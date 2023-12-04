The best log cakes in Singapore to get this Christmas 2023

Seasonal sweet treats are aplenty for Christmas, but we’re not talking about the limited edition cupcakes or donuts in bakeries around town. We’re talking about the iconic Yule log cake, a deliciously sweet staple that has graced Christmas tables for centuries. Here are the best log cakes in Singapore to get for Christmas 2023.
Indeed, no Christmas will ever be complete without a yule log cake as part of the festive food spread. After devouring mains like the stuffed turkey, honey-glazed gammon ham, and Christmas Wellington, it’s only right that you end the meal on a sweet note with a slice of the decadent log cake.
What is the significance of the Yule log cake?
The classic Yule log cake is a French Christmas tradition that dates back to the 19th century. Known as Bûche de Noël, the dessert is basically a sponge cake that’s filled and covered with frosting and rolled to resemble a log.
You’ll often find it decorated with a sprinkling of powdered sugar, which resembles snow. Other miniature cake ornaments like Santa Claus, reindeer, and a Christmas tree on the top complete the miniature festive scene.
This rolled cake represents the yule log that families in Europe burn starting from Christmas Eve, symbolising the upcoming new year and good luck ahead. The custom became a dessert after the practice dwindled and became a rare act in contemporary times.
A typical log cake often has a sliced diameter portion placed on top or attached as a side extension to resemble a chopped-off branch of a tree trunk. To replicate its uneven bark-like surface, bakers often simply drag a fork through the icing.
This beloved dessert is a staple in most Christmas feasts, so it’s no surprise that countless hotels and specialty confectionery brands have since gotten creative to produce new and innovative flavours to appeal to fickle taste palates. Having said that, some have also stood by tradition, only making minor tweaks to the familiar classic. You’ll find the best of both worlds with our pick of the best Christmas 2023 log cakes in Singapore below.
Here are the best log cakes in Singapore to get this Christmas 2023:
Alice Boulangerie’s Christmas Log Cake is certainly a cute one. Featuring a notable 3D Alice squirrel made from orange dark chocolate mousse, the bright and inviting confection will bring joy to the dining table.
The cake is a treat with its brilliant harmony of layers that includes pistachio mousseline, molten pistachio praline and red berries compote – a delightful blend of cranberry, strawberry and raspberry. It’s finished off by a base that’s dipped in a delectable mixture of dark chocolate and feuilletine.
Note: This log cake is available for pre-order with an advance notice of four days for collection from 23 November to 28 December 2023.
(Image credit: Alice Boulangerie)
It’s a red and white Christmas at Angelina with their log cakes. Glistening brightly is the ruby red Cranberry Yule Log (SGD$139 nett) that’s delicately layered with cranberry-raspberry cream, vanilla mousse, vanilla ganache and hazelnut biscuit. It is completed with a shiny cranberry jelly glazed and “baubles” of cranberry crisps with dark chocolate nibs.
Alternatievely, turn your attend to the Caramel-Passionfruit Yule Log (SGD$139 nett). It boasts a soft caramel core, mango-passionfruit cream, vanilla mousse and vanilla ganache, and is dressed in white chocolate. Adding texture is white chocolate-lime crisp sprinklings and coconut dacquoise.
(Image credit: Angelina)
Executive Pastry Chef Cindy Khoo of Ginger.Lily elevates her Yule Log creations with three distinctive options. Purists will approve the Botanique en Fleurs 68% Chocolate Yule Log that showcases dark cacao without cloyness.
Those who seek a surprise for the palate can opt for the Japanese-inspired Beniazuma Sweet Potato Fruity Yule Log or the tropical-tinged Carrot Cake & Cempedak Compôte Yule Log (All SGD$108++ for 1kg).
(Image credit: Hilton Singapore)
Although known for its bakes, Gokoku Japanese Bakery also impresses with sweet confectionaries. The Valrhona Chocolate Bûche De Noël and Strawberry Bûche De Noël (SGD$48.90 each) are classics that can’t go wrong. While Valrhona Chocolate Bûche De Noël will find fans for its orthodox rendition with its rich cacao flavours, those who prefer a lighter and refreshing option will relish the airy Strawberry Bûche De Noël with ease.
For a Japanese twist, indulge in the exquisite Yuzu Bûche De Noël which gives a perky zest with every bite.
(Image credit: Gokoku Japanese Bakery)
Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium does justice with their Black Forest Log Cake (SGD$98). Here, the traditional German dessert remains a popular choice for its medley of chocolate cake, sweet cherry filling, and creamy whipped cream.
For those who prefer something less sweet, the newly launched Lychee Ginger Log Cake (SGD$98) will be a suitable choice. The tropical fruit gives the confection a subtly floral taste that’s refreshing. Furthermore, the hint of ginger adds a warm, spicy kick to the cake and complements the sweetness of the lychee, creating a harmonious balance of flavours.
(Image credit: Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium)
This festive season, Co-founder and Executive Pastry Chef of Nesuto, Alicia Wong, honours the classics with the Chocolate Yule Log while offering a contemporary alternative with the Chestnut & Vanilla Yule Log (SGD$69 each).
The former features a luscious chocolate sponge layer coated with the caraibe whipped ganache and pecan cocoa nib crunch. Of course, it’s crowned with Nesuto’s housemade pecan praline for its textured bark attribute.
Inspired by Nesuto’s Matcha Chestnut sliced cake, the Chestnut & Vanilla Yule Log delights with the matcha sponge base that’s coated with velvety vanilla chantilly. You’ll also discover a luxurious and nutty aroma from the chestnut brandy mousse alongside a light vanilla crème with every bite.
(Image credit: Nesuto)
Recently moved to their new flagship at River Valley, Pâtisserie CLÉ will be offering two luscious log cakes this Christmas – All Pistachio and Black Forest (half log, SGD$60+ each; full log, SGD$98+ each).
Available for the first time is the All Pistachio Log Cake which showcases the nut in different textures. Featuring a smooth pistachio caramel between layers of light sponge and laid on a crunchy croustillant, the log cake is encased with a light mousse and adorned with whipped cream, pistachio caramel discs, and crushed pistachio with mini chocolate hollies to add to the festivities.
Indulge in the medley of Kirsch-infused cherries in a blanket of light Chantilly cream between layers of chocolate sponge cake as you savour the Black Forest Log Cake. With swirls of chocolate mousse and white chocolate snowflakes, this log cake is bound to please with its rich decadence.
Note: Only available for online purchase.
(Image credit: Pâtisserie CLÉ)
Those who wish to sample a Yule log cake without getting it in its entirety can have a slice at Surrey Hills Grocer. The PB&J Chocolate Log Cake (SGD16++) is available as part of its limited Christmas menu.
This dine-in-only treat features layers of peanut butter cream and raspberry jam sandwiched between decadent chocolate fudge cake. Topped with dark chocolate sauce, raspberry coulis, chocolate tuile, chocolate crème Chantilly, and complete with a side of vanilla ice cream, it makes for the perfect finale for a festive meal.
(Image credit: Surrey Hills Grocer)
Swensen’s is definitely a go-to for ice cream This Christmas, the casual diner has introduced three limited ice-cream-based log cakes that’ll make for great additions to your festive meal spread. Firstly, Amber Ember (SGD$66.00, 1kg) captivates with its luscious core of crème brûlée ice cream that’s encased in a layer of torched marshmallow.
Coffee lovers will find joy in Santa’s Secret (SGD$66.00, 1kg). The affogato with honeycomb bits ice cream marries the fragrant bitterness of coffee notes with the sweetness of honeycomb.
The Yuleberry Log (SGD$51.00, 500g) spotlights Hokkaido milk and a trio of luscious berry ice cream flavours that blend harmoniously on the taste buds.
(Image credit: Swensen’s)
Spearheaded by Chef-Founder Maxine Ngooi, Tigerlily Patisserie is best known for its flair for incorporating Asian flavours with European techniques in its seasonal rotation of pastries.
This year’s log cake is the delectable Spiced Pear & Dark Chocolate Log Cake (SGDS$92). Beneath its glossy sheen of Valrhona Sakanti Bali 68% dark chocolate mousse, hides a delicate chocolate sponge with a spiced pear compote core on a crunchy walnut crumble base. Finished with gold flakes and speckles, the log cake makes for a decadent table topper.
(Image credit: Tigerlily Patisserie)
The Marmalade Pantry imbues Christmas magic with new renditions of the Yule log cake. The Merry Berry Cheese Log Cake (SGD$68+) showcases a harmonious rhapsody of of raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, white chocolate crunch, and cream cheese frosting.
Chocolate enthusiasts will love the Nutty Noel Chocolate Log Cake (SGD$68+) that’s constructed with lush slices of 70% dark chocolate crème, chocolate macadamia crunch, and chocolate sponge.
(Image credit: The Marmalade Pantry)