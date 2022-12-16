Best hawker stalls to order from at Amoy Street Food Centre

From fish soup to Michelin-recommended bak zhang, here are some of the best hawker stalls to check out at Amoy Street Food Centre.
A mainstay of the Central Business District lunch crowd, this two-storey food centre has undergone many transformations. It was first built in 1983 to house street hawkers in the area, then majorly renovated in 2003, 2015, and last year, before reopening early 2022.
The institution houses over 130 hawker stalls including the very popular Han Kee and its generous fish soup. There are also Sarawak specialties from Swan City, as well as Michelin-approved bak zhang, curry puff, and bak chor mee. Many of these businesses are open only during weekday lunch, so plan your visit.
Amoy Street Food Centre is located at 7 Maxwell Rd, Singapore 069111.
Best hawker stalls at Amoy Street Food Centre
Mentioned in the 2022 Michelin Guide, Ah Ter has garnered plaudits for its rendition of bak chor mee. Started by the eponymous Ah Ter, his son Gilbert still runs the business to his father’s standards by serving a deeply flavoured pork broth with minced pork, offal, fish cake, and prawn. The noodles are presented separately, and beg to be tossed in the savoury chilli sauce.
Daily, 7am – 3pm
Craft’B sells rice bowls with Japanese tendencies. They offer proteins like rib eye, ebi fry, gyudon, salmon, and unagi, which can be customised according to your choice of base (rice, soba, or salad) and sauce (from spicy to mentaiko). All bowls come with an onsen egg and vegetables, and more ingredients can be added on.
Mondays – Fridays, 11.30am – 3pm
Han Kee’s signature dish comes with thick, tender slices of batang (Spanish mackerel) in a clear, nourishing broth. Available in three sizes either as a soup, with bee hoon, or porridge, the stall is incredibly generous with the amount of fish regardless of choice. The only drawback is its popularity: during lunch, the queue can snake throughout the hawker centre. If the wait is too long, Piao Ji Fish Porridge offers a decent alternative.
Mondays – Fridays, 11am – 3pm
Hoo Kee was started by Chew Hai Chwee in 1948, who began selling Hokkien rice dumplings (bak zhang) along Amoy Street. Today, the brand is run by his descendants, and was included in the Michelin Guide numerous times. The original contains glutinous rice wrapped around pork and roasted chestnuts, while the Deluxe All-in adds salted egg yolk and shiitake mushroom to the mix.
Tuesdays – Fridays, 11am – 3pm
The Michelin-recommended stall is owned by Lee Meng Li and Wu Jing Hua, a husband and wife team who ran a bakery before setting up shop in 2007. They start making puffs before dawn, rolling out the dough, piping in fillings of curried potato, sardine, yam, or black pepper chicken, then hand-rolling them individually. The puffs are delicately flaky, and the handmade stuffing is chunky with a firm bite.
Mondays – Fridays, 8am – 3pm
This stall stretches back to 1976, when the current owner’s grandfather migrated from Taiwan and began selling Hokkien braised duck here. Now Halal-certified, they still maintain the original recipe by cooking the duck with aromatics and soy sauce for a long time, resulting in tender and soft meat. The dish comes with hor fun or egg noodles, and the set includes an egg, beancurd, and tofu puffs.
Mondays – Thursdays, 9am – 2pm
Madam Leong’s stall began from adversity. After her divorce, she struggled as a single parent until her daughter encouraged her to start a business selling Madam Leong’s specialty. She makes the noodles daily without any preservatives, and all her broths and sauces are prepared according to her Madam Leong’s mother’s recipe. The signature ban mian is a lovely blend of spring noodles, umami broth, and fiery chilli sauce, while the mee hoon kway is delightfully chewy.
Mondays – Fridays, 10am – 2pm
Get cracking if you want to snag a meal from this stall. The long lunch line sees diners waiting to order bowls of grains and meat, which are available with rice or hor fun, beef or pork, and black pepper or spring onion sauce. The optional onsen egg adds a silky texture to the dish, and should be mandatory.
Mondays – Fridays, 11am – 2.30pm
One of the few stalls that open late at night and on the weekends, Quan Ji does excellent examples of tze char including har cheong gai, hor fun, and sweet and sour pork ribs. One signature is their yellow cloth noodles, which involves crispy Hong Kong-style noodles under a luscious prawn omelette.
Wednesdays – Fridays, 11am – 10.15pm
Saturdays & Sundays, 3.30pm – 9.30pm
Swan City specialises in dishes from Sarawak. A highlight is kolo mee, which are curly egg noodles accompanied by char siu, shallot, minced pork, and fried wanton, as well as kampua, which are similar to kolo mee but straighter. The stall also sells Sarawak laksa, pork dumplings called bien nuik, and a deep fried bun called kompia.
Mondays – Saturdays, 9am – 3pm
