7 best places to eat around the new Rifle Range Nature Park in Singapore

Hiking can be hard work, which is why you need food – lots of it – after exploring Rifle Range Nature Park.
Singapore’s newest green space borders the southern portion of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, and offers rustic walking trails, boardwalks, and a majestic view of a former quarry. The park is also home to over 300 species of plants and animals including the banyan tree and the elusive Sunda flying lemur.
Rifle Range Nature Park is also tantalisingly close to good food. Cross the overhead bridge for a direct connection to Beauty World Centre, where Yogiyo awaits with their homestyle Korean meals. At the next door Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, Lomba presents Nepalese dishes cooked the traditional way, while Chirashizushi Shou at Bukit Timah Plaza does affordable and generous servings of chirashi don.
Opposite the malls is Cheong Chin Nam Road, home to Mikawa Yakitori Bar and Korean grill O.BBa Jjajang & BBQ. Their neighbour is Al-Azhar, which serves a spread of cuisines that are all Halal-certified. If you crave local dishes, Bukit Timah Food Centre delivers the goods.
(Hero and feature image credits: National Parks Singapore)
7 best places for good food around the Rifle Range Nature Park:
Al-Azhar is a bustling Halal restaurant that takes on many cuisines. They are popular for their Indian-Muslim classics such as prata and murtabak, as well as familiar dishes from northern India, Thailand, and the Malay Peninsula. Pastas are also on the menu, together with Western-style grilled meats and seafood. The menu is long – at the last count, there are 75 variations of shaved ice desserts – plus fruit juices and sparkling drinks to reinvigorate after a long hike.
Daily, 8am – 2am
(Image credit: Al-Azhar Restaurant)
A short hop away from Rifle Range Nature Park is Bukit Timah Food Centre and its wealth of local delights. The hawker centre boasts renowned stalls selling carrot cake, Hokkien mee, satay bee hoon, thunder tea rice, and mutton soup, together with contemporary dishes like pasta and turmeric curry rice. If it’s hot, Nyonya Chendol will bring respite with its creamy take on the dessert. For more details, check out the 14 of the best stalls at Bukit Timah Food Centre here.
(Image credit: @mr.weiwei / Instagram)
Previously known as Sumo-Ya on Pickering Street, Chirashizushi Shou has taken their brand of affordable Japanese rice bowls to Bukit Timah Plaza. They specialise in serving different styles of chirashi and kaisen don, together with ramen made either from chicken broth, shoyu, or shio. The queue is perpetually long, but at least you are waiting under air conditioning after your hike at the park.
Daily, 11.30am – 4pm, 5.30pm – 9.30pm
(Image credit: Chirashizushi Shou / Facebook)
Named after the Magar word for leader, Lomba is a snug Nepalese eatery perched inside Beauty World Shopping Centre. The restaurant is run by a friendly mother and son, who pride themselves on serving food using oils, herbs, spices, and sweeteners from their home country. The butter chicken, for example, is made with an onion-like herb called jimbu, and the walnut cake is sweetened with jaggery, an unrefined cane sugar. Other dishes to look out for include chilli momo and thukpa noodle soup.
Tuesdays – Saturdays, 12pm – 7.30pm
Sundays, 12pm – 4.30pm
(Image credit: Lomba The Gurkha Bistro / Facebook)
Housed along the same stretch as Al-Azhar, Mikawa presents a wide variety of Japanese chicken skewers from chicken skin to heart. Other yakitori options include bacon-wrapped egg and shishito peppers, which you can supplement with ox tongue, miso-grilled pork cheek. Izakaya dishes are also available, from tonkatsu to yakisoba.
Mondays – Thursdays, 11,45am – 2.30pm, 6pm – 10.30pm
Fridays, – Sundays, 11,45am – 2.30pm, 6pm – midnight
(Image credit: Mikawa Yakitori Bar Bukit Timah / Facebook)
If you still don’t smell enough after a long, sweaty hike at Rifle Range Nature Park, add to it with smoke from a Korean barbecue. The restaurant offers various cuts of marinated beef and pork for grilling, as well as army stew, ddukbokki, seafood spring onion pancake, and kimchi-jjiagae. Obba also does jajangmyeon, a Korean rendition of the Chinese jia jiang noodles with black bean paste.
Wednesdays – Mondays, 11.30am – 3pm, 5pm – 10pm
(Image credit: @foodb4bies / Instagram)
Rifle Range Nature Park is connected to Beauty World Centre is directly connected by a bridge, and Yogiyo is a good stop if you refuse to walk any further. The Korean restaurant is known for their bossam, or thinly sliced braised pork eaten in a vegetable wrap with kimchi, as well as generous portions of seafood pancake, chicken ginseng soup, and kimchi stew.
Tuesdays – Sundays, 11am – 3pm, 5pm – 9.30pm
(Image credit: @ohsointrigued / Instagram)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: If you're travelling by MRT, alight at Beauty World Station, take Exit A and head to Beauty World Centre Level 4. The overhead bridge links directly to Rambai Boardwalk, which leads you to the Visitor Pavilion.
Answer: Rifle Range Nature Park is located at the site of the former Sin Seng Quarry along Rifle Range Road in Singapore.
Answer: The 66-ha nature park has over 7km of trails and boardwalks – the longest out of all nature parks in Singapore's Central Nature Park Network to date.