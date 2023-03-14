Break fast at these 7 best buffets (and a bazaar) this Ramadan 2023

Break fast in Singapore with a feast at these best restaurant buffets and a food-heavy bazaar for Ramadan 2023.

Local and regional flavours get the spotlight at these Ramadan meals, including Indonesian signatures from Kintamani, Singapore staples by Asian Market Café, and Nusantara cuisine at Permata. The Atrium mixes Western fare with the restaurant’s signature laksa, while both Ginger and Peppermint team up with two renowned Malaysian chefs respectively to serve their dishes during the buffets.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. In 2023, the occasion will happen from the evening of Wednesday, 22 March 2023 and end on the evening of Friday, 21 April. During this period, Muslims will have two main meals a day; a predawn one referred to as suhur, and a nightly feast that breaks the fast called iftar.

Both meals are important affairs and bring family and friends together over good food. The Buffet Restaurant has a halal, collagen-rich, MSG-free broth that can be enjoyed with a wide array of meats, seafood, and vegetables. Over at Kampong Glam, the district is bringing back their Ramadan bazaar for 2023, featuring over 100 food and retail booths hawking items from satay to traditional arts and crafts. Discover them below.

(Hero and feature images credit: Permata; Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium)

Celebrate Ramadan 2023 in Singapore at these best restaurant buffets (and a bazaar)