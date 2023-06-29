7 bakeries for the best durian cakes in KL and PJ today

Craving for both durian and cake? Kill two birds with one stone with these best durian cakes in KL and PJ today.
The king of fruits might be polarising, but those who love it will know that there’s nothing quite like the intoxicating, nectarous, egg custard-like aroma that travels for miles. Of course, the second best way to enjoy durian – after simply eating the flesh off the seed – is by using its fragrant flesh in cakes.
These treats bring out the best qualities of the fruit – creamy, fragrant, and sweet – but with none of the drawbacks, like having to pry open its thorny husk. Now that durian season has returned to Malaysia, there’s never been a better time to indulge in the fruit than now. Because of optimal weather conditions, farmers are reportedly enjoying a bountiful harvest, which means that the 2023 season is going to be long, with some orchards even bearing the fruit until late October.
While Singapore has its fair share of delicious durian cakes, these bakeries in Klang Valley are taking the fruit to new heights with some of the best cakes in KL and Selangor. Many bakeries choose the most popular and widely demanded variety, the Musang King (or Mao Shan Wang), which known for its smooth, thick, bright yellow flesh and robust fragrance and sweetness, often with a hint of bitterness. Besides, we dare say it’s a better way of enjoying the fruit than that durian ramen.
7 best durian cakes in KL and Selangor to try today:
Made from the wagyu of durian, the Musang King, this cake is built upon a dense foundation of cheese and airy durian sponges, and crowned by bits of the fleshy fruit. Rich, aromatic and creamy, what’s not to love about this no-baked cheesecake? At 850g, it is good enough for 10 slices.
Before there was the Musang King, D24 with its firm, thick, bright yellow flesh reigned supreme. The interpretation pictured here combines layered pulps, lathered with whipped cream upon a vanilla sponge cake. Best of all? It comes in 1kg to feed a small family or 1.6kg for a small family with bigger appetite.
The Musang King is the raison d’être here. Dense layers of durian flesh, laced with thin layers of sponges, cream and – just as equally tantalising – macarons. This Halal bakery’s take melts in the mouth with every bite and more importantly, preserves the essence of the Musang King.
Simple yet deceptively tantalising, this durian sponge cake is for those who gravitate towards the durian cake in its almost purest form. Amidst layers of durian Chantilly cream are fresh durian flesh, further decorated and frosted with fresh cream. Available in 500g or 1.2kg.
Eating durian is an indulgence in itself, but YuBake takes the King of Fruits a touch more indulgent with its selection of durian cakes, all of which are available for delivery throughout KL and Selangor. The signature Durian Mille Crepe is made with a mix of different types of durians instead of just Mao Shan Wang, spotlighting the lesser known varieties while at it. Expect generous layers of pure durian between the paper-thin crepes here.
For something a little lighter than the usual cream and pulp-filled cake, look to Chi Liu Xiang Durian Dessert’s Durian Cotton Cake. Here, the spiky fruit is reimagined in an airy, fluffy dessert that’s perfect for the afternoon with a cup of tea.
Immerse in the pungent smell of the King of fruits, as our Premium Musang King Durian Mille Crepe Cake is layered with Musang King durian flesh and fresh cream, giving a savory and rich aftertaste in every single slice that durian enthusiasts crave for.
