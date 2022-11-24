Singapore has seen many food trends come and go, but one that hasn’t lost any steam is ramen. Here are some of the best ramen restaurants in Singapore.
Years after the likes of Ippudo and Keisuke Ramen threw open their doors here, local diners continue to queue for a beloved bowl of Japanese noodles.
Today, the choices are vast. There are brands recognised by the Michelin Guide, and chefs who have been named ramen champions, all offering their rendition of pork broth, flour noodles, and char shu. Other flavours have proven popular too, including black garlic and ones with eye-watering levels of spice.
From the stalwarts to smaller brands, see below for some of the top examples in town.
7 best ramen restaurants in Singapore for a hearty bowl
Ippudo opened here in 2009, and arguably paved the way for other Japanese ramen chains to venture into the local market. Their signature shiromaru motoaji is a Hakata-style ramen with creamy tonkotsu broth, thin chewy noodles, pork belly char shu, and black fungus, while akamaru shinaji ups the original with miso paste and garlic oil. On occasion, they have specials like black curry and their award-winning siphon ramen, which uses a coffee filter to extract flavour for the broth. The brand has 12 stores in Singapore.
Daily, 11am – 9.20pm
After making waves in London, Kanada-Ya brought its award-winning tonkotsu ramen to ingapore. The unique flavour in the pork bone broth is attributed to a secret sauce, handmade by founder Kanada Kazuhiro at his original restaurant in Japan. The chashu tonkotsu is the most popular ramen here, with toppings of pork belly, wood ear fungus and seaweed. Be sure to look out for the truffle ramen, with black truffle oil and truffle jelly. Besides Marina Square, they have outlets at Orchard Road, Tampines, Paya Lebar, and Jurong.
Daily, 11am – 10pm
Konjiki Hototogisu is a serial entry in the Tokyo Michelin Guide for its noodles with shellfish broth. The signature shoyu hamaguri soup ramen is made using hamaguri clams and pork bones, then garnished with house-made black truffle paste, and porcini oil and flakes. Seafood also inspires the sawara oyster ramen, which combines mackerel and genmai cha broth with Iberico char shu, oyster oil, and garlic butter. The brand’s six locations have certain exclusive items, like crab broth ramen at Paragon.
Daily, 11.30am – 10pm
Ramen Champion features a rotating cast of reputable Japanese ramen brands every year. In the past, they featured names like Tonkotsu Ikkyu, which offers sous vide pork collar char shu with black garlic oil, and Menya Ryu’s Hokkaido-style ramen made from shio, shoyu, and miso. There is also Buta God, which specialises in sukiyaki pork in a slightly sweet tonkotsu broth, as well as tsukemen from Taishoken.
Daily, 11am – 10pm
Keisuke is the namesake ramen chain of chef Keisuke Takeda, who pioneered a broth featuring seven different kinds of miso and bamboo charcoal. He launched here in 2011, and the self-styled biggest ramen chain in Singapore now boasts 18 locations around the country. The Bugis outlet offers a menu based on four seasons – the spring ramen, for instance, contains basil and cheese, while autumn introduces bonito flakes and mushroom.
Weekdays, 11.30am – 10.30pm
Weekends, 11.30am – 10pm
Ramen Nagi is the local outpost of a Japanese chain started by chef and Tokyo Ramen of the Year 2012 Champion, Satoshi Ikuta. In Singapore since 2013, the Original King (Butao) contains tonkotsu broth with a luscious layer of pork back fat and a dollop of spicy sauce. There is also Kuroo flavoured with pungent black garlic, as well as the basil and olive oil Green King. Devotees of spice can opt for the Red King, which is spiked with cayenne pepper.
Sundays – Thursdays, 11am – 9pm
Fridays and Saturdays, 11am – 10pm
Sanpoutei was founded in Niigata Prefecture in 1967, and is famous for its shoyu ramen. The clear stock is created by cooking chicken, pork, vegetables, and two kinds of sardines for over seven hours, then combined with house-made noodles that have a firm yet springy texture. There is also a fiery version that uses spicy miso paste, while kotteri se abura ramen has a light broth of sardines, soy sauce, and pork fat.
Sundays – Thursdays, 11.30am – 9.30pm
Fridays & Saturdays, 11.30am – 10pm
