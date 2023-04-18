Bishan food guide: 8 best hawker stalls to get food from in the neighbourhood

Bishan was one of the first neighbourhoods in Singapore to instil cohesive community living amenities like parks, sports facilities, a library, and shopping centres. But do you know that the Bishan estate still lacks a dedicated integrated wet market and hawker food centre, save for Shunfu?

Bishan New Town, consisting of Shunfu, Bishan East, Bishan North and Bishan West (later renamed Sin Ming Garden), became a prime residential choice due to its central location. This factor makes connecting to the rest of Singapore via public transportation like the MRT and buses a breeze. Furthermore, reputable schools like Raffles Institution, Catholic High, and Ai Tong Primary also draw prospective residents to stay in this district. As the neighbourhood grows, the estate will need to equip with vital amenities, like food centres serving hawker dishes.

Stalls in coffee shops are the key to hawker food in Bishan

The self-contained estate has everything and anything needed without stepping out of the neighbourhood fringes, even without an anchor market and hawker food centre. Residents can still get affordable cooked food from coffee shops (like the famous Kim San Leng) and satellite markets (Chung Ling Wet Market) for fresh produce. In addition, grocery supermarkets managed by FairPrice and Giant also supply priced essentials to the neighbourhood.

Besides cardinal directions of east, north, and west, street numbers also differentiate the core Bishan hub. From Street 11 to 15 (East) and 22 to 24 (North), every HDB block cluster has coffee shops that serve hawker favourites like chicken rice and fishball noodles throughout the day. One notable haunt is a cafeteria located above the Bishan bus terminal interchange.

Other mouthwateringlocal dishes in Bishan include the likes of Kway Chap, Chinese La Mian, Duck Rice, Rojak, Wanton Noodles, Western grills, Heng Hwa Lor Mee, Prata, and Minced Meat Noodles. The next time you’re in the Bishan neighbourhood and are craving delicious eats, here are the best stalls to get your food from.

8 best hawker stalls to visit for good food in Bishan: