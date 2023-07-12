The 8 best sliced fish soups to eat in Singapore’s CBD for lunch

Working in the CBD and can’t decide what’s best to have for lunch today? There’s always the comforting and reliable sliced fish soup to fall back and obtain your daily nutrients.
There’s always a conscious effort to eat healthy and hawker food isn’t an ideal choice to achieve this. Thankfully, sliced fish soup is one of the few nutritious hawker dishes from the ingredients used to prepare this meal.
Nourishing fuel comes in a bowl of sliced fish soup
For the busy associates working in Singapore’s CBD, sliced fish soup makes an ideal option for a healthy lunch due to the source of protein from fish and fibre from vegetables, usually cabbage or lettuce.
Whether the weather is hot or chilly, you can always find a snaking queue waiting for their lunch orders at CBD’s most popular sliced fish soup stalls. The reason is simple: these stalls use fresh fish while their bones provide both sweetness and an umami taste to the broth. This winning combination is what brings the crowd back for more.
There are generally two different kinds of sliced fish soup – the original clear broth and another enhanced with evaporated milk for an added creamy texture. Don’t be deceived and think the original clear broth is thin in flavour; its taste can be robust from the fish bones and condiments like flat fish used to produce the broth.
Sliced fish soup is usually served with rice or noodles like thick or thin rice noodles. But diners can also find other ingredients like diced tofu and sliced tomatoes in the broth.
While the healthy version is always the boiled sliced fish, those who want something more fragrant can opt for the chunky fried sliced fish. The latter is often coated with an egg batter before frying, giving them an enticing eggy taste. Some stalls offer both the original and fried sliced fish versions for variety.
Here are the best sliced fish soups to eat in Singapore’s CBD for lunch:
Anyone who works in the CBD, especially around Amoy Street Food Centre, will know Han Kee Fish Soup. Often sporting a queue that snakes up to 3 rows of stalls at the second level during lunchtime, it is the most popular sliced fish soup stall here.
The star here is, of course, the Batang fish. So, there’s no need to embellish the broth with other ingredients except lettuce or spinach. Sliced generously into thick chunks, it provides a satisfying bite.
Opening hours: Monday – Friday: 11am to 3pm
Offering fish soup to the CBD crowd since 1988, you can be sure that Arcade Fish Soup is a reliable option to have for a meal. Although they have moved out of their original address at The Arcade, one can devour their signature dish at three locations – Marina One, Marina Bay Link Mall, and Asia Square Tower II – within the CBD.
Arcade’s sliced fish soup is filled with ingredients like pickled mustard, Chinese cabbage, tomatoes, and egg tofu that make up a balanced meal.
Opening hours: Monday to Friday – 11:00am to 7:30pm; Last Friday of the Month – 11:0AM to 3:00PM. Closed on Public Holidays and Weekends.
Another popular sliced fish soup stall at Amoy Street Food Centre is Piao Ji Fish Porridge. With about 50 years of specialising this comforting dish, their tasty broth and smooth batang fish slices have won the hearts of many. Their secret is adding a dash of pork lard and fried pork like bits to enhance the broth’s flavour.
Opening hours: Tuesday to Wednesday and Friday to Sunday – 11am to 3:30pm. Closed on Monday and Thursday.
Jin Hua Sliced Fish Bee Hoon, located at Maxwell Food Centre, is known for their evaporated milk-laced sliced fish and deep fried fish soup options. Those who wish to splurge for premium fish can opt the Grouper Fish Head Noodles for its tender sweet fish meat and gelatinous skin. Be careful of the fish bones though.
The broth here is also different from the cleaner, Teochew style of fish soup. Here, they obtain the essence by boiling old hens, yellow soy beans and fish bones, leaning towards a savoury flavour profile.
Opening hours: Friday to Wednesday – 11:15am to 7:30pm. Closed on Thursday.
Xin Yuan Ji is a standalone shop near Bugis MRT station in the CBD precinct, making them accessible. As a bonus, the aircon interior is a welcome respite from the perpetual year-round heat in Singapore.
Besides their signature Sliced Fish Soup Bee Hoon which features thick and firm Batang fish meat, the Fried Snapper Fish Soup provides a great alternative should you prefer something more premium and tender. There’s also the option to add milk to your soup to make it creamier and sweeter.
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday – 11:30am to 11pm
Located at Albert Centre Market and Food Center, it’s easy to find Angel Horse Teochew Fish Soup due to its snaking queue. There’s a reason too. The soup here is the clean and refreshing variant that’s flavoured with dried or dehydrated flat fish. Also, the fresh Batang fish slices are tender without any odd fishy smells. Excellent to dip with the accompanying fermented bean sauce with chopped chilli padi.
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday – 11am to 8pm. Closed on Monday.
Located at the bustling Hong Lim Food Centre in Chinatown, Fan Ji Bittergourd Fish Soup stands out because they use bittergourd to accompany their clear and clean-tasting broth. There’s always a misconception that bittergourd will affect the soup of due to its bitter flavour profile but its taste is mild and it benefits from the vegetable’s cooling properties too to pair with their fresh batang fish.
If you decided to have Fan Ji Bittergourd Fish Soup for lunch, it is advisable to be early as they often sell out before 2pm.
Opening hours: Sunday to Friday – 9:30am to 2pm. Closed on Saturday.
Housed in the newly renovated Market Street Food Centre (formerly Golden Shoe Food Centre) is Xiao Yu Cun Fish Soup. Besides offering both original sliced fish soup and fried sliced fish soup, one can also mix them and have both if you can’t decide which option to have. The fish here is meaty, providing a substantial and satisfying bite.
The soup is topped with egg batter floss to give it an eggy taste which amplifies the sweetness of the clear clean-tasting soup.
Opening hours: Refer to stall for details.
