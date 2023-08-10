10 best curry noodles in Singapore worth slurping up today

More often than not, noodles are paired with a savoury and clean broth, which it absorbs to become a delicious but light dish. However, there’s another delectable medium that noodles shine in too, and that’s the spice-filled curry sauce. From the Singapore-favourite curry chicken noodles to the famed Ipoh Curry Mee, here are the best curry noodles in Singapore.

Curry often is a perfect pairing with rice or bread for their ability to soak up its addictive flavours, spices and heat. In multi-cultural Singapore, however, many Chinese hawkers have also adapted the dish to great success with noodles, making curry noodles one of the best and most popular hawker foods today.

A popular version of the dish here that highlights both elements is Curry Chicken Noodles. A couple of go-to establishments and well-known stalls among diners that serve this yummy dish is Heng Kee Curry Chicken Noodles and Ah Heng Curry Chicken Noodles. Both names primarily use bee hoon (thin rice vermicelli), to pair with the star of the bowl, the curry gravy, as they absorb every last drop like a sponge. Otherwise, yellow noodles are also popular alternatives.

Another curry mee variant that’s popular in Singapore is Ipoh Curry Noodles. Brought in by Malaysian hawkers, the noodles used include familiar variations like bee hoon, but chee cheong fun (thick rice sheets) is also a delicious option too.

Curry noodles appear to be an uncomplicated dish at first glance, but its ingredients say otherwise. Besides noodles, curry, and chicken pieces, tau pok, potato chunks, and bean sprout are included for texture and bite. Ipoh Curry Noodles often see a gravy that leans towards a thicker consistency, similar to Satay Bee Hoon, and often includes ingredients like char siew, roasted pork and long beans.

(Hero and featured image credit: @alicelsp1380 & @eileen_eats_alot/Instagram)

10 best bowls of curry chicken noodles in Singapore today: