10 places for the best fish head noodles in KL and Selangor today

It’s safe to say that fish head noodles are a staple dish in Singapore. Perfect for any time of the day, the nutritious dish is wholesome, healthy, and most importantly, delicious when done right. Strike up a conversation with any local foodie and chances are, they’d have at least one place in mind to recommend where the best fish soup or fish head noodles can be had in the city. Of course, Singapore isn’t the only place that does this dish well. Over in Malaysia’s KL and Selangor, hawkers and chefs also offer some of the best fish head noodles you’ll ever taste. Read on to know where to find them.
The humble, hawker centre staple looks deceptively simple, but it’s anything but easy to prepare. The key lies in the richness of its broth, which combines fish stock, pickled vegetables, and sometimes evaporated milk to achieve an almost smooth mouth feel in every spoonful. The soup is then doused over thick rice vermicelli noodles and served with either fish meat or fish paste with tofu, vegetables, tomato slices, and fried shallots for an immensely fragrant and flavourful meal.
The precise origins of fish head noodles are murky at best, with many restaurants and stalls often associating it with those of Teochew descent. On the other hand, some sources claim that the most recognisable iteration of fish head noodles/steamboat recipes hails from back here in Singapore. Irrespective of its origins, the popularity of the dish among locals on both sides of the border remains unchallenged.
(Hero and featured image credits: Mr Fish Fish & Seafood Noodles & @yumtummy28_/Instagram)
10 best fish head noodles in KL and Selangor today:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Goon Wah XO Fish Head Noodle Restaurant
- Norway Salmon Fish Head Noodles Restaurant
- Woo Pin Fish Head Noodles Restaurant
- Kaki Bola XO Fish Head Noodle
- Soon Soon Pan Mee & Fish Head Restaurant
- Moon Kee Fish Head Noodles Restaurant
- Goon Wah Restaurant
- Fish & Noodle House Restaurant
- Mr Fish Fish & Seafood Noodles
- Yvonne Fish Head Noodle
Ranking high on the list of many fish head noodle spots in KL, Goon Wah XO Fish Head Noodle Restaurant is easily a fan favourite by a considerable margin. The original outlet in Kuchai Lama continues to draw in long lines that crawl out from its shopfront, teeming with first-timers and returning faces who need no further convincing of the restaurant’s appeal.
Served in a claypot that’s filled to the brim with a rich broth that is laced with vibrant acidity, each serving naturally comes with all the typical accompaniments such as fried fish head pieces, yam slices, salted vegetables, and tomato slices. But it’s the addition of XO sauce, which contributes to an added layer of umami sweetness that brings diners back for more.
Operating hours: 8.30am – 4pm (closed on Sundays)
(Image credit: @nanamika56/Instagram)
As one can imagine, the type of fish used plays a significant component in preparing a bowl of fish head noodles. Most conventional recipes make use of groupers, flounders, or snakeheads by default. However, for one fish head noodle stall in Kepong, their proprietors have opted to take a road less travelled where this is concerned and have been incorporating the use of salmon fish heads instead.
The soup is predictably redolent, with a creamy body courtesy of a combination of fish broth and evaporated milk. And while leaning away from the typical, the incorporation of fried salmon fish here surprisingly doesn’t taste out of place on the palate. Not a fan of fish? Well, you can also have your noodles with fish paste, fish meat, or even prawns.
Operating hours: 8am – 3.30pm daily
(Image credit: Norway Salmon Fish Head Noodles/Facebook)
Woo Pin, located in KL’s Taman Danau Desa, is another hot recommendation for fish head noodle soup within the Klang Valley. Occupying a corner lot, you’ll know you’ve arrived when you are greeted with packed tables teeming with diners. As is the case with other fish head noodle restaurants that have been met with rave reviews, the true star here is in the soup and quality of their fish head pieces.
Speaking of the latter, word of mouth confirms that the fried fish served here is both fresh and yielding. One will no doubt note the gentle flaking of each piece that while browned on the outside, retains a great deal of moisture in its flesh. We recommend dipping it in the restaurant’s signature sambal belacan sauce for an added kick that also helps cut through the richness of the soup.
Opening hours: 8am – 9pm (closed on Fridays)
(Image credit: @killerpotatoz/Instagram)
Here are two non-negotiable aspects of fried foods — it needs to be cooked crisp, and it needs to be served fresh. At Kaki Bola XO Fish Head Noodle, they know this well enough to attract a considerable fanbase around their servings of fried fish that go alongside piping hot bowls of fish head noodles.
The reviews speak for themselves online with many commending the quality of the fried fish, in addition to a tangy soup emboldened with X.O sauce that isn’t muddled by the cloying fullness of evaporated milk. You may also choose to have your noodles with a more acute kick with their tomyum soup, or a clear soup for those with a less intrepid palate.
Operating hours: 8am – 2pm
(Image credit: @xueqi531/Instagram)
Damansara Perdana residents are most likely to be familiar with Soon Soon for their wide ribbons of pan mee, prepared true to tradition. But as their name would imply, fish head noodles also happen to be a restaurant specialty that one would do well not to miss out on.
In most instances where fish head noodles are concerned, the use of evaporated milk results in an instantly familiar off-white soup that promises a velveteen mouth-feel. But owing to the generous use of tomatoes in their soup, every bowl here carries a hearty tinge of joyful orange that is ever so slightly more acidic than comparable fish head noodles served elsewhere.
Operating hours: 7.30am – 3pm daily
(Image credit: @cadeats/Instagram)
If indulgence is key and you’re not big on salmon or cod, then Moon Kee Fish Head Noodles makes their case as a strong contender on this list. Each bowl is complemented by either your choice of threadfin fish, grouper, or even dragon grouper for the diner with deep pockets.
Naturally, the restaurant’s team doesn’t skip a beat where cooking technique is concerned, expertly bringing out the best qualities in the premium cuts of fish used. Do anticipate slightly longer wait times if you’re planning to join the lunch crowd, though.
Operating hours: 9.30am – 7.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays), 9am – 4pm (Sundays)
(Image credit: Moon Kee Fish Head Noodles – Section 19/Facebook)
One of the best and most well-known fish head noodles stall in KL and even Klang Valley has to be Goon Wah Restaurant. Its signature, the Claypot XO Fish Head Noodles, is not as milky as the ones from other establishments. Instead, the piping hot clear broth incorporates sour and peppery flavours into the soup that makes heritage dish all the more appetising meal. Thick vermicelli is also preferred over the thin version since it adds more texture to the dish. Located in the heart of Petaling Jaya – with another outlet in Genting Highlands and KL – this stall is popular with locals and visitors alike.
Operating hours: 8.30am – 4pm (closed on Sundays)
(Image credit: @orderin_mi/Instagram)
Found within the budding food enclave of Damansara Kim, this entrant easily stands shoulder-to-shoulder alongside its nearby contemporaries (Kompassion, The Swimming Cow, Sweet Inn Restaurant come to mind).
Each bowl is cooked to order to ensure consistency of quality, with diners commending the richness of their soup as a reason to make return visits. Another key highlight is the pan-fried salmon slices which strike a balance between texture and flavour without compromising on either.
Operating hours: 8am – 4pm (closed on Mondays)
(Image credit: @ds.foodwall/Instagram)
If convenience is high on your list when it comes to the best fish head noodles in KL and Selangor, then Mr Fish Fish & Seafood Noodles’ chain of outlets across the Klang Valley is your best bet. Located in six different retail hotspots, this makes them the most accessible recommendation on our list by a wide margin.
But don’t be fooled by their spick-and-span commercial appeal, for the success of their business has been reliably built upon a consistent output of tasty fish head noodles. What’s more, they also serve other Teochew staples including Teochew porridge replete with fried fish slices.
Outlets can be found in 1 Utama, Damen Mall, Gamuda Walk, Atria Shopping Gallery, Bandar Botanic, and Setia Eco Park.
(Image credit: @mrfishseafoodnoodle/Instagram)
A relatively obscure entry on our list would be the fish head noodle stall which operates exclusively during the day at May Mey Seafood Restaurant in Kuala Ampang. Operated by the namesake Yvonne who mans the stoves herself, the stall has reportedly been running for a whopping 14 years.
Of course, you can choose to have your fish head noodles with either fried slices of grouper, carp, or salmon. But from our personal experience, consider doing yourself the favour of asking for a few pieces of fried fish paste as well. These delightfully springy morsels are sure to have one asking for seconds.
Operating hours: 8am – 2.30pm (closed on every second Wednesday of the month)
(Image credit: Yvonne Fish Head Noodle/Facebook)