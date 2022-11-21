7 places for the best roti canai in KL and Selangor today

Craving for a roti canai fix? Look no further and check out our guide for the best roti canai in KL and Selangor. More well known as roti prata in Singapore, the deceptively simple dish has earned itself the top spot as the best street foods in the world, and we’re not surprised.

Across the border, Malaysians are just as enthusiastic about this hawker favourite. Ask about their idea of a local breakfast, and they will probably mention roti canai or nasi lemak. Considered a national dish, the roti canai, a savoury flatbread, is a meal that can be enjoyed anytime, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or a late-night supper.

What is roti canai?

Roti canai is translated as “bread from Chennai”, as it is believed that this heritage hawker dish was brought from Southern India to Malaysia and our neighbouring country, Singapore (find the best ones in town here).

The pan-fried flatbread has only four main ingredients: flour, ghee, egg and salt. To identify the best roti canai from the countless stalls in KL, look for a crispy and flaky texture with a soft buttery taste. Enjoy it with spicy curry and dhal, or have it plain if that’s up your alley. For a dose of nostalgia, indulge yourself with sugary toppings. Head to the city or even greater Selangor and you’ll find that restaurants and mamak stalls in Malaysia have added their twist to the savoury dish with sweet fillings like banana, Nutella, milo powder, and condensed milk.

If you want to put our local version and Malaysia’s version to the ultimate test, not any old stall will do. Here’s some of the best roti canai in KL and Selangor.

(Hero and featured image credit: @restoranismail/Instagram)

Here’s where you can find the crispiest and fluffiest roti canai in KL and Selangor