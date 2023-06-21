9 places for the best soya beancurd desserts in Singapore today

From customisable flavours at DDSD Dessert to the classic sweet and tender version from Whampoa Soya Bean & Grass Jelly Drinks, these best tau huey (aka soya beancurd) desserts and tofu puddings in Singapore will suit every taste and preference.

Desserts are often viewed as sinful and decadent due to their high sugar content and rich ingredients. However, soya beancurd can make a great alternative for those who are craving something sweet but (relatively) healthier.

Soya beancurd, also known as tofu pudding, douhua and doufuhua (in Mandarin), or tau huay (in Hokkien)is made from milk from soya milk and a coagulating agent, but those who’ve attempted to make this heritage dessert at home will know it’s not as simple as merely mixing the two together. Soy milk is first derived from soaking and grinding the soybeans, and then boiling them in water. This mixture is then thickened into a pudding-like texture after adding the coagulating agent to the soy milk.

The dish reportedly hails from the Han Dynasty in ancient China (202 BC – 220 AD). According to legend, the grandson of Emperor Gao, Liu An, was attempting to make food that would grant people immortality. Using brine and soybean milk, he created tofu/beancurd. While this coagulated off-white residue did not allow his people to live forever, it became a delectable dish that’s been passed on for generations.

Soya beancurd in Singapore

The best bowls of soya beancurd in Singapore have a smooth, creamy texture that’s similar to custard or pudding. With its airy light texture that’s not overly heavy, tau huay has become a staple, whether it’s for breakfast with a stick of youtiao, or after dinner as a sweet treat. There are many ways to present the tau huay beancurd here, but you’ll find that both sweet and salty variations have a place in Singaporeans hearts. The low-fat, rich protein source is also a great source of amino acids.

The savoury version of beancurd is also a popular choice for meals. This alternative to the firmer tofu sees lashings of condiments like soy sauce, sesame oil, and scallions to make for an appetising bite. In some regions in China, seaweed strips, minced meat, and dried shrimp are also added to the savoury soya beancurd.

In Singapore, the sweet variants take centrestage as the ideal dessert. Found mostly in Southern China and Southeast Asia, sweet soya beancurd is often served with ginger or sugar cane syrup, although a variety of toppings like ginkgo nuts and gula melaka (palm sugar syrup) is also available.

9 best soya beancurd and sweet tau huay desserts in Singapore today: