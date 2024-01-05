Best new restaurants and menus in Singapore to check out this January 2024

The dining scene in Singapore is always exciting. From MICHELIN-starred restaurants to establishments helmed by notable culinary names, there’s bound to be something that’ll tantalise your tastebuds. If you were hoping for new names in Singapore’s ever-evolving culinary season for 2024, you’re in luck, as January has already brought on the year’s first batch of the best new restaurants.

Sure, the 9% GST hike enforcement from 1 January will mean that some diners will be conscious of their expenditure. But what’s the point in working if you can’t spend your precious dollars on the most delicious food the city has to offer? These worthy new restaurants that have opened in Singapore this year are the best spots for that.

Read on for the complete list of all the best new restaurants that have just popped up in Singapore this January 2024.

All the best new restaurants and latest menus to check out in Singapore this January 2024:

FYSH at EDITION (new restaurant)

The Singapore EDITION was one of the most anticipated hotel openings in Singapore in 2023, so it comes as no surprise that expectations for its signature restaurant, FYSH at EDITION, was just as high. Helmed by Australian chef Josh Niland of Saint Peter restaurant and Fish Butchery, the restaurant will offer innovative dishes created using sustainable culinary techniques.

The 154-seater modern-age fish steakhouse is a first-of-its-kind concept that showcases ethically sourced seafood and fish creations cooked over a charcoal Josper grill. The 15-day 400g Dry Aged Yellowfin Tuna Ribeye is a highlight here, as is the glistening salmon roe-blanketed FYSH Egg Tart and Valrhona Chocolate Macaron with Yellowfin Tuna Eye Ice Cream.

FYSH at EDITION is located at 38 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249731.

Liberty Singapore (new restaurant)

Cuisines of different heritage collide to create delectable plates at Liberty Singapore, an outpost of Liberty Hong Kong. This is also Liberty Group Hong Kong’s first overseas flagship venture. The new smokehouse restaurant combines Asian cuisine with Southern US barbecue under the experienced hands of Hong Kong-based chefs Yong Soo-Do and Chris Tuthill.

The East-meets-West menu, cooked up by the wood-fire techniques of a Texas-style barbecue, is evident in dishes like the savoury Char Siu Pork Belly. Pair them with moreish appetisers like the Corn Bread, Short-Rib Dumpling and Brussels Sprouts in Korean-inspired Noccham sauce.

Liberty Singapore is located at 10 Marina Boulevard, Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 2 #01-04, Singapore 018983.

Keng Eng Kee (KEK) Seafood – SAFRA Punggol (new restaurant)

Enjoying your favourite zi char dishes won’t be a sweaty affair at Keng Eng Kee Seafood’s latest outlet at SAFRA Punggol. The beloved establishment, which has been in business for over 50 years and three generations, opened the 160-seater with Instagram-worthy interiors to showcase Singapore icons of past and present, such as MRT stations and Peranakan shophouses.

In addition to reliable classics like Signature Moonlight Hor Fun and Coffee Pork Ribs, diners can dig into outlet-exclusive dishes such as Grilled Assorted Seafood with KEK Homemade Sauce, the smoky Otah Charcoal Fried Dough Fritters with Salad, and Cereal Hae Bee Hiam Fried Ice Cream.

Keng Eng Kee Seafood – SAFRA Punggol is located at 9 Sentul Crescent, SAFRA (Punggol) #02-01, Singapore 828654.

Dew by Whitegrass (new restaurant)

The MICHELIN-starred Whitegrass restaurant has unveiled a casual off-shoot concept named Dew by Whitegrass. Inspired by the pure essence of dew on grass, Dew by Whitegrass aims to deliver a laid-back dining experience with its flavourful creations. Guests can look forward to tasty European small plates with an Asian twist at the heritage wing of CHIJMES.

Poised to be the next social hotspot for gatherings and after-hours drinks, the tempting menu is filled with delights like the pillowy Choux Cheese Puff, tender “R” IGA Ribeye, and the savoury Anchovy Potato Bombs.

Dew by Whitegrass is located at 30 Victoria Street, CHIJMES #01-27A, Singapore 187996.

Entrepôt (new restaurant)

Inspired by Singapore’s position as a bustling seaport, Entrepôt delves into the city’s abundant quayside narratives to deliver an intimate communal dining experience influenced by Anglo-Asian cooking techniques and flavours.

The Robertson House’s all-day dining restaurant and bar taps into black-and-white visual cues and is decked out in rattan furniture, foliage, and other rustic elements that reflect Singapore’s trade story heritage. Signature dishes include Chinese Terracotta Tea – a tea-infused Chinese dried mushroom consommé that is served with crustacean tortellini, and Angelica Root Chicken Roast, a French corn-fed chicken that’s smoked with dried Angelica Root and drizzled with house-made herbal honey.

Entrepôt is located at 1 Unity Street, The Robertson House by The Crest Collection, Singapore 237983.

Jypsy Parkland Green (new restaurant)

East-siders and those who frequent East Coast Park can rejoice, for there’s a new restaurant in town for January 2024. Jypsy will take its menu of traditional Japanese flavours with a modern twist to the scenic Parkland Green. The PSGourmet Group brand’s second outlet will see the debut of an exclusive brunch menu, running exclusively on weekends and public holidays from 8 am to 4 pm.

Relish in hearty bites like Jypsy Big Breakfast, Smoked Salmon Egg Benedict, and Wagyu Hamburger Steak Plate that features a hand-made Japanese-style beef patty. This outlet will also introduce a special Kids Menu featuring specials such as the Junior Plate, a bolognese pasta and a side of crispy karaage bites, accompanied by an egg omelette and cucumber sushi roll.

Jypsy Parkland Green is located at 920 East Coast Park, Parkland Green, Singapore 449875.

(Hero and featured image credit: @kengengkee/Instagram)