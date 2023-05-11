9 best places to eat at Jurong East’s Jem mall

From prime Korean barbecue to rosti, Jem has some of the best restaurants in Singapore’s west.
The self-styled “Crown Jewel of the West” is the country’s third-largest suburban shopping mall, housing over 250 units spread across six levels. Completed in 2013, it connects directly to Jurong East MRT station, and counts Don Don Donki, IKEA, Cathay Cineplex, and Fairprice Xtra among its anchor tenants.
There is also plenty of food at Jem, including Dian Xiao Er, a Chinese restaurant whose calling card is its herbal roast duck, and XW Western Grill, which is popular for its unlimited salad bar. Marché Mövenpick delivers European fare like crepes, roasted meats, and pasta, and Seorae Korean Charcoal BBQ serves pork fit for royalty.
In the basement, LeNu offers beef noodles that recall the delights of Taiwan and Mainland China, while Pizzakaya cooks pies with a Japanese influence. Similarly inspired is Monster Curry and its gigantic servings of Japanese curry, as Penang Culture presents classic street food from the state. Wind down the evenings at Tipsy Bunny, which has Western favourites and live music.
(Hero and feature images credits: Seorae Singapore – Korean Charcoal BBQ; Dian Xiao Er)
9 best restaurants at Jem to visit this week:
Dian Xiao Er’s herbal roast ducks are made with Peking ducks bred at the UK’s renowned Cherry Valley Farms. Marinated for hours with a blend of Chinese herbs and spices, the bird is cooked at a precise temperature until crispy, golden brown, and deeply savoury. It can be ordered in a variety of flavours from angelica root to wild ginseng, and other popular dishes include wheatgrass tofu with seafood, as well as lotus root and pumpkin with salted egg sauce.
(Image credit: Dian Xiao Er / Facebook)
LeNu is a quick-service Chinese restaurant inspired by noodle joints all over Mainland China and Taiwan. The signature braised beef broth is made from a combination of fresh bone marrow, bones, and Chinese spices, then spooned over your choice of noodles and ingredients like wagyu beef cubes, beef shank, and beef tendon. There’s also the pork bone soup, which is rich in collagen and protein, and comes with either wantons or fish and pickled vegetables.
(Image credit: Paradise Group)
Marché Mövenpick brings the European food market experience to tropical Singapore. Laid out similar to a hawker centre, diners can go from stall to stall ordering freshly-made salads, smoked duck breast pizza, focaccia and tartines, rosti, crepe, and sausages. For drinks, the eatery offers a daily German beer promo, and a cocktail of the day. Alternatively, sip on juices made with fresh vegetables and fruits.
(Image credit: Marché Mövenpick Singapore / Facebook)
Monster Curry delivers halal-certified Japanese curry in gargantuan portions. The gravy is cooked over two days using 14 different vegetables and spices, then served on a plate as big as a car wheel. Meant to be shared between two diners, the curry comes with a variety of katsu from chicken to fish, and can be made spicier.
(Image credit: Monster Planet / Facebook)
Penang is known for its rich street food culture, which this restaurant turns to for inspiration. It serves the classics like Pennang char kway teow, assam laksa, and barbecued seafood, all overseen by Penang local and head chef Wong Thin Lipp. The halal-certified restaurant also does Penang-style Western food and desserts like cendol and ice kacang.
(Image credit: Penang Culture – Street Food Paradise / Facebook)
The pervasiveness of pizza means multiple cultures have since put their own spin on it, and you can find it Japanese-style at Pizzakaya. It is lightly blistered with puffy edges and a thin, chewy crust, and is topped with ingredients such as four cheeses, duck and leek, takoyaki, and beef bulgogi. The halal-certified restaurant also does Japanese curry don, cheese-baked rice, and pastas.
(Image credit: Pizzakaya Singapore / Facebook)
Seorae Galmaegi is a South Korean restaurant chain that serves galmaegisal, or pork skirt meat that was favoured by Korean royalty. Prized for being juicy, tender, and lean, it comes marinated either with Korean spices, chilli, or garlic. Other dishes include black pork belly (samgyeopsal), ox tongue (wooseol), and beef short rib (la galbi), as well as meat skewers and cheese tteokbokki.
(Image credit: Seorae Singapore – Korean Charcoal BBQ / Facebook)
Part of the Tipsy Collective, Tipsy Bunny is a Western restaurant offering hand-stretched pizzas, freshly-shucked oysters, and pastas like uni butter and prawn linguine. They also have locally-inspired fare such as XO fried rice mui fan and kale rojak salad, followed by desserts of burnt cheesecake and lemon tart with homemade marshmallow. On most evenings, a band takes the stage to play live music.
(Image credit: Tipsy Collective)
Barbecued meats take the spotlight at XW Western Grill, which offers steak, chicken, tiger prawn, fish, and lamb cooked over charcoal. But the main draw is the all-you-can-eat salad bar, boasting unlimited servings of hot and cold sides such as coleslaw, Thai glass noodle salad, onion rings, mac and cheese, and sweet potato fries. The salad bar can be enjoyed à la carte, or free with any main course order.
(Image credit: @xwwesterngrill / Instagram)