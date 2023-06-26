10 places for the best durian in KL and Selangor today

It’s not difficult to find quality durian in Singapore, but if you’re planning a trip to Malaysia, you might as well make a pit stop at these stalls in Klang Valley’s KL and Selangor for the best (and most value-for-money) durian picks.
Durian, especially top-of-the-range varieties like Mao Shan Wang, is expensive in Singapore, more so because it’s imported from Malaysia. The indulgent and creamy fruit comes from plantations in Pahang, Johor, and Genting Highlands, in varieties that range from the above-mentioned Musang King, to Red Prawn, Golden Phoenix, Black Pearl, and D24.
Durian is a fruit that’s not only known for its unique and complex flavour but also for its strong odour, making it one of the most polarising fruits in existence. Its flavour is truly hard to describe, but if we had to try, we’d say it’s a delicious combination of sweet and custardy, sometimes with bitter notes. Its flavour varies depending on the type of durian and its ripeness. The pillowy, creamy texture of the durian also makes it satisfyingly indulgent, which is also why bakeries and cafes have incorporated the prickly fruit into desserts. A ramen joint in Selangor even created the durian ramen; needless to say it stirred up plenty of emotions.
The best time to enjoy durian in Kuala Lumpur – especially the Musang King – is between June and August. This is the season when the fruit is at its peak, with a creamy and rich texture that is simply irresistible. Some plantations in Malaysia only harvest durians that have naturally ripened and dropped on the ground, making these fruits extra sweet and delicious.
Thanks to optimum weather conditions, there has been bumper harvests from plantations in the country. With lower prices all around, this period is the best time for durian lovers in the Klang Valley to enjoy the fruit, as many stalls in KL and Selangor are making it more affordable than ever.
To help you find the best places to buy durians in Klang Valley, we’ve curated a list of the best stalls in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. Our list not only takes into account the quality and affordability of the durians but also factors in the overall experience of buying and consuming the fruit. So, whether you’re a seasoned durian enthusiast or a first-timer in Kuala Lumpur, you can trust our list to guide you to the best durian stalls in the area.
(Hero and featured image credit: DurianMan SS22)
10 spots for the best durian in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor today:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
Durian Hill describes Musang King as the creme brulee of Asia, and being durian lovers ourselves, we can definitely agree. Taking pride in serving quality durians that are fresh from the orchard, this is one of the best places to be in the Klang Valley when the durian cravings hit. The popular durian stall here is known for providing fresh and high-quality durians that come straight from the orchard, ensuring that customers get to enjoy the fruit at its best. Whether you’re a seasoned durian lover or a first-timer, this is a great option for anyone looking to explore the unique and complex flavours of this fascinating fruit.
Opening hours: 11am – 10pm daily
(Image credit: @durianhill.official/Instagram)
2 /10
If you’re looking for more quality Mao Shan Wang in Kuala Lumpur, TipTop Durian is one of your best bets. Straight from the orchards in Raub, Pahang, the stall also offer express delivery so you don’t have to worry about stinking up the car. If you’re a fan of the king of fruits and are looking for a reliable and convenient option to satisfy your cravings, TipTop Durian is definitely worth checking out.
3 /10
DurianMan SS2 is a well-established and reputable durian stall that has been serving customers since 1998. The owners here are highly knowledgeable about the fruit, and are committed to providing the best durian varieties to their customers. With years of experience in the industry, they have developed a keen understanding of the fruit’s unique flavours, textures, and aromas, and are able to recommend the best varieties based on their customers’ preferences. The stall is known for its fresh and delicious durians, but unsurprisingly, it’s its Mao Shan Wang variety that’s particularly famous for its creamy, rich texture and delectable flavour.
Opening hours: 11am – 12am daily
Image credit: @nasilemak0322/Instagram
Easily one of the most sought-after durian stalls in Kuala Lumpur, Chen Brothers Durian & Fruit in Kepong Baru is situated right on KL’s ‘Durian Street’ (Jalan Mergastua). You won’t go wrong with the curated selection here; the Musang King is fresh, fragrant, and extremely fleshy, while the D24 stands out for its yellow meat and outstanding bitter, sweet, and creamy flavour. Other varieties to choose from include the Red Meat, Kunyit, Bamboo Leg, and D101. This reputable seller also guarantees the whole fruit, and will exchange or reimburse you for any unsatisfactory pulps.
Opening hours: 12.30pm – 10pm)
(Image credit: Chen Brothers Durian Trading/Facebook)
5 /10
DuriAddict (previously known as Durian Bear) is an excellent option for individuals who are looking to purchase Musang King durians in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor without leaving home. Known for delivering high quality durians to its customers’ doorsteps, the stall is a godsend during the hot mid-year weather. In addition to their high-quality durians, Durian Bear also offers a halal-certified Pandan Coconut Jelly, which is a great complement to the unique and complex flavours of the durian fruit.
Opening hours: 12pm – 8pm daily
(Image credit: @duriaddictmy/Instagram)
6 /10
If you’re a beginner, you can count on Say Heng Durian’s experience of over 20 years to get you sorted with your durian feast. One of the best durian stalls in Klang Valley, the workers there have an excellent nose for durian, especially the Mao Shan Wang variety, so you can be guaranteed the best experience. Besides, prices for the pedigree durian are very reasonable, and can cost as low as RM28 per kilo (approx. S$8). Varieties here besides Musang King include the Raja Kunyit, D24, XO, Tracka, Udang Merah, and more.
Opening hours: 12pm – 11pm
(Image credit: @paijanelleogram/Instagram)
7 /10
SS2 Durian Glasshause is one of the best durian stalls in the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor area – and for good reason. Their reputation for selling fresh and high-quality Musang King durians precedes them, as they source them directly from the orchards in Pahang. This guarantees that customers get to enjoy the fruit at its best, with its creamy and rich texture and unparalleled flavour. Those who want to explore other varieties will also find options like D24 and Butter King at SS2 Durian Glasshause. Whether you’re a seasoned durian enthusiast or a first-timer, this stall in Selangor is definitely worth visiting if you’re on the hunt for quality and variety.
Opening hours: 12pm – 12am
(Image credit: SS2 Durian Glasshause/Facebook)
8 /10
If you happen to be in the bustling city of Kuala Lumpur and in search of the highly sought-after Mao Shan Wang durian, then 318 Durian Stall is one of your best bets. This stall is known for being affordable and fair with prices, all while offering the quality durian. Here, you can buy high-quality Musang King durians at varying prices depending on the grade of the fruit. The B grade durians are priced at RM28 (approx. S$8) per kilo, while the A grade durians cost RM38 (approx. S$11) per kilo.
If you have a penchant for the bitter taste of the XO variety, then you’re in luck because 318 Durian Stall sells them at RM25 (approx. S$7) per kilo. Despite the low prices, the quality of the fruit is still top tier, and the stall is often packed with customers. So, if you’re on a tight budget but still want to satisfy your cravings for the fruit, 318 Durian Stall is definitely worth stopping by.
Opening hours: 11am – 10pm daily
(Image credit: 318 Durian Stalls/Facebook)
9 /10
DurianBB Park is a one-of-a-kind durian stall that first started in Hong Kong in 2015 and has since expanded to other countries such as China, Macau, Singapore, and Malaysia. This unique durian stall stands out from traditional durian stalls with its offering of a private parking area, a spacious dining area equipped with ceiling fans, and most importantly, fresh durians, durian sampling platters, durian products and souvenirs.
Easily one of the best durian stalls in Kuala Lumpur, customers can choose from a variety of five different durian types, namely Musang King, D101, D13 Golden Bun, Durian Kampung, and D24 or XO, all sourced straight from orchards in Malaysia. Fresh durians are available daily during the durian season, and customers are guaranteed the fruit at its best.
Opening hours: 12pm – 10pm daily
(Image credit: DurianBB Park/Facebook)
10 /10
Risky Durian is a stall that only insiders and locals know about, so you’re guaranteed an authentic Malaysian durian feasting experience there. Located near Kota Damansara, the durians here affordable, and cost roughly RM50 per kg for D24 XO (approx. S$14.50), RM50 per kg for Durian Kawin, and RM90 per kg for the Tekka variety. This stall is known to get crowded, so drop by early to get the best picks of the fruit.
Opening hours: 12pm – 11pm
(Image credit: Rizky Durian/Facebook)