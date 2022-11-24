Singapore has seen many food trends come and go, but one that hasn’t lost any steam is ramen. Here are some of the best ramen restaurants in Singapore.

Years after the likes of Ippudo and Keisuke Ramen threw open their doors here, local diners continue to queue for a beloved bowl of Japanese noodles.

Today, the choices are vast. There are brands recognised by the Michelin Guide, and chefs who have been named ramen champions, all offering their rendition of pork broth, flour noodles, and char shu. Other flavours have proven popular too, including black garlic and ones with eye-watering levels of spice.

From the stalwarts to smaller brands, see below for some of the top examples in town.

7 best ramen restaurants in Singapore for a hearty bowl

(Hero and feature images credit: Ramen Nagi Singapore / Facebook; Kanada-Ya Singapore / Facebook)