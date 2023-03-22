10 best bakeries for cinnamon rolls and sticky buns in Singapore

Sticky and sweet with just a hint of spice to perk up the palate. Great for a teatime snack or breakfast, cinnamon rolls are the best types of sugar rush for busy Singaporeans looking to fuel their day. Whether it’s from celebrated US brand Cinnabon – which just touched down in Singapore – or artisanal bakery Woodlands Sourdough, these list of the best cinnamon rolls and sticky buns in town will bring a smile to any face.

The origins of cinnamon rolls can be contentious. Its key ingredient, cinnamon, is a spice with a birthplace that traces back to Sri Lanka. One saying is that Roman spice traders from Sri Lanka to Europe via the silk route. Afterwards, bakers in the west then incorporated this spice into their pastries.

A well-known example would be kanelbulle (direct translated to cinnamon bun) in Sweden which locals enjoy for Fika, an afternoon tea gathering session with friends. It has since spawned variations like coffee scrolls, honey rolls, and sticky buns (topped with white sugar icing), which are popular in America. Its counterpart, the sticky bun, swaps out cinnamon for a caramel glaze and is topped with nuts like pecans or almonds.

What makes cinnamon rolls yummy?

Cinnamon rolls typically require four essential ingredients – yeast-leavened dough (which results in a fluffy and airy texture), cinnamon, sugar and butter. It’s a treat to have this generously sugar-coated swirled pastry in powdered cinnamon alongside a hot cuppa of dark coffee.

The sugar-coated cinnamon roll first made an impression in Singapore around the ’90s with the presence of Saint Cinnamon. Featuring different flavours of cinnamon rolls, the OG bakery also had stores in prime locations like Wisma Atria and Junction 8. The brand eventually exited the Singapore market in the late 2000s due to a decline in demand.

But it seems there’s been a renewed interest in cinnamon rolls in recent years. This is due to artisanal bakeries making unique versions using tweaked in-house recipes and also the debut of American baked goods chain store Cinnabon, which still boasts long queues for its freshly baked cinnamon rolls. Don’t fancy standing in line for Cinnabon, read on for other alternatives that are worth your calories.

(Feature and hero images credit: Cinnabon)

10 best bakeries to buy cinnamon rolls and sticky buns in Singapore: