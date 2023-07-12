The 8 best sliced fish soups to eat in Singapore’s CBD for lunch

Working in the CBD and can’t decide what’s best to have for lunch today? There’s always the comforting and reliable sliced fish soup to fall back and obtain your daily nutrients.

There’s always a conscious effort to eat healthy and hawker food isn’t an ideal choice to achieve this. Thankfully, sliced fish soup is one of the few nutritious hawker dishes from the ingredients used to prepare this meal.

Nourishing fuel comes in a bowl of sliced fish soup

For the busy associates working in Singapore’s CBD, sliced fish soup makes an ideal option for a healthy lunch due to the source of protein from fish and fibre from vegetables, usually cabbage or lettuce.

Whether the weather is hot or chilly, you can always find a snaking queue waiting for their lunch orders at CBD’s most popular sliced fish soup stalls. The reason is simple: these stalls use fresh fish while their bones provide both sweetness and an umami taste to the broth. This winning combination is what brings the crowd back for more.

There are generally two different kinds of sliced fish soup – the original clear broth and another enhanced with evaporated milk for an added creamy texture. Don’t be deceived and think the original clear broth is thin in flavour; its taste can be robust from the fish bones and condiments like flat fish used to produce the broth.

Sliced fish soup is usually served with rice or noodles like thick or thin rice noodles. But diners can also find other ingredients like diced tofu and sliced tomatoes in the broth.

While the healthy version is always the boiled sliced fish, those who want something more fragrant can opt for the chunky fried sliced fish. The latter is often coated with an egg batter before frying, giving them an enticing eggy taste. Some stalls offer both the original and fried sliced fish versions for variety.

(Feature and hero image credit: @arcadefishsoup/Instagram)

Here are the best sliced fish soups to eat in Singapore’s CBD for lunch: