7 bakeries for the best durian cakes in KL and PJ today

Craving for both durian and cake? Kill two birds with one stone with these best durian cakes in KL and PJ today.

The king of fruits might be polarising, but those who love it will know that there’s nothing quite like the intoxicating, nectarous, egg custard-like aroma that travels for miles. Of course, the second best way to enjoy durian – after simply eating the flesh off the seed – is by using its fragrant flesh in cakes.

These treats bring out the best qualities of the fruit – creamy, fragrant, and sweet – but with none of the drawbacks, like having to pry open its thorny husk. Now that durian season has returned to Malaysia, there’s never been a better time to indulge in the fruit than now. Because of optimal weather conditions, farmers are reportedly enjoying a bountiful harvest, which means that the 2023 season is going to be long, with some orchards even bearing the fruit until late October.

While Singapore has its fair share of delicious durian cakes, these bakeries in Klang Valley are taking the fruit to new heights with some of the best cakes in KL and Selangor. Many bakeries choose the most popular and widely demanded variety, the Musang King (or Mao Shan Wang), which known for its smooth, thick, bright yellow flesh and robust fragrance and sweetness, often with a hint of bitterness. Besides, we dare say it’s a better way of enjoying the fruit than that durian ramen.

7 best durian cakes in KL and Selangor to try today: