7 best places to eat around the new Rifle Range Nature Park in Singapore

Hiking can be hard work, which is why you need food – lots of it – after exploring Rifle Range Nature Park.

Singapore’s newest green space borders the southern portion of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, and offers rustic walking trails, boardwalks, and a majestic view of a former quarry. The park is also home to over 300 species of plants and animals including the banyan tree and the elusive Sunda flying lemur.

Rifle Range Nature Park is also tantalisingly close to good food. Cross the overhead bridge for a direct connection to Beauty World Centre, where Yogiyo awaits with their homestyle Korean meals. At the next door Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, Lomba presents Nepalese dishes cooked the traditional way, while Chirashizushi Shou at Bukit Timah Plaza does affordable and generous servings of chirashi don.

Opposite the malls is Cheong Chin Nam Road, home to Mikawa Yakitori Bar and Korean grill O.BBa Jjajang & BBQ. Their neighbour is Al-Azhar, which serves a spread of cuisines that are all Halal-certified. If you crave local dishes, Bukit Timah Food Centre delivers the goods.

7 best places for good food around the Rifle Range Nature Park: