8 places for the best Korean pancake and seafood pajeon in Singapore

Do you crave Korean cuisine after watching Korean dramas with scenes that feature them? Well, you’re not alone; the visually vibrant dishes have a knack for making us hungry, even after a full meal. One popular dish that best represents this East Asian fare is the Korean pancake or Jeon. The good news, is that the Korean pancake is also a dish that can be easily found in Singapore.

Often shared among a group of diners due to its massive portion, this savoury pan-fried battered dish is a must-have in a Korean meal with friends and family.

What is Korean Pancake or Jeon?

The Korean pancake is also known natively as jeon (煎), the direct translation of pancake. Pan-fried into fritters, Korean Pancake consists of seasoned meats and vegetables coated in wheat flour and egg wash before cooking in oil. This quintessential Korean dish can be an appetiser, a banchan (side dish), or an Anju (a food accompanied by drinks).

Korean pancakes can come in variations. They usually reflect the name of the main dominant ingredient. For example, if it only features shrimp, it will be sae-u (새우) jeon or Shrimp Pancake. Jeon also can appear in small coin-shaped sizes like Yukjeon (육전), which translates to meat jeon (typically beef or pork).

The most well-known ones are pajeon, kimchi jeon, and haemul pajeon. Pajeon is a scallion pancake, as pa (파) refers to scallion. Kimchi Jeon needs no introduction as the umami-flavoured Kimchi pancake that everyone knows and loves today, and Haemul (해물 or seafood) Pajeon is a favoured option that can include fish, shellfish, shrimp, squid, and octopus.

How is the Korean pancake prepared and eaten?

Preparation is simple when cooking the Korean Pancake but requires a confident mastery of the stovetop fire. The ready liquid batter – consisting of ingredients like wheat flour, water, soybean paste, and sugar – will be pan-fried on a hot pan. Once the batter solidifies and holds together, flip it to the other side till both surfaces turn a delicious golden brown.

The dish is usually served with a dipping sauce made of soy sauce and chopped chillies.

Head to the 8 best Korean restaurants in Singapore below for the best pancakes: