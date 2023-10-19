20 best Korean food brands in Singapore, from cafes to restaurants

Miss the taste of Korea? Now you can get authentic Korean food fix via brands that originated in Korea and expanded with outposts in Singapore.

The Hallyu wave is still going strong, thanks to soft power influences like popular culture such as K-pop and K-drama to delectable South Korean cuisine.

Furthermore, there’s more to Korean food than fried chicken and kimchi. Colourful in terms of presentable, Koreans believe one can obtain and absorb the universe’s energies through each meal. Known as obangsaek, the traditional Korean palette of colours – white, black, green, red, and yellow, these hues are prominent in Korean food. By employing balanced cooking with these colours, one can achieve health benefits to the corresponding colour element.

For example, the wide variety of side dishes that accompany the main course like seasoned spinach, Spicy Cucumber Salad, and seasoned eggplant, complement proteins like beef or chicken.

The presence of South Korea-founded food brands in Singapore

Due to the popularity of Korean cuisine in Singapore, many well-known South Korean F&B brands established overseas outposts in the city-state over the years.

Singapore, being a food haven for global cuisines, definitely saved a place for South Korean cuisine. The city even has streets along Tanjong Pagar and a specific area in Bukit Timah that offers authentic delectable dishes from the East Asia country.

Gourmands will remember pioneer brands, which have since left the market, like Andong Jjimdak, Yoogane, Tom and Toms Coffee, and Mom’s Touch.

In their place now are trendy South Korean-founded establishments. From BHC Chicken and Compose Coffee to Paik’s Noodles and Dookki, one can also easily satisfy their food cravings without booking a flight to South Korea.

To ensure quality and consistency, these brands often import specific ingredients and seasonings like spices, special marinades, and produce that are not available in their host city. Furthermore, this persistence is to match the taste which made them well-received in their country of origin.

(Hero and feature image credit: BHC Chicken)

Here are the 20 best Korean food brands, from cafes to restaurants, in Singapore: