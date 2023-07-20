9 best durian mooncakes to get this Mid-Autumn Festival 2023

The durian is a polarising fruit, but if you’re addicted to its overpowering smell and creamy texture, you’ve found your people. After releasing our yearly roundup of the best mooncakes, we thought it best to squeeze in a list for all the fanatics around by rounding up some of the best durian mooncakes in Singapore this Mid Autumn Festival 2023.
Held on 29 September this year, the Mid Autumn Festival is a time for family and friends to get together, with mooncakes as the main star of the show.
This year, we have offerings from prominent hotel restaurants, with favourites like Raffles Hotel, Shangri-la, and Pan Pacific Singapore, which have elevated the regular mooncake by infusing them with top quality durian like the Mao Shan Wang. Local confectionary specialists like Golden Moments and Ding Bakery have also created their own versions of the seasonal snack, which will no doubt sell fast as the Mid Autumn Festival 2023 looms in the horizon. After all, what better way to celebrate durian and mooncake season than with a combination of both?
From rich Mao Shan Wang-filled treats to more subtle coconut-infused versions, read on for the full list of the best durian mooncakes to gift or enjoy with friends and family this Mid Autumn Festival 2023.
Indulge in the best durian mooncakes in Singapore this Mid-Autumn Festival 2023
(Hero and featured image credit: Shangri-la Singapore)
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /9
Besides the popular Mao Shan Wang variant, other durian assortments can make an ideal pairing for snowskin mooncakes too. At Shangri-la Singapore, the star is returning favourite Premium Black Thorn Durian Snowskin Mooncakes. The delicate, soft snowskin encases a smooth, creamy filling made with fresh Black Thorn durian flesh for a custardy alcohol-like treat.
Shangri-La Singapore’s mooncakes are now available for purchase online and from the hotel’s Mooncake Specialty Counter at the Tower Wing Lobby from 1 August to 29 September 2023.
Image credit: Shangri-la Singapore
2 /9
Yàn’s rendition of the Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin Mooncake is utterly decadent. Each piece promises to be luscious, creamy and bittersweet with Mao Shan Wang durian pulp delicately encased within a thin layer of pastel yellow snow skin.
In the spirit of sustainability before enjoying your mooncakes, Yàn presents them elegantly in eco-friendly paper boxes constructed from recyclable materials.
Pre-orders are required for all mooncakes between 1 July – 11 August. From 11 August onwards, mooncake orders are subjected to availability. Orders placed from 1 July to 27 September will receive up to 25% discount.
Image credit: Yàn
3 /9
The Taiwanese brand known for their rectangular pineapple cakes will be celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival too with seasonal mooncakes creations with fruit fillings. One of which is the king of fruits, durian. Collaborating with superfood for a durian mooncake range, relish in Acai Snowskin Mao Shan Wang Durian Mooncake or the Coconut Snowskin D24 Mooncake.
Image credit: @jacqsowhat/Instagram
4 /9
Known for fresh whole durians, Golden Moments also uses the sweet custard-like flesh of the King of Fruits in their premium pastries. One of their most popular items is the Signature Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncake, which has become a yearly staple. Their rendition spots edible gold dust on top the charcoal-infused skin and is filled with pure Mao Shan Wang durian pulp.
Image credit: @goldenmomentssg/Instagram
5 /9
You might already know Emicakes for its delectable durian cakes, but the homegrown bakery also dishes out quality durian mooncakes during the Mid-Autum Festival season. For 2023, expect a smooth wagashi snowskin that encases pure aromatic D24 or Mao Shan Wang durian flesh within for a chewy and creamy bite.
(Image credit: Emicakes)
6 /9
This family-run Muar, Johor-based confectionary business has expanded quickly all over Malaysia and even reached Singapore now too. Specialising in Chinese New Year baked goodies, Ding Bakery also focus on mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival.
Expect them to use one of the best durian variants found in Malaysia – the Pahang Highland Black Gold Mao San Wang. This creation is one of Ding Bakery’s signature snowskin flavours. Credit goes to the best AAA grade Mao Shan Wang durians used for the creamy purée filling.
Early orders are up to 40% off from now till the end of August 2023.
Image credit: Ding Bakery
7 /9
Expectations are high for The Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore’s mooncakes as Summer Pavilion and Republic are ranked as one of Asia’s 50 Best for restaurants and bars respectively. The former does an exquisite version of the Snowskin Mao Shan Wang Durian mooncake – revered for its creamy texture and bittersweet taste.
The ode to Republic comes from the bar’s Kim Sisters cocktail, the new Irish coffeetini flavour is comprised of a white lotus seed paste with an Irish coffee liqueur-infused dark chocolate truffle at its core.
All mooncake varieties can be purchased online or at Colony Bakery from 17 July to 29 September 2023. Self-collection and delivery are available. Enjoy a 25 per cent privilege on all mooncake varieties from 17 July to 24 August 2023.
Image credit: The Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore
Receiving mooncakes from award-winning Chinese restaurant Hai Tien Lou, known for their intricate culinary creations, is a treat.
For those who crave for exciting snowskin tastes, there are total of four new flavours this year – Strawberry Paste Hai Tien Lo No.1 Tea Ganache Snow Skin Mooncake, Yam Paste White Rabbit Candy Ganache Mooncake, Orange Paste Matcha Ganache Snow Skin Mooncake, and Gula Melaka Paste with Desiccated Coconut Ganache Snow Skin Mooncake.
But nothing beats the best-selling Mao Shan Wang Durian Snow Skin Mooncake. This flavour withstands the competition yearly with its generous creamy filling and exquisite fine outer snowskin.
Image credit: Pan Pacific Singapore
9 /9
Another affordable favourite for all things durian, Four Seasons Durian is celebrating the Mid Autumn Festival 2023 with – you guessed it – durian mooncakes. Encased in a beautiful tin, the box of four come with fillings like bittersweet D24 or fragrant Mao Shan Wang durian pulp, both encased in a thin, chewy snow skin.
(Image credit: Four Seasons Durians)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Bakeries and restaurants that add Mao Shang Wang (Musang King) durian pulp into their durian mooncakes are said to be the best. These include Hai Tien Lou, Summer Pavilion, and Golden Moments.
Answer: Raffles Hotel Singapore, Hai Tien Lou, and Goodwood Park Hotel Singapore are known for some of the best mooncakes in Singapore.
Answer: Raffles Hotel Singapore's Champagne Truffle Snow-Skin Mooncake is one of the most sought-after snow skin mooncakes in Singapore.
Answer: Mooncakes in Singapore can range from SGD90 - SGD 200 for a box of four.
Answer: Because of the heat and humidity, durian mooncakes shouldn't be kept at room temperature for more than two or three hours. Keep them fresh by storing them in the refrigerator for 3-4 days, or place them in the freezer to store them for longer.