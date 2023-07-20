9 best durian mooncakes to get this Mid-Autumn Festival 2023

The durian is a polarising fruit, but if you’re addicted to its overpowering smell and creamy texture, you’ve found your people. After releasing our yearly roundup of the best mooncakes, we thought it best to squeeze in a list for all the fanatics around by rounding up some of the best durian mooncakes in Singapore this Mid Autumn Festival 2023.

Held on 29 September this year, the Mid Autumn Festival is a time for family and friends to get together, with mooncakes as the main star of the show.

This year, we have offerings from prominent hotel restaurants, with favourites like Raffles Hotel, Shangri-la, and Pan Pacific Singapore, which have elevated the regular mooncake by infusing them with top quality durian like the Mao Shan Wang. Local confectionary specialists like Golden Moments and Ding Bakery have also created their own versions of the seasonal snack, which will no doubt sell fast as the Mid Autumn Festival 2023 looms in the horizon. After all, what better way to celebrate durian and mooncake season than with a combination of both?

From rich Mao Shan Wang-filled treats to more subtle coconut-infused versions, read on for the full list of the best durian mooncakes to gift or enjoy with friends and family this Mid Autumn Festival 2023.

Indulge in the best durian mooncakes in Singapore this Mid-Autumn Festival 2023

(Hero and featured image credit: Shangri-la Singapore)