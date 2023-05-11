9 best places to eat at Jurong East’s Jem mall

From prime Korean barbecue to rosti, Jem has some of the best restaurants in Singapore’s west.

The self-styled “Crown Jewel of the West” is the country’s third-largest suburban shopping mall, housing over 250 units spread across six levels. Completed in 2013, it connects directly to Jurong East MRT station, and counts Don Don Donki, IKEA, Cathay Cineplex, and Fairprice Xtra among its anchor tenants.

There is also plenty of food at Jem, including Dian Xiao Er, a Chinese restaurant whose calling card is its herbal roast duck, and XW Western Grill, which is popular for its unlimited salad bar. Marché Mövenpick delivers European fare like crepes, roasted meats, and pasta, and Seorae Korean Charcoal BBQ serves pork fit for royalty.

In the basement, LeNu offers beef noodles that recall the delights of Taiwan and Mainland China, while Pizzakaya cooks pies with a Japanese influence. Similarly inspired is Monster Curry and its gigantic servings of Japanese curry, as Penang Culture presents classic street food from the state. Wind down the evenings at Tipsy Bunny, which has Western favourites and live music.

(Hero and feature images credits: Seorae Singapore – Korean Charcoal BBQ; Dian Xiao Er)

9 best restaurants at Jem to visit this week: