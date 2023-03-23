10 bakeries in Hong Kong for the best egg tarts today

There’s no passing up on this classic snack when you’re in the city, which is why we’ve done the leg work for you to up some of the best egg tarts that Hong Kong has to offer.

You can’t flip through a Hong Kong guide without spotting some kind of passage dedicated to the egg tart, a palm-sized, miniature pastry that’s enjoyed endlessly in the city. The egg tart sits high above the list of other HK pastry greats: pineapple bolo bun, winter melon paste, Wife’s Biscuit, and the deceptively simple cocktail bun — just to name a few. While Singapore has adapted its own version, the Hong Kong egg tart is said to originate during the 1940s as a revamped take on the western custard tart by Chinese bakeries, some of which have Portuguese influences.

It’s a simple judge for the archetypal egg tart: a silky, creamy, custardy centre with a golden, crisp shell — be it the crumbly shortcrust or the flaky puff pastry — that’s at once sweet with a hint of buttery savouriness. In Hong Kong, there’s always a bakery, bing sutt, or local cha chaan teng serving this delicious street food snack, from inexpensive HK$2 options to more indulgent ones that cost upwards of HK$10. Either way, you’ll find them to be a scrumptious little treat while out and about in the city.

(Hero and featured image credit: Bakehouse)

10 best bakeries for egg tarts in Hong Kong now: