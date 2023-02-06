In the land of constant renewal, the charming, unchanging facade of Tiong Bahru is comforting. Here are the best restaurants and cafes to visit in the historic neighbourhood.
Over the past decade, restaurants and cafes have appeared under Tiong Bahru’s iconic Art Deco buildings, making it one of the most popular neighbourhoods in Singapore for those seeking a hearty brunch or simply a good cup of coffee. Those with a sweet tooth wouldn’t be disappointed; PS.Cafe brings a slice of French charm with its bistro-like interior, and Plain Vanilla combines pastries with artisanal home furnishing, while Chapter 55 churns up homemade gelato and Italian-leaning fare. For croissants flakier than your ex, many still flock to the eponymous Tiong Bahru Bakery for both the iconic buttery pastry and its kouign amanns.
Those with dietary restrictions are well cared for by Tiann’s and its gluten-free dishes, as well as The Butcher’s Wife, a Brazilian-inspired restaurant with vegetarian- and vegan-friendly meals. Voyage takes diners on a fine culinary trip through Europe, while Por Kee keeps it traditional with tze char favourites, so there’s truly something for everyone here. Read on to find out the best places to eat at in Tiong Bahru.
Best restaurants and cafes to visit at Tiong Bahru
It’s gelato galore at Chapter 55, which makes the icy treat in-house daily and offers over 60 different flavours like mao shan wang and gummy bear. They also put it into floats and top it on buttermilk waffles, which you should save space for after dining on bonito pizza, seafood saffron risotto, and crab meat aglio olio linguine.
From a takeaway spot in 2011 to numerous outlets around Singapore, Plain Vanilla has become almost as omnipresent as the flavour. Tiong Bahru is their flagship location where they serve their largest selection of bakes, a daily brunch menu consisting of items like homemade granola and roasted stone fruit tartine, and Browns Mill Organic coffee. The store also houses the brand’s homeware retail arm selling ceramics, candles, and furnishings made by small companies.
Amid Tiong Bahru’s stage-ready cafes and fanciful platings is Por Kee, an old-school tze char restaurant. The no-frills decor has not changed since the 90s, and diners come for their rendition of chilli crab, champagne pork ribs, cereal prawns, and homemade beancurd with mushroom and sea cucumber. The crab bee hoon is also a worthwhile order. Call to book.
Decked out like a French bistro, this PS.Cafe offers a long list of pizzas from fennel sausage to the vegetarian-friendly green goddess (broccoli, peas, French beans, spinach, and green capsicum stewed in smoked pesto and topped with mozzarella and chevre). They also do all-day brunch sandwiches, burgers, and the restaurant’s signature truffle fries. To drink, the spot has over 200 wine labels, craft beer, and a G&T made with their own gin.
For healthy eating in one of Singapore’s most well-known foodie’s paradise, Tiann’s delivers food that is entirely gluten-free and low in sugar. They have different menus from breakfast to Friday night specials, spanning dishes such as waffles made with almond, chia seeds, eggs, and rice, Philly cheesesteak sandwich, pizzas, and Korean-inspired dishes like fried chicken, bibimbap, and seafood pancake. Sweets come in the form of kaya or dark chocolate ganache teacakes, Black Forest roll, and raspberry cheesecake gelato.
Brazilian-inspired and entirely gluten-free, The Butcher’s Wife offers starters of ceviche and creamy croquetas with fermented cashew chilli sauce, followed by mains such as sweet potato gnocchi, wagyu picanha, and seafood moqueca, a stew with bell peppers, coconut milk, and toasted banana farofa (ground cassava root flour). Items are labelled vegetarian- or vegan-friendly, and they also have natural wines, fresh juices, and homemade kombucha.
The original branch that spawned almost a dozen locations, Tiong Bahru Bakery is still a haunt for diners seeking well-made croissants, kouign amann, and danishes, and sourdough loaves. The bakery also has heartier items like stuffed baguettes, sandwiches, and fried chicken burger, and sweets including croffle with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce. To drink, a selection of coffees and teas are available from flat white to hojicha latte.
Voyage represents the journey of chef-owner Jonathan Koh, formerly of French restaurant OCF at The Arts House. He’s cooking refined seasonal fare influenced by Europe and Japan, seen in dishes like Canadian baked lobster rice, Alaskan king crab pasta with uni, foie gras, and kombu, and bincho-grilled super prime ribeye. Koh also has an extensive dessert selection including souffles and mille-feuille. Call to book.
