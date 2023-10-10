Chill out at these places serving the best ice cream in Singapore

For a reprieve from the unrelenting heat, check out these places with the best ice cream in Singapore.
Ice cream can be found virtually everywhere in Singapore, but this guide shines a light on the people who churn it the old fashioned way. They primarily use milk, cream, and eggs, and flavour it with natural ingredients like fresh fruits and nuts. If there is a blue milk ice cream, it came from butterfly pea flower, and not from a sad cow.
Some of these brands have expanded into chains, which is a boon when seeking out the best ice cream in Singapore. The largest is Udders, whose reach spans multiple locations around the island and even to the sky – they are served as part of the inflight meal on Singapore Airlines. Others include The Daily Scoop – around since 2004 – Salted Caramel, Creamier, and Lickers.
Vegan ice cream has also taken hold. Brands like Kind Kones, Heartbreak Melts, and Van Leeuwen prove you do not need dairy to enjoy well-made, interesting ice cream from chocolate to torch ginger.
Where to find the best ice cream in Singapore
Like a bee sanctuary, Apiary is a refuge for high-quality ice cream. The brand uses ingredients like freshly pasteurised milk, and does not add artificial flavours or colouring. Popular flavours include black sesame, blue milk, and earl grey, and Apiary also does themed specials such as Okinawa, which featured in an Okinawa brown sugar and butter cookie ice cream, and Okinawa sea salt and lemon sorbet.
Creamier got its first start in 2011, when it opened in Toa Payoh with the aim of bringing quality and affordable ice cream to one of Singapore’s oldest neighbourhoods. Now with three locations around the island, the ice cream is still made in small batches everyday, and ranges from sea salt gula melaka to Thai milk tea. Prices have also remained fair: a scoop costs under S$5, lesser than what similar places charge.
Inside Scoop was born in Malaysia when Edmund Tan and Lim Shiew Li noticed a gap in the premium ice cream market, which was dominated by international chains. In 2013, the husband and wife debuted their first store at Bangsar, and it proved wildly successful that they took the chain to Singapore. Lychee rose and chocolate orange firecracker are some of the top sellers, which can be scooped onto buttermilk waffles.
Out of adversity comes ice cream, which is how Heartbreak Melts was born. While recovering from a broken arm, Goh Yong Wei started brainstorming for a new venture with his business partner Mabel Yee, and they settled on vegan ice cream as they were both lactose intolerant. They are made with coconut, soy, oat, and nut milks, and come in flavours like cornflakes, cookie monster, and dark chocolate, aptly-named Resentment.
Also taking the plant-based route is Kind Kones. The brand started in 2017 in a home kitchen, and has since expanded to three outlets in Singapore. Completely free from diary, egg, preservatives, and artificial additives, the range includes keto avocado coconut, pandan gula melaka, and torched ginger sorbet, which are served in wholemeal or gluten-free cones.
Milk, eggs, and cream are all Lickers need to make premium ice cream. The chain takes supermarket ingredients and turns them into sumptuous treats flavoured solely using fresh ingredients, clearly evident from the seeds in the dragonfruit sour ice cream. For the hazelnut truffle, Lickers blends toasted nuts into the cream and pairs it with handmade chocolate truffles.
The namesake flavour at Salted Caramel is rich, luxurious, and an excellent introduction to their range of artisanal ice cream. Caramel also finds its way into an espresso and caramel biscuit ice cream, which joins other popular flavours like earl grey, Horlicks Tim Tam, hojicha, and speculoos. The best way to enjoy them is in a brittle waffle bowl.
From a single shop in 2004, The Daily Scoop now has four outlets located strategically in the Singapore’s four corners. People come for the pandan blue pea mochi, which is studded with chewy brown sugar mochi, as well as lychee martini, salted chocolate brownie, avocado, coconut, and mao shan wang durian. Get them in the rainbow sprinkles-covered peanut cone, or with the Milo-flavoured waffles.
Together with The Inside Scoop, Tom’s Palette is one of the pioneers of artisanal ice cream in Singapore. The brand debuted in 2005 and took ice cream flavours into uncharted territory, including Pei Pa Koa cough syrup, nasi lemak, and soybean you tiao. Boasting 36 options today, there are still wild combinations like salted egg yolk, mala chocolate, and chee cheong fun, together with more conventional yet still excellent flavours of maple pecan and coconut.
Udders is everywhere now, from multiple locations around the island to a pint served as part of your inflight meal on Singapore Airlines. The business launched in 2007 when David Yim gave up his job as a maths and science teacher, ordered liquid nitrogen, and rigged up his own ice cream maker at home. Today, there is a sizeable range of Asian-flavoured options like chendol and mao shan wang, together with alcoholic flavours such as the bourbon-spiked cereal killer, and Yakult soju.
Hailing from New York, Van Leeuwen started out as a yellow ice cream truck in 2008 and garnered praise for its French-style ice cream, which uses double the amount of egg yolks in the recipe for a thick, custard-like texture. The core range consists of Sicilian pistachio, earl grey, and mint chip, while signatures range from honeycomb to praline butter cake. They also offer vegan ice cream, which are made with oat, cashew, coconut, and cacao butter.
