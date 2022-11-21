8 best Christmas menus at luxury hotel restaurants in Singapore to feast at

Welcome to LSA Christmas coverage 2022, which we are kicking off with a look at some luxury hotel restaurant menus in Singapore.
For an Italian holiday, Osteria Mozza presents Nancy Silverton’s take on the season with a family-style meal that includes chicken porchetta and corzetti pasta with tomato, eggplant and housemade ricotta, grandma style. At Fiamma, Mauro Colagreco brings Christmas by the coast with Venetian-style salt cod and Sicilian red prawn risotto.
Christmas goes Cantonese at a couple of one-Michelin starred restaurants, Summer Palace and Summer Pavilion. The former rolls out a six course menu with braised lobster and wok-fried venison, while the latter presents a five-course set showcasing Miyazaki wagyu and abalone soup. For something French, La Dame de Pic highlights seasonal produce like white and black truffles, which is rained on dumplings and stuffed in chicken.
At 15 Stamford, Alvin Leung makes Christmas a local affair through dishes such as torched swordfish with cincalok and smoked turkey breast with bonito, while Origin Grill makes it international with black pepper spiced pork terrine and Josper baked halibut. For a good ol’ buffet, Opus Bar & Grill brings a spread of barbecued meats, fresh seafood and sashimi, and plenty of Christmas desserts.
8 luxury hotel restaurant menus in Singapore to try this Christmas
Throughout December, 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung is serving a festive feast of contemporary Asian flavours with season produce. The three- and four-course lunch menus showcase dishes such as torched swordfish with cincalok, Japanese crab in Thai curry, and wagyu beef cheek with la ratte potato mousseline, chorizo, white bean, and black garlic jus. For dessert, rosella mousse tart is garnished with hawthorn coulis and accompanied by lemongrass ice cream.
For the four- and five-course dinner sets, it opens with a three-layer tartare of Hokkaido scallop, amaebi prawn, and skipjack tuna. Canadian Lobster is complemented by chilli mango and Szechuan pepper oil, while smoked turkey breast is dressed with beef fat saffron, basil caviar, chestnut, and bonito consommé. The main sharing course is a choice between dishes like grilled mahi-mahi or Japanese A4 wagyu beef sirloin. Sweeten the meal with banana parfait with roasted tea ice cream.
Festive Set Lunch Menu
1-24 December, 26-31 December, 12pm – 3pm
Three-courses: S$68++ per person
Four-courses: S$78++ per person
Festive Set Sharing Dinner Menu
1-23 December, 25-30 December, 6pm – 10.30pm
4-courses, S$158++ minimum of two people
5-courses, S$168++ minimum of two people
A la carte is not available on 25 December
(Image credit: 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung)
It is Fiamma’s first Christmas in Singapore, and they are celebrating at its Capella Hotel outpost with a comforting Italian menu curated by chefs Mauro Colagreco Antonio Corsaro. On Christmas Eve, they are serving specials like Venetian-style salted cod, arancini with lobster, braised octopus with olive and caper, Sicilian red prawn risotto, and turbot with artichoke. Come Christmas Day, the menu switches to cacio e pepe arancini, slow cooked eggs with pumpkin and wild mushroom, homemade tortellini in a chicken broth with black truffle, and beef fillet with pumpkin flan. Dessert is Monte Bianco, a chestnut and cream meringue resembling the snow-capped mountain.
Christmas Dinner
24-25 December, 6pm – 10pm
S$198++ per person
S$68++ per child
(Image credit: Fiamma)
For Christmas, the newly-minted one-starred restaurant is highlighting some of the season’s top produce. Their Christmas Eve dinner is a five course affair presenting wild-caught mackerel and Oscietra caviar with shiso ice cream, the dumpling-like berlingots with cheese and white truffle, steamed wild sea bass with saffron, and Bresse chicken stuffed with black truffle. On Christmas Day, the five-course lunch and dinner sets offer foie gras with bouillabaisse gel and mezcal, Normandy scallops and black truffle, and organic Welsh lamb marinated in black garlic and elderflower liqueur. Dessert is Andoa chocolate cremeux with mikan, a Japanese seedless orange.
Christmas Eve Dinner
24 December, 6.30pm – 8.45pm
S$388++ per person
Additional S$288++ per person for wine pairing
Christmas Lunch & Dinner
25 December, 12pm – 2.30pm, 6pm – 9.45pm
S$338++ per person
Additional S$288++ per person for wine pairing
(Image credit: La Dame de Pic)
On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Origin Grill rolls out four- and five-course sets for lunch and dinner specially created for the season. Fresh flavours take centre stage in dishes such as black pepper spiced pork terrine, seared scallops, duck breast smoked with apple chips, twice cooked turkey breast, beef striploin, and Josper baked halibut. Round out the meal with Alaska, a marshmallow meringue with limoncello semifreddo and mango sorbet.
Christmas Eve Lunch & Dinner
24 December, 12pm – 2.30pm, 5.30pm – 7.30pm (1st seating), 8pm – 11pm (2nd seating)
Four-course lunch: S$88++ per person
Four-course dinner (1st seating): S$128++ per person
Five-course dinner (2nd seating): S$158++ per person
Christmas Day
25 December, 12pm – 3pm, 5.30pm – 7.30pm (1st seating), 8pm – 11pm (2nd seating)
Four-course lunch: S$108++ per person
Four-course dinner (1st seating): S$S$128++ per person
Five-course dinner (2nd seating): S$158++ per person
(Image credit: Origin Grill)
Opus makes meat and sustainable seafood festive at their Christmas Day brunch. The buffet spread includes wood grilled items such as pork ribs, Moroccan lamb porterhouse, beef sausage, and locally-caught whole fish, while a live carving station offers whole hams and turkey. Seafood takes the form of Boston lobster, Alaskan king crab, and Fin De Claire oyster, as a Japanese corner serves sashimi and varieties of sushi and maki rolls. Then it is onto a sprawl of Christmas desserts including dark chocolate log cake, rum and raisin bavarois with praline, and chestnut Mont Blanc.
Christmas Day Brunch
25 December, 12pm – 3pm
Food Only: S$148++ per person
With prosecco, wines and beers: S$168++ per person
With Laurent Perrier Champagne, wines, beers, and Roku Gin DIY bar: S$198++ per person
(Image credit: Opus Bar & Grill)
Experience Christmas through Nancy Silverton’s eyes at Osteria Mozza, which is serving a family-style Italian meal for the season. Start with a classic cured meat platter with chicken liver parfait and finocchiona salami. Primi options include a comforting bowl of tortellini in beef broth and a round pasta called corzetti done grandma style with tomato, eggplant and housemade ricotta.
Chicken porchetta made with pan dripping gravy and crispy chicken skin forms part of secondi, as well as Iberico ham with brown sugar and Manuka honey glaze. Sharing plates include fried Brussels sprouts with anchovy and sherry vinegar dressing, focaccia stuffing with chestnut, and hasselback and Japanese sweet potatoes. Dessert is peppermint stick gelato profiteroles with hot fudge and creme fraiche.
Osteria Mozza Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Festive Menu
24 December, 5pm – 10.30pm
25 December, 12pm – 2.30pm, 5pm – 10.30pm
S$148++ per person (minimum two people; children between 10 to 14 years old dine at
half price)
Additional S$100++ for wine pairing
(Image credit: Osteria Mozza)
Enjoy Christmas with a Cantonese flair at Summer Palace, where executive chef Liu Ching Hai has dreamed up a six-course set menu for lunch and dinner. Available on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the meal begins with appetisers including truffle Peking duck roll, and mini baked crab shell with fresh crab meat and onion. Braised lobster is complemented by scallop and crab roe, and oven-baked cod is garnished with salmon roe. Wok -fried venison is flavoured with chestnut and homemade XO sauce, as chicken joins baby abalone and squid in fried rice. Dessert is pumpkin cream with coconut ice cream and sticky black rice.
Six-course Christmas Menu
24-25 December, 12pm – 2.30pm, 6.30pm – 10.30pm
S$188++ per person (minimum two people)
(Image credit: Summer Palace)
It is a Cantonese-style Christmas at Summer Pavilion, which is serving a five-course set menu for lunch and dinner. Taking place on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the meal opens with pan-fried Miyazaki wagyu beef with shiso leaf, followed by double-boiled abalone superior soup with bamboo pith. Canadian lobster is baked with chilli sauce, while steamed glutinous rice is resplendent with king scallop. Chilled peach gum with pear, osmanthus, and pineapple tart caps off the feast on a sweet note.
Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Five-course Set Menu
24-25 December, 11.30am – 2.30pm, 6.30pm – 10.30pm
S$178 per person (minimum two people)
(Image credit: Summer Pavilion / Facebook)