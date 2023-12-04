The best log cakes in Singapore to get this Christmas 2023

Seasonal sweet treats are aplenty for Christmas, but we’re not talking about the limited edition cupcakes or donuts in bakeries around town. We’re talking about the iconic Yule log cake, a deliciously sweet staple that has graced Christmas tables for centuries. Here are the best log cakes in Singapore to get for Christmas 2023.

Indeed, no Christmas will ever be complete without a yule log cake as part of the festive food spread. After devouring mains like the stuffed turkey, honey-glazed gammon ham, and Christmas Wellington, it’s only right that you end the meal on a sweet note with a slice of the decadent log cake.

What is the significance of the Yule log cake?

The classic Yule log cake is a French Christmas tradition that dates back to the 19th century. Known as Bûche de Noël, the dessert is basically a sponge cake that’s filled and covered with frosting and rolled to resemble a log.

You’ll often find it decorated with a sprinkling of powdered sugar, which resembles snow. Other miniature cake ornaments like Santa Claus, reindeer, and a Christmas tree on the top complete the miniature festive scene.

This rolled cake represents the yule log that families in Europe burn starting from Christmas Eve, symbolising the upcoming new year and good luck ahead. The custom became a dessert after the practice dwindled and became a rare act in contemporary times.

A typical log cake often has a sliced diameter portion placed on top or attached as a side extension to resemble a chopped-off branch of a tree trunk. To replicate its uneven bark-like surface, bakers often simply drag a fork through the icing.

This beloved dessert is a staple in most Christmas feasts, so it’s no surprise that countless hotels and specialty confectionery brands have since gotten creative to produce new and innovative flavours to appeal to fickle taste palates. Having said that, some have also stood by tradition, only making minor tweaks to the familiar classic. You’ll find the best of both worlds with our pick of the best Christmas 2023 log cakes in Singapore below.

(Feature and hero image credit: Gokoku Japanese Bakery)

Here are the best log cakes in Singapore to get this Christmas 2023: