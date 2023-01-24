6 best charcoal-kissed claypot chicken rice stalls in Klang Valley today

Hawker dishes, while all beloved in their own ways, can be divisive at times, but not when it comes to claypot chicken rice. The comfort food – a delicious amalgamation of addictively crispy rice and juicy, flavourful chicken – is one of the most universally loved dishes not just in Singapore, but also Malaysia. Need further proof? These best claypot chicken rice spots in the Klang Valley’s KL, Selangor, and more are worth a drive across the causeway for.
What’s so special about Malaysia’s claypot chicken rice?
Claypot chicken rice is a defining local cuisine for Malaysians. It makes for a hearty meal that’s usually shared among two or more people, but what makes it so good?
The dish is made up of several components: marinated chicken (usually involving a simple mixture of dark and light soy sauce with sugar, although we’re sure some places have their own secret recipe), rice, Chinese waxed sausages, and salted fish. Admittedly, the salted fish element can be polarising, but we do feel it adds a ton of flavour and depth to the meal. Those who agree will know that there’s nothing more satisfying than finding a sliver of these savoury morsels between mouthfuls of rice and juicy chicken.
Another factor that makes any claypot chicken rice stall in Klang Valley worth its mettle is the use of charcoal. We stand by the fact that only the best claypot chicken rice is cooked over a charcoal fire, although it’s becoming an increasingly rare sight in Singapore. There’s just something about the way it gently cooks the dish, all while keeping the rice within fluffy and the chicken, juicy. Then there’s that unmistakable wok hei. Of course, the best part is always the crusty bits of rice at the bottom of the clay pot, so don’t forget to save room for that.
If your mouth isn’t watering yet, it will as you read on. Here’s where you should make a beeline for the best charcoal-kissed claypot rice next time you’re in Klang Valley, be it KL, Selangor, or beyond.
6 places for the best claypot chicken rice in Klang Valley’s KL, PJ, and more:
Heun Kee Claypot Chicken Rice
Heun Kee Claypot Chicken Rice is one of the most famous places in the Klang Valley for you to get your fill of this dish. Getting there, however, is going to be a challenge. It’s located in one of the most inaccessible places in Pudu — in a shophouse located under the bridge and close to the Pudu wet market. Surroundings may not be the most ideal, but that’s when you know the food is going to be legitimately good.
Like any self-respecting claypot chicken rice restaurant, Heun Kee uses charcoal to cook its dish to perfection. The restaurant also takes it a step further by placing charcoal embers on the lid of the claypot to ensure the chicken cooks through perfectly. Having been around since 1985, you know you’re in good hands when you visit. The store has also adapted to the times and allows you to call ahead to reserve a seat in the restaurant.
Address: 59, Jln Yew, Pudu, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Tel: +60 3-9200 1603
Operating hours: 11am – 9om daily; closed on Thursdays
Address: 21, Jalan Kancil, Pudu, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Tel: +60 17-635 6443
Operating hours: 4pm – 10pm daily; closed on Wednesdays
This is another claypot chicken rice stall that is several decades old (at least 30 years) that has no exact name, but make a reference to a claypot chicken rice store in Jalan Ipoh or Taman Kok Lian (both are interchangeable) and people will know exactly which one you’re speaking of. While it’s common that the best claypot chicken rice stalls in KL use charcoal for cooking, the owner here takes it a step further by only using charcoal from Taiping, allegedly because its flames are easier to manage, which results in a more evenly cooked dish.
You can bet that Puchong will be another neighbourhood in the Klang Valley where you can find excellent local food, and one of the best claypot rices the country has to offer. Shi Yue Tian Claypot Chicken Rice Shop is extremely popular in Selangor for not only its excellent take on the dish, but also its generous portions. Order some double-boiled soups to go with your rice dish — we love the pig stomach with pepper soup.