In the land of constant renewal, the charming, unchanging facade of Tiong Bahru is comforting. Here are the best restaurants and cafes to visit in the historic neighbourhood.

Over the past decade, restaurants and cafes have appeared under Tiong Bahru’s iconic Art Deco buildings, making it one of the most popular neighbourhoods in Singapore for those seeking a hearty brunch or simply a good cup of coffee. Those with a sweet tooth wouldn’t be disappointed; PS.Cafe brings a slice of French charm with its bistro-like interior, and Plain Vanilla combines pastries with artisanal home furnishing, while Chapter 55 churns up homemade gelato and Italian-leaning fare. For croissants flakier than your ex, many still flock to the eponymous Tiong Bahru Bakery for both the iconic buttery pastry and its kouign amanns.

Those with dietary restrictions are well cared for by Tiann’s and its gluten-free dishes, as well as The Butcher’s Wife, a Brazilian-inspired restaurant with vegetarian- and vegan-friendly meals. Voyage takes diners on a fine culinary trip through Europe, while Por Kee keeps it traditional with tze char favourites, so there’s truly something for everyone here. Read on to find out the best places to eat at in Tiong Bahru.

(Hero and feature images credits: PS.Cafe; Tiong Bahru Bakery / Facebook)

Best restaurants and cafes to visit at Tiong Bahru