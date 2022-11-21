7 places for the best roti canai in KL and Selangor today

Craving for a roti canai fix? Look no further and check out our guide for the best roti canai in KL and Selangor. More well known as roti prata in Singapore, the deceptively simple dish has earned itself the top spot as the best street foods in the world, and we’re not surprised.
Across the border, Malaysians are just as enthusiastic about this hawker favourite. Ask about their idea of a local breakfast, and they will probably mention roti canai or nasi lemak. Considered a national dish, the roti canai, a savoury flatbread, is a meal that can be enjoyed anytime, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or a late-night supper.
What is roti canai?
Roti canai is translated as “bread from Chennai”, as it is believed that this heritage hawker dish was brought from Southern India to Malaysia and our neighbouring country, Singapore (find the best ones in town here).
The pan-fried flatbread has only four main ingredients: flour, ghee, egg and salt. To identify the best roti canai from the countless stalls in KL, look for a crispy and flaky texture with a soft buttery taste. Enjoy it with spicy curry and dhal, or have it plain if that’s up your alley. For a dose of nostalgia, indulge yourself with sugary toppings. Head to the city or even greater Selangor and you’ll find that restaurants and mamak stalls in Malaysia have added their twist to the savoury dish with sweet fillings like banana, Nutella, milo powder, and condensed milk.
If you want to put our local version and Malaysia’s version to the ultimate test, not any old stall will do. Here’s some of the best roti canai in KL and Selangor.
Here’s where you can find the crispiest and fluffiest roti canai in KL and Selangor
Located in Section 17, Petaling Jaya, Kanna Curry House is no stranger to any banana leaf enthusiast. While they are famously known for their hearty banana leaf rice meal, the restaurant is also famed for its soft, buttery roti canai. Don’t be overwhelmed by their curry selections, and enjoy a little bit of everything by turning your dream breakfast into roti canai banjir (flooded roti canai). Our favourite combination? Roti canai splashed in crab curry, with a side of their signature fried squid.
Operation hours: 8am – 8pm (daily)
If you ask anyone from Taman Tun Dr Ismail for the best plate of roti canai in KL, there’s a high chance Restoran Ismail will be on their list. Although their roti canai selections are only available in the mornings, it’s definitely worth waking up early for a plate of the flatbread’s flaky deliciousness.
Pro tip: If you’re also a fan or briyani, stay past the “roti canai hours” for a fragrant plate of their famous Chicken Biryani.
Operation hours: 7.30am – 9pm (daily)
This humble vegetarian restaurant has stolen the hearts of many for serving delicious meals that are bursting with flavour, especially if you have dietary restrictions. Cooked with love and served with warm smiles, The Ganga Cafe is known for offering the classics like biryani and paneer, but you’ll be surprised that their roti canal menu is worth ordering from too. What makes their “paratha” so special is how it’s made with chapati-like layers using whole wheat bread. You can opt for either plain rotisserie or ones that are filled with onion, but if you want to eat it stuffed with paneer, mixed vegetables, or even potato, don’t be shy to ask.
Operation hours: 8am – 10pm (daily)
Here’s another roti canai spot that’s worth visiting in Kuala Lumpur’s Taman Tun Dr. Ismail. Restoran Puteri offers the most authentic Malay cuisine, and their roti canai sets the bar high if you’re hunting for crispy, buttery versions. Combine the roti with their signature curry and dhal combo, and you’re in heaven. If you’re ravenous, order their best-selling beef murtabak and lontong.
Operation hours: 7am – 5pm (daily)
Heading to Klang too? Drop by Roti Canai Pandamaran, or otherwise known as Restaurant I.V. This humble neighbourhood stall has captured the hearts of many roti fans for its fantastic customer service and delicious roti canai. Returning customers will vouch for the pieces of buttery, flaky roti and classify this spot as the best in Selangor. They’re fluffy, crispy and definitely worth the wait. It can get busy in the morning but trust us when we say that it’s well worth the wait.
Operation hours: 6am – 5pm
Restoran Firdouse is a favourite among the locals, and we can see why. The humble space off Jalan Kuching is a great way to kickstart your day if you’re looking for a traditional Malaysian breakfast. We’re talking about a plate of crispy roti canai that’s splashed with their famous lamb curry and a glass of teh tarik. It may get busy in the morning, so plan your trip to this popular KL roti canai joint wisely.
Operation hours: 8am – 11pm (daily)
Named after its owner, Valentine Roti has been serving up what many locals will say is the best roti canai in KL. Since it’s establishment more than 20 years ago, hundreds have flocked here, with many ordering the plain roti canai here, each crafted with all the workings of a good roti canal: crispy outside, soft and chewy inside. Roti canal connoisseurs will also detect a mild doughy sweetness that keeps you going back for more. Make a special request for yours to be ‘garing‘ (crispy), so your roti canai will arrive at your table hot and crispy. Come by on Friday and Saturday nights and you’ll catch the pre-clubbing crowd looking for a quick meal.
Hot tip: For a real treat, order the “roti 1/2 telur”, which see a crispy roti that’s doused with delicious dahl, a dollop of sambal, and half boiled egg.
Operating hours: 8am to 11.45pm daily
