Gelato is the superior heat-wave beating dessert, which is probably why this guide to the best gelato in Singapore will serve you well all year round.

Now, for the uninitiated, gelato isn’t a synonym for ice-cream. While they both share the same main ingredients (dairy, sugar, and air), the proportions used to make these two desserts result in a completely different taste and texture.

We won’t bore you with the specifics of cream, air or milk ratio, but we’ll just leave you with some facts: gelato is much silkier and denser in texture, and packs a lot more flavour than your average scoop of ice cream. Sounds perfect for a hot, humid afternoon? We thought so too.

We’ve highlighted 10 gelato spots in Singapore that’ll feed your sweet tooth craving, from heartland gems to more central spots in areas like Gardens by the Bay and 313 Somerset. Apart from classic flavours like chocolate, strawberry, and pistachio, some of these locales taken it one step further by incorporating unique flavours into their menu such as Chrysanthemum Goji Berries, and Pineapple Sichuan Pepper. Others like Vanda Desserts have transformed the gelato experience even further by wrapping their scoops in thin, chewy mochi for the ultimate dessert.

If you need to cool down from the heat, here’s where to go.

(Hero and featured image credit: @bopgelato/Instagram)

10 best gelato spots in Singapore today: