7 places for the best KL Hokkien Mee in Singapore with plenty of wok hei

KL Hokkien Mee, also known as Dai Lok Mee (meaning thick noodles in Cantonese), is a must-eat whenever one visits Malaysia. But you don’t have to travel across the causeway to enjoy this delicious hawker fare, one can enjoy this fragrant noodle dish in its best authentic form in Singapore too at these establishments.

Hokkien Mee, which comes in variations within Asia, can usually be enjoyed by street hawker stalls and restaurants. Originating from Fujian, China, the dish evolved into two versions, the first is the familiar white version simmered with pork bone stock, while the second is the black variant infused in thick dark soy sauce. KL Hokkien Mee is the latter, and it’s just as delicious as its white counterparts

With many Malaysians coming over to Singapore to start their own businesses, especially in F&B, this makes it easier for locals to find places that offer the best KL Hokkien Mee in the town.

What is KL Hokkien Mee?

KL is the abbreviation of Malaysia’s capital city, Kuala Lumpur. The unique noodle dish has become one of the most popular dishes to have amongst Chinese Malaysians, so its unsurprisingly as popular here.

Using thick yellow egg noodles as the base, it is often fried with pork lard (as oil), leafy greens like cabbage, as well as prawns, and sliced pork belly before getting coated in viscous caramelised dark soy sauce.

What does KL Hokkien Mee taste like?

Those who adore rich, smoky, and savoury flavours will best enjoy KL Hokkien Mee. The chewy and eggy noodles make the perfect component for soaking up the sweet-salty dark soy sauce made fragrant by tossing in pork lard. Of course, wok hei is another factor important to enhance to taste of KL Hokkien Mee. High heat is required to achieve the smoky flavours emitted during frying the noodles in the wok for this elusive flavour to shine.

Of course, health-conscious diners can swap out pork lard with vegetable oil for a less sinful meal, but this will affect the intended flavours that make KL Hokkien Mee such a delicious eat.

Here are the best places to have KL Hokkien Mee in Singapore: