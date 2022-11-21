8 best Christmas menus at luxury hotel restaurants in Singapore to feast at

Welcome to LSA Christmas coverage 2022, which we are kicking off with a look at some luxury hotel restaurant menus in Singapore.

For an Italian holiday, Osteria Mozza presents Nancy Silverton’s take on the season with a family-style meal that includes chicken porchetta and corzetti pasta with tomato, eggplant and housemade ricotta, grandma style. At Fiamma, Mauro Colagreco brings Christmas by the coast with Venetian-style salt cod and Sicilian red prawn risotto.

Christmas goes Cantonese at a couple of one-Michelin starred restaurants, Summer Palace and Summer Pavilion. The former rolls out a six course menu with braised lobster and wok-fried venison, while the latter presents a five-course set showcasing Miyazaki wagyu and abalone soup. For something French, La Dame de Pic highlights seasonal produce like white and black truffles, which is rained on dumplings and stuffed in chicken.

At 15 Stamford, Alvin Leung makes Christmas a local affair through dishes such as torched swordfish with cincalok and smoked turkey breast with bonito, while Origin Grill makes it international with black pepper spiced pork terrine and Josper baked halibut. For a good ol’ buffet, Opus Bar & Grill brings a spread of barbecued meats, fresh seafood and sashimi, and plenty of Christmas desserts.

8 luxury hotel restaurant menus in Singapore to try this Christmas