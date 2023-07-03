10 places for the best fish head noodles in KL and Selangor today

It’s safe to say that fish head noodles are a staple dish in Singapore. Perfect for any time of the day, the nutritious dish is wholesome, healthy, and most importantly, delicious when done right. Strike up a conversation with any local foodie and chances are, they’d have at least one place in mind to recommend where the best fish soup or fish head noodles can be had in the city. Of course, Singapore isn’t the only place that does this dish well. Over in Malaysia’s KL and Selangor, hawkers and chefs also offer some of the best fish head noodles you’ll ever taste. Read on to know where to find them.

The humble, hawker centre staple looks deceptively simple, but it’s anything but easy to prepare. The key lies in the richness of its broth, which combines fish stock, pickled vegetables, and sometimes evaporated milk to achieve an almost smooth mouth feel in every spoonful. The soup is then doused over thick rice vermicelli noodles and served with either fish meat or fish paste with tofu, vegetables, tomato slices, and fried shallots for an immensely fragrant and flavourful meal.

The precise origins of fish head noodles are murky at best, with many restaurants and stalls often associating it with those of Teochew descent. On the other hand, some sources claim that the most recognisable iteration of fish head noodles/steamboat recipes hails from back here in Singapore. Irrespective of its origins, the popularity of the dish among locals on both sides of the border remains unchallenged.

(Hero and featured image credits: Mr Fish Fish & Seafood Noodles & @yumtummy28_/Instagram)

10 best fish head noodles in KL and Selangor today: