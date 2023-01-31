Hawker guide: 8 best food stalls at Changi Village Hawker Centre

Changi Village Hawker Centre is one of Singapore’s more iconic food institutions. Here are the best stalls and what to order from them.

The food centre was built in 1975 as part of a government initiative to create a recreation district in eastern Singapore, and 74 cooked food stalls were initially built. Now boasting 130 hawkers after undergoing its latest renovation late last year, it remains a popular stop for people heading to and from Pulau Ubin, as well as those exploring the eastern portion of the Round Island Route.

Today, Changi Village Hawker Centre is most associated with nasi lemak, with multiple stalls competing with their own rendition. Other popular dishes include satay bee hoon, Ipoh hor fun, goreng pisang, and fish and chips with a side of beer. Newer stalls are also serving fish soup from locally farmed grouper, white bee hoon with a wealth of seafood, and a dessert that nods to the centre’s military neighbour.

Address:2 Changi Village Rd, Singapore 500002.

(Image credit: @ailinlim / Instagram; Woon Woon Pek Beehoon / Facebook)

Best food stalls to order from at Changi Village Hawker Centre: