAO YAO Sauerkraut Fish)

7 best places for Sauerkraut Fish (Suan Cai Yu) in Singapore today: