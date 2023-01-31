Hawker guide: 8 best food stalls at Changi Village Hawker Centre

Changi Village Hawker Centre is one of Singapore’s more iconic food institutions. Here are the best stalls and what to order from them.
The food centre was built in 1975 as part of a government initiative to create a recreation district in eastern Singapore, and 74 cooked food stalls were initially built. Now boasting 130 hawkers after undergoing its latest renovation late last year, it remains a popular stop for people heading to and from Pulau Ubin, as well as those exploring the eastern portion of the Round Island Route.
Today, Changi Village Hawker Centre is most associated with nasi lemak, with multiple stalls competing with their own rendition. Other popular dishes include satay bee hoon, Ipoh hor fun, goreng pisang, and fish and chips with a side of beer. Newer stalls are also serving fish soup from locally farmed grouper, white bee hoon with a wealth of seafood, and a dessert that nods to the centre’s military neighbour.
Address:2 Changi Village Rd, Singapore 500002.
(Image credit: @ailinlim / Instagram; Woon Woon Pek Beehoon / Facebook)
Best food stalls to order from at Changi Village Hawker Centre:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /8
Changi V. Dessert House was established in 2012 by Chang Kim Yin, who wanted to attract younger customers by updating traditional desserts with modern flavours. Her signature commando dessert, a tribute to the nearby Hendon commando camp, features syrupy shaved ice topped with longan and reddish black tea jelly, which nods to the military unit’s beret scarlet colour. Other options include power chendol, which is topped with ice cream.
(Image credit: @tsubasa.tan / Instagram)
2 /8
A long-time tenant of Changi Village Hawker Centre, Charlie’s Corner does homestyle Western food and lots of beer. They are popular for their fish and chips, which consists of battered cod fillet, English-style chips, and tartar sauce, and their namesake burger with beef patty, melted cheese, pineapple slice, ham, and egg. The stall is also one of the pioneers to offer brews other than commercial lagers, with options ranging from English-style bitters to Belgian abbey beers.
(Image credit: @ck.sg_food / Instagram)
3 /8
Ho Guan specialises in satay bee hoon, a dish gradually disappearing from Singapore’s hawker landscape. The couple, who has been running this stall for over four decades, still makes the sauce from freshly ground peanuts and spices, then cooks it slowly for a long time to develop a thick consistency. The gravy is then spooned over rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, pork liver, and cuttlefish, tau pok, and cockles.
(Image credit: @donaldpwee / Instagram)
4 /8
There are at least three famous nasi lemak stalls at Changi Village Hawker Centre, and this one arguably comes out on top. The rice is wonderfully fragrant, the ikan bilis and fried chicken wing still hot and crispy, and the egg masterfully cooked that the yolk remains runny. The stall is also very generous with the fiery and sweet sambal, and the service stays friendly despite the long wait.
(Image credit: @tweetietouille / Instagram)
5 /8
One of the newer hawker stalls here, King Grouper Fish Soup is the dining arm of a grouper farm operating off the Changi coast. The fish are harvested and delivered to the stall within five hours, and are served sliced or as a fish head in soups. Noodles, rice, and ingredients like bitter gourd and fish maw can be added at an additional cost.
(Image credit: King Grouper Fish Soup)
6 /8
A stalwart of Changi Village hawker centre, Million Star is famous for its fried raja banana, a large, custardy variety that they roll in batter and fry to a crisp. The stall also has other fried fruit and vegetable varieties including tapioca, yam, green bean, and chempedak, as well as nian gao (rice cake) stuffed with sweet potato.
(Image credit: @feedmethatnow / Instagram)
7 /8
Ipoh hor fun is characterised by its thin and smooth rice noodles and shredded chicken covered in a thick, savoury broth, but Weng Kee’s signature substitutes the meat for chicken chop. The fried cutlet is heaped on to the noodles and doused in the same dark sauce, giving the bird a rich umami flavour and a crispy bite.
(Image credit: @foodeationary / Instagram)
8 /8
Opened by two young hawkers, Woon Woon turns its attention to white beehoon served with plenty of seafood. The basic dish comprises of lala clams and sliced fish, and more indulgent options add on crayfish or scallop. At the top end is the seafood platter, which brings together lobster, prawn, crayfish, sliced fish, and lala, and can be shared among three to four diners.
(Image credit: Woon Woon Pek Beehoon / Facebook)