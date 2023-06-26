10 places for the best durian in KL and Selangor today

It’s not difficult to find quality durian in Singapore, but if you’re planning a trip to Malaysia, you might as well make a pit stop at these stalls in Klang Valley’s KL and Selangor for the best (and most value-for-money) durian picks.

Durian, especially top-of-the-range varieties like Mao Shan Wang, is expensive in Singapore, more so because it’s imported from Malaysia. The indulgent and creamy fruit comes from plantations in Pahang, Johor, and Genting Highlands, in varieties that range from the above-mentioned Musang King, to Red Prawn, Golden Phoenix, Black Pearl, and D24.

Durian is a fruit that’s not only known for its unique and complex flavour but also for its strong odour, making it one of the most polarising fruits in existence. Its flavour is truly hard to describe, but if we had to try, we’d say it’s a delicious combination of sweet and custardy, sometimes with bitter notes. Its flavour varies depending on the type of durian and its ripeness. The pillowy, creamy texture of the durian also makes it satisfyingly indulgent, which is also why bakeries and cafes have incorporated the prickly fruit into desserts. A ramen joint in Selangor even created the durian ramen; needless to say it stirred up plenty of emotions.

The best time to enjoy durian in Kuala Lumpur – especially the Musang King – is between June and August. This is the season when the fruit is at its peak, with a creamy and rich texture that is simply irresistible. Some plantations in Malaysia only harvest durians that have naturally ripened and dropped on the ground, making these fruits extra sweet and delicious.

Thanks to optimum weather conditions, there has been bumper harvests from plantations in the country. With lower prices all around, this period is the best time for durian lovers in the Klang Valley to enjoy the fruit, as many stalls in KL and Selangor are making it more affordable than ever.

To help you find the best places to buy durians in Klang Valley, we’ve curated a list of the best stalls in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. Our list not only takes into account the quality and affordability of the durians but also factors in the overall experience of buying and consuming the fruit. So, whether you’re a seasoned durian enthusiast or a first-timer in Kuala Lumpur, you can trust our list to guide you to the best durian stalls in the area.

(Hero and featured image credit: DurianMan SS22)

10 spots for the best durian in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor today: