Your guide to the best restaurants in Kampong Glam

Brimming with culture and culinary gems, this guide to the best restaurants in Kampong Glam will help you navigate the historic district when hunger strikes.
Kampong Glam has gone through many phases over the years. The neighbourhood once held the Malay aristocracy of Singapore, with the iconic Masjid Sultan at its centre. It was an area rich with commerce, where spices, textiles, and other goods traded among the heritage shophouses.
Today, Kampong Glam has been gentrified by a slew of galleries, craft shops, quaint boutiques, and cafes populating its corners. Yet the spirit of the Malay community that had once called Kampong Glam home remains strong. Save for the tourist stops, it is well-preserved in the form of heritage eateries and small family businesses.
Those looking to enjoy nasi padang will find a richly competitive sphere of eateries right here serving up a multitude of heritage dishes — some of which even graced by the Michelin Guide and other celebrities. Alongside them are modern restaurants serving global cuisines such as Italian food, Nashville-style fried chicken, Scandinavian dishes, and brunch fare, many of them halal-certified. Check them out below.
(Image credit: Jui-Chi Chan / iStock / Getty Images)
Best restaurants in Kampong Glam
Jump To / Table of Contents
Kampong Glam is home to many Turkish and Middle Eastern restaurants. From these, Alaturka has proven to be quite a stand-out. Turkish-born chef Nafiz Bozkurt uses only authentic spices, such as sumac, imported from home and cooks most of his kebabs by the charcoal grill. Alaturka’s great cooking was also highlighted on the Bib Gourmand list for the 2016 Michelin Guide Singapore. Must-orders, besides kebabs, are the freshly baked traditional bread and accompanying dips like hummus and baba ganoush.
(Image credit: Alaturka)
2 /12
Chix bills themselves as serving Singapore’s first Nashville-style chicken, which they apply a dry rub of a dozen herbs and spices, and make fiery with the world’s hottest peppers. The bird is offered in forms such as tenders, wings, and sandwiches, accompanied by sides of cheese fries, coleslaw, and dirty tots, which feature tater tots doused in cheddar and gouda, fried chicken bits, and sauce.
(Image credit: Chix Hot Chicken / Facebook)
3 /12
Similar to a curry puff but much larger and without curry powder, this stall sells epok-epok stuffed with potato, sardine, vegetables, or roti boyan, the last of which consists of dough created with fat, egg, flour, and water. They also have specials with beef or chicken rendang, carbonara, salted egg, black pepper, or jagung cheese, which flavours corn with cheddar. The business is also for a worthy cause: the owner set it up to provide single parents with jobs.
(Image credit: Matilda Lim / Facebook)
The Halal cafe is run by a Singapore/Swedish husband-and-wife team, serving up traditional Swedish dishes. Must-try dishes here are grilled chicken salads, Swedish-style beef meatballs with jam and their Salmon gravlax. Fika is also a popular weekend brunch spot and has an array of desserts and house-baked bread. Do also check out its sister cafe, Konditori, which offers a bigger range of croissants and cakes.
(Image credit: Fika Swedish Cafe & Bistro / Facebook)
5 /12
This renowned eatery is often held up as one of the last remaining vestiges of Singapore’s heritage foods. Hjh Maimunah serves up nasi padang comprising of a massive array of traditional dishes served with steamed rice. The family restaurant follows time-honoured recipes from Malaysia and Indonesia, making sure to use only quality spices and produce. Signature dishes to look out for include the Sudanese-style ayam bakar, sambal goreng, beef rendang and oxtail soup. Nasi padang is meant to be a communal affair, so be sure to go with a group of friends.
(Image credit: Hjh Maimunah Restaurant and Catering)
6 /12
Mother Dough takes its name from the fermentation starter used to make sourdough bread, which founder Naadhira Ismail carried back from a Brooklyn bakery. Started in 2017 as a pop-up, it now has a permanent home where she bakes different varieties of croissants, loaves and baguette, savoury galettes and quiches, and weekend specials from banana puff pie to jagung bakar danish, or charred corn with gula Melaka, chilli, kecap manis, and mashed potato. The bakery also does a monthly pizza club that delivers offbeat flavours like fig and onion.
(Image credit: Mother Dough Bakery)
7 /12
Pita Bakery bakes some of the best pita breads in Singapore. The bakery claims to use a 700-year-old recipe for its naturally-leavened pita bread. Besides the traditional plain ones, the bakery also included on its stable more creative adaptations such as spicy cajun, zaatar herbs, and ras el hanout. Pita Bakery also offers a range of fresh spreads and dips like hummus, tahini, and amba (pickled mango) together with its bread.
(Image credit: Pita Bakery)
8 /12
Named after a village on the Amalfi Coast, Positano was born from owners Imran and Ishak’s desire to serve Halal Italian food. Much of the dishes are inspired by what is served in southern Italy, including arancini balls, calzone, and aglio olio, together with risotto, carbonara, honey glazed short rib, and pepperoni pizza. To drink, the Godfather is an indulgent milkshake with vanilla ice cream, Nutella, and Ferrero Rocher.
(Image credit: Positano Risto / Facebook)
9 /12
Rumah Makan Minang is another nasi padang restaurant worth visiting. The family-run restaurant here prides itself on serving authentic Minangkabau cuisine from West Sumatra. There are over 40 different dishes here to try, but the tender and spicy beef rendang is a must try.
(Image credit: Rumah Makan Minang / Facebook)
10 /12
The Fabulous Baker Boy is a halal-certified cafe popular for their brunch items like eggs Benedict, cinnamon bun pancakes, triple D French toast, duck confit, and grilled cheese sandwich. They are also known for their bakes including the Basque burnt cheesecake and red velvet cake, and the venue offers a working space promotion that includes a reserved seat, three hours of internet, unlimited drip coffee, and a food item.
(Image credit: The Fabulous Baker Boy / Facebook)
11 /12
The 71-year-old Warong Nasi Pariaman is probably the oldest nasi padang restaurant in Singapore. The restaurant has been helmed by three family generations and the kitchen still prepare the same dishes from its beginnings in 1948. Another popular spot often visited by local celebrities and chefs.
(Image credit: Warong Nasi Pariaman – North Bridge Road / Facebook)
12 /12
Opened since 1908, Zam Zam serves classic Indian-Muslim dishes including murtabak, nasi briyani, prata, fish head curry, mee goreng, and beef Mysore. For something a little exotic, the murtabak and nasi briyani can be ordered with venison, and they have a long drinks list from limau ice (iced calamansi drink) to bandung dinosaur (rose syrup drink with condensed milk and a heaping of milo powder on top).
(Image credit: Singapore Zam Zam Restaurant Pte Ltd / Facebook)
Kampong Glam is home to many Turkish and Middle Eastern restaurants. From these, Alaturka has proven to be quite a stand-out. Turkish-born chef Nafiz Bozkurt uses only authentic spices, such as sumac, imported from home and cooks most of his kebabs by the charcoal grill. Alaturka’s great cooking was also highlighted on the Bib Gourmand list for the 2016 Michelin Guide Singapore. Must-orders, besides kebabs, are the freshly baked traditional bread and accompanying dips like hummus and baba ganoush.
Besides having one of the best fried chicken in town, The Beast also offers homely South American fare such as freshly baked cornbread, gumbo and chilli con carne. It also doubles as an entertaining nightlife spot, with open-mic and live music sessions through the week. Also worth checking out is the drinks menu: The Beast offers a massive range of American whiskeys (read: bourbon).
The Halal cafe is run by a Singapore/Swedish husband-and-wife team, serving up traditional Swedish dishes. Must-try dishes here are grilled chicken salads, Swedish-style beef meatballs with jam and their Salmon gravlax. Fika is also a popular weekend brunch spot and has an array of desserts and house-baked bread. Do also check out its sister cafe, Konditori, which offers a bigger range of croissants and cakes.
This renowned eatery is often held up as one of the last remaining vestiges of Singapore’s heritage foods. Hjh Maimunah serves up nasi Padang which sees a massive array of traditional dishes offered with steamed rice. The family restaurant follows time-honoured recipes from Malaysia and Indonesia, making sure to use only quality spices and produce. Signature dishes to look out for include the Sudanese-style ayam bakar, sambal goreng, beef rendang and oxtail soup. Nasi padang is meant to be a communal affair, so be sure to go with a group of friends.
Pita Bakery bakes some of the best pita breads in Singapore. The bakery claims to use a 700-year-old recipe for its naturally-leavened pita bread. Besides the traditional plain ones, the bakery also included on its stable more creative adaptations such as spicy cajun, zaatar herbs and ras el hanout. Pita Bakery also offers a range of fresh spreads and dips like hummus, tahini and amba (read: pickled mango) together with its bread.
This old-school bakery commands long queues for its one speciality: swiss rolls. These aren’t the most attractive of pastries available around, but it offers an irreplaceable sense of 90s nostalgia. The pillowy sponge cakes are available in chocolate, mango, green and even blueberry. But its hot-sellers are the traditional kaya and durian flavours.
Rumah Makan Minang is another nasi Padang restaurant worth visiting as well. The family-run restaurant here prides itself on serving authentic Minangkabau cuisine from West Sumatra. There are over 40 different dishes here to try, but the beef Rendang — with very tender beef in spicy gravy — is a must try.
Diners can expect only the freshest seafood at this restaurant. All fish and clams here are sourced by local fishery Ah Hua Kelong from Singapore’s waters. The menu sees these ingredients presented in modern Asian and European-styles dishes such as seabass pate, curry mussels and roasted prawns. Also notable are the cocktails here which are prepared by the award-winning speakeasy Bar Stories just above the restaurant.
The 71-year-old Warong Nasi Pariaman is probably the oldest Nasi Padang restaurant in Singapore. The restaurant has been helmed by three family generations and the kitchen still prepare the same dishes from its beginnings in 1948. Another popular spot often visited by local celebrities and chefs.