The 10 best Singapore restaurants, bars, and hawker stalls we enjoyed in 2023

We eat a lot. Probably drink even more. So we reached back into our hazy memories to bring you the ten best restaurants, bars, and hawker stalls we savoured in Singapore this 2023.
There were plenty of exciting new restaurants opening this year from modern Vietnamese to French brasseries, Italian steakhouses to rock and roll kaiseki. But we whittled it down to two, and both are deeply personal. Fiz is one of them, and it’s where chef Hafizzul Hashim explores the memories from his childhood while coaxing regional cuisine to the world stage. The other is Born, based on chef Zor Tan’s formative years, but done with whimsy and style.
Hawker food is what most of us consume regularly, and some of the best in 2023 was har cheong gai from Ban Leong Wah Hoe, a perfect union of crunch and funk. There is also Shi Xiang Satay. Bucking the trend of factory-prepared versions, all their items are still made by hand, from the skewers to the peanut sauce. For a lovely bowl of Thai-style wanton noodles, head to Tomyum Mama, which packs theirs full of lardy bits.
With the world still in chaos, comfort food can be found in the burgers at Honbo. Smashed beef patties, pickles, onions, cheese, and sauce, it is the American classic at its purest. Joining it are the pizzas from Puffy Bois. Simply adorned and fuss-free, it’s a pie to seek solace, or signal a smashing time.
Oh, alcohol. The cause of and solution to all of life’s problems. Some of the best bars in Singapore offering this philosophy include Cat Bite Club, where agave and rice spirits reign. At Mixology Salon, it is Japanese tea, which made us wonder why they are not more highly featured in cocktails. And for dark and sexy drinks, there is always the brooding Manhattan.
Happy New Year!
(Hero and featured images credit: Restaurant Born; Manhattan)
The 10 best Singapore restaurants, bars, and hawker stalls in 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
Tze char restaurants are usually defined by their chilli crab. At Bang Leong, it’s their har cheong gai. They are the platonic ideal of what the dish should be: an even ratio between batter and meat, shatteringly crunchy with a deep umami funk. That’s not to say the chilli crab should be ignored – it is found on almost every table – as well as the wok hei-laden hor fun. If you can’t make it to Casuarina for your fried chicken wing fix, they also sell them in Orchard under the brand Har Cheong Guy.
(Image credit: Ban Leong Wah Hoe Sea-food Restaurant / Facebook)
2 /10
Walking into Born is like perusing an art gallery. There’s a spectacular floral sculpture hanging from the ceiling. The circular menu is whimsical. And the food is lighthearted yet stunning. Now on its second menu since its debut in 2022, this one delves into chef Zor Tan’s childhood, willed into exquisite dishes that mimic dipping French fries into ice cream, and egg tarts deconstructed into a thick, lardy soup and a brioche. Dessert is a latticework of sweet potato almost too beautiful to eat, but when is art fun if you don’t get to play with it?
(Image credit: Restaurant Born)
3 /10
With the cost of everything going up, it’s tough being a high-powered cocktail bar these days, which is why most new ones either have a luxury hotel budget behind them, are charging upwards of S$30 per drink, or both. This makes us especially grateful for Cat Bite Club. It still feels scrappy – the establishment is one part bar, one part cafe, and one part clothing store – but owners Jesse Vida and Gabriel Lowe are creating cocktails that compete with the best in town, with prices hovering around S$25. Even more appealing is their focus on agave and rice spirits, which run from craft brands to wacky finds like a tequila-adjacent from India.
(Image credit: @catbiteclub)
4 /10
When we covered modern Straits restaurant Pangium in 2022, people complained about paying more for local food, even though it was incredibly refined. With Fiz, they can once again pit their hawker centre nasi lemak experience against years of training in Michelin-starred restaurants and a deeply personal journey.
The dining establishment is run by Hafizzul Hashim, a Malay-English chef who wanted to explore his heritage after working in culinary temples around the world. We tried his debut menu in August 2023, and what we got was an intimate look at him fishing with his father in Malaysia, savouring his mother’s nasi lemak, and learning his family’s sambal tunis recipe. Some would call it Malay food that can be found at a fraction of the price across the border, but we think of it as regional cuisine elevated to the world stage.
(Image credit: Restaurant Fiz)
5 /10
Sometimes, it takes an outsider to deliver something truly authentic. Case in point: Honbo. Hailing from Hong Kong, its first overseas outlet in Singapore makes a burger so American that my American dining partner said it tasted like something straight out of Texas. There are options from The Gold Standard to the scallop burger, but they are just distractions. Instead, opt for the Honbo 1.5, simply composed of three gorgeously charred smashed beef patties, cheese, pickles, onions, and house sauce between two fluffy potato buns.
(Image credit: Honbo)
6 /10
Manhattan‘s latest menu is dark and boozy, which is a return to form by the award-winning bar. Unlike the convoluted drinks from the previous menu, the new cocktails are parseable, mostly stirred-down, and bracing, perfect for a boozehound. It’s tough to pick a favourite drink, from the alluring Razzle Dazzle to the champagne-like Sparkling Diamond, but if I could only have one, it would be The Oldest Pal, which is an ocean of smoothness.
(Image credit: Manhattan)
7 /10
Sometimes, the most straightforward cocktails are the hardest to improve on, but Mixology Salon excels at this. Hailing from Ginza, the bar adds tea to all their cocktails such as the Sencha G&T. Delicately bitter and grassy, it tempers the drink’s typical sweetness while being eminently chuggable. Then move on to the intriguing Japanese Tea Espresso Martini, which contains zero coffee. Instead, sencha, matcha, and gyokuro teas stand in to recreate the cocktail’s signature dark toasty notes.
(Image credit: Mixology Salon Singapore)
8 /10
Pizza and cocktails are as easy as they come, but a lot of places in Singapore try to elevate, class up, deify them. Thankfully, there’s Puffy Bois. There is zero pretension here, from cofounder Sam Ng breezily dishing out excellent sours, to fellow owner Zul Zaba cheerily asking what pizzas you want. You won’t go wrong with the pepperoni spotting salami with crispy edges, as well as the delightful black clam. Need a feel a little classy? They also have grower champagne.
(Image credit: @puffyboispizzas / Instagram)
9 /10
When I have visitors from out of town, I often take them to Chinatown Complex and its labyrinth of hawker food. Sometimes I let them wander and see what they come back with, and most times they return with Shi Xiang Satay – it could be where I strategically seat them near the stall. But there’s a good reason. They are one of the rare few satay sellers that still make it from scratch, from skewering the meat to the blending the peanut sauce. Best washed down with a few pints from Smith Street Taps.
(Image credit: @maxiesees / Instagram)
10 /10
It’s difficult to choose between dining establishments on Upper Thomson Road, but Tom Yum Mama consistently gets my dollars. I come for the springy wanton noodles, either soup or dry depending on how I feel – both counting slick dumplings, crunchy lard, and coins of Thai sausage among their bedfellows. Sometimes I go for the claypot dish, which has seafood swimming in a lemongrass-accented broth, or the smoky Isan spicy crab fried rice. Tomyum Mama is also not afraid to experiment with new dishes – I still lament the loss of the lu rou fan, but the bak chor mee could be better – which they always do with a Thai twist.
(Image credit: TOMYUM MAMA / Facebook)