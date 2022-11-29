There are a few unmissable dishes to a Christmas feast. Turkey with stuffing, a whole leg of ham, and mashed potatoes with gravy for your mains. Of course, you can’t end the meal without dessert, and what better way to put a smile on your guests’ faces than with some of the best log cakes in Singapore.
While the seasonal treat might feel like a gimmick with the kitschy Santa Claus and reindeer decorations on top, the Yule log cake actually has a ritualistic past. The word “yule” actually means “winter” in Old Norse, a language spoken by the Vikings who celebrated a holiday known as the Yule, or winter festival. During the festival, families would gather and burn huge, decorated logs whilst feasting and sharing their stories, and they would relight it every morning for 12 days until the new year.
We love a good tale, but that being said, we can’t relate since we live on a tropical island that’s either sunny or rainy 365 days a year. The closest we’d get to a fireplace is when the family gathers around the oven door to watch the food cook. #truestory
Yet, it doesn’t change the fact that we still want to get into the holiday spirit, so after a round of food, it’s time to bust out the log cakes. This year, many hotels and bakeries alike have cracked their brains trying to come up with new and innovative flavours to satisfy the fussy Singaporean palates, while others try to keep to tradition as much as they can by offering a twist on classics.
Read on for the full list of our tried and tested favourites you can find this year.
The best log cakes in Singapore to get this Christmas 2022:
(Hero and featured image credit: InterContinental Singapore)
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /6
The Passion Pink Guava Log Cake from The Pine Garden may not sound like your typical chocolatey log cake, but this tropical number is one to remember this Christmas. A blush-pink sponge blankets a refreshing pink guava puree studded with dried guava bits, and you’ll even get surprising bites of passionfruit jello in the mix too. P.S. If you needed more convincing, know that we’ve already placed another order of the Passion Pink Guava for ourselves this festive season. Traditionalists looking to try something slightly different this year can opt for the Yogurt Berries Chocolate Stump instead.
2 /6
For dessert – or afternoon tea, for that matter – pair TWG Tea’s limited-edition Forever Noel Tea with its Blueberry Cheesecake Yule Log this year. The brand might be known for their fragrant teas and perfectly-executed macarons, but they’ve got quite a contender for the log cake here. The refreshing, tangy blueberries topped generously on the showstopper help to cut through the sweetness of the vanilla cheese, mascarpone mousse, and blueberry confit, and the Forever Noel Tea-infused biscuit base adds a lovely textural crunch to our bites too.
3 /6
Da Paolo Gastronomia has a strong lineup of cakes this year too, especially if you’re headed to a meal that’s big on rich, creamy flavours. The Pistachio Raspberry Log Cake, for instance, sees a thick Sicilian pistachio cream layered with a tangy, homemade raspberry jam, while the gluten-free and nut-free Flourless Chocolate Log Cake is a generous spread of dark chocolate ganache encased in a Valrhona chocolate cake. Have a sweet tooth in mind? The Salted Caramel Macadamia Log Cake comes with salted caramel ganache and caramelised macadamia wrapped in a soft sponge cake, plus a generous serving of candied macadamia brittle scattered on top.
Resorts World Sentosa’s very own award-winning Executive Pastry Chef Kenny Kong has dreamed up a log cake that’ll be the centrepiece of any celebration. The Holiday Yule Log, fashioned in festive peppermint colours, is a moist pistachio sponge that cuts open to reveal a light and zesty orange Madagascar vanilla and mascarpone cake, Amarena cherry panna cotta and cherry confiture, all on a bed of crispy puff rice.
5 /6
While you can indulge in Dolcetto’s selection of interesting log cakes this year (think Lime Cream Cheese and Apple Log Cake and Pistachio Cherries Nougat Log Cake), we found ourselves in favour of a classic: the Chocolate Caramel Hazelnut Log Cake. A decadent mix of hazelnut sponge, praline feuilletine, hazelnut caramel, caramel crème brûlée and Guanaja chocolate caramel mousse, this elegant number is sure to impress any cocoa lover.
For 15 percent off Regent Singapore’s festive delivery menu, use the promo code LIFESTYLEASIA15 at checkout.
Treat yourself to a medley of treats from Executive Pastry Chef Desmond Lee and his team at InterContinental Singapore this year. Traditionalists will fall in love with the Bûche de Noel Chocolate, a moist chocolate sponge layered with bitter-sweet chocolate cream, but we’re personally obsessed with the Heritage Chestnut Christmas Log. This delicious number sees a chestnut sponge cake fashioned with layers of berries compote, premium Tahitian vanilla, chestnut cream, and berries compote.