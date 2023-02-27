8 best stalls at Margaret Drive Hawker Centre to order from today

Margaret Drive Hawker Centre rarely comes to mind when identifying Singapore’s storied food culture. Located west of Singapore, the establishment recently got a facelift thanks to the new BTO (Build-to-Order) HDB apartments, reopening in August last year to the joy of residents near and far. Despite its extensive makeover, traces from the past – such as an iconic chicken rice stall – can still be found at the food stalls in Margaret Drive Hawker Centre, and we’re all for it.

The significance of Margaret Drive Hawker Centre

With an influx of residents in the new Margaret Drive and Dawson neighbourhood, the need for a hawker centre to provide food options became evident. So along with the rebuilt estate, the revamped hawker centre returned with new fixtures and fittings. This two-storey food hub is also essential to the neighbourhood due to the permanent closure of Tanglin Halt Hawker Centre. Both food spots are a 15-minute walk, on average, from each other.

Because of Tanglin Halt Hawker Centre’s closure, a handful of its food stalls had to relocate to the new hawker centre. Amongst them is the renowned Hakka Thunder Tea, as well as Queenstown Lontong. Located at SkyResidences @ Dawson, the new foodie’s paradise officially opened on 1 August 2022, a mere 10-minute walk from Queenstown MRT Station.

Besides the above-mentioned stalls, the hawker centre also offers a wide selection of food that’s bound to satisfy any craving. From the refreshing sweet treats from Ah Luck Desserts and the thirst-quenching specialty drinks at Ichigo Cottage’s to the comforting dishes at Chef Hainanese Western Food’s and Nine Miles Chicken Stew, food options are indeed aplenty.

Tong Kee Chicken Rice also make their return to the new hawker centre. Serving the iconic hawker staple since the old hawker centre’s existence, the stall is still loved by many for its succulent steamed and roast chicken, as well as its famously fragrant rice.

(Image credit: Dael Sim/Google Images)

From chicken rice to lontong, get the best of local food from these 8 best food stalls at Margaret Drive Hawker Centre: