Your guide to the best restaurants in Kampong Glam

Brimming with culture and culinary gems, this guide to the best restaurants in Kampong Glam will help you navigate the historic district when hunger strikes.

Kampong Glam has gone through many phases over the years. The neighbourhood once held the Malay aristocracy of Singapore, with the iconic Masjid Sultan at its centre. It was an area rich with commerce, where spices, textiles, and other goods traded among the heritage shophouses.

Today, Kampong Glam has been gentrified by a slew of galleries, craft shops, quaint boutiques, and cafes populating its corners. Yet the spirit of the Malay community that had once called Kampong Glam home remains strong. Save for the tourist stops, it is well-preserved in the form of heritage eateries and small family businesses.

Those looking to enjoy nasi padang will find a richly competitive sphere of eateries right here serving up a multitude of heritage dishes — some of which even graced by the Michelin Guide and other celebrities. Alongside them are modern restaurants serving global cuisines such as Italian food, Nashville-style fried chicken, Scandinavian dishes, and brunch fare, many of them halal-certified. Check them out below.

(Image credit: Jui-Chi Chan / iStock / Getty Images)

Best restaurants in Kampong Glam