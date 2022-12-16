Best hawker stalls to order from at Amoy Street Food Centre

From fish soup to Michelin-recommended bak zhang, here are some of the best hawker stalls to check out at Amoy Street Food Centre.

A mainstay of the Central Business District lunch crowd, this two-storey food centre has undergone many transformations. It was first built in 1983 to house street hawkers in the area, then majorly renovated in 2003, 2015, and last year, before reopening early 2022.

The institution houses over 130 hawker stalls including the very popular Han Kee and its generous fish soup. There are also Sarawak specialties from Swan City, as well as Michelin-approved bak zhang, curry puff, and bak chor mee. Many of these businesses are open only during weekday lunch, so plan your visit.

Amoy Street Food Centre is located at 7 Maxwell Rd, Singapore 069111.

(Hero and feature images credit: Kin Men Seng Heng / Facebook; @ @tigerkiller / Instagram)

Best hawker stalls at Amoy Street Food Centre