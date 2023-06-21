9 places for the best soya beancurd desserts in Singapore today

From customisable flavours at DDSD Dessert to the classic sweet and tender version from Whampoa Soya Bean & Grass Jelly Drinks, these best tau huey (aka soya beancurd) desserts and tofu puddings in Singapore will suit every taste and preference.
Desserts are often viewed as sinful and decadent due to their high sugar content and rich ingredients. However, soya beancurd can make a great alternative for those who are craving something sweet but (relatively) healthier.
Soya beancurd, also known as tofu pudding, douhua and doufuhua (in Mandarin), or tau huay (in Hokkien)is made from milk from soya milk and a coagulating agent, but those who’ve attempted to make this heritage dessert at home will know it’s not as simple as merely mixing the two together. Soy milk is first derived from soaking and grinding the soybeans, and then boiling them in water. This mixture is then thickened into a pudding-like texture after adding the coagulating agent to the soy milk.
The dish reportedly hails from the Han Dynasty in ancient China (202 BC – 220 AD). According to legend, the grandson of Emperor Gao, Liu An, was attempting to make food that would grant people immortality. Using brine and soybean milk, he created tofu/beancurd. While this coagulated off-white residue did not allow his people to live forever, it became a delectable dish that’s been passed on for generations.
Soya beancurd in Singapore
The best bowls of soya beancurd in Singapore have a smooth, creamy texture that’s similar to custard or pudding. With its airy light texture that’s not overly heavy, tau huay has become a staple, whether it’s for breakfast with a stick of youtiao, or after dinner as a sweet treat. There are many ways to present the tau huay beancurd here, but you’ll find that both sweet and salty variations have a place in Singaporeans hearts. The low-fat, rich protein source is also a great source of amino acids.
The savoury version of beancurd is also a popular choice for meals. This alternative to the firmer tofu sees lashings of condiments like soy sauce, sesame oil, and scallions to make for an appetising bite. In some regions in China, seaweed strips, minced meat, and dried shrimp are also added to the savoury soya beancurd.
In Singapore, the sweet variants take centrestage as the ideal dessert. Found mostly in Southern China and Southeast Asia, sweet soya beancurd is often served with ginger or sugar cane syrup, although a variety of toppings like ginkgo nuts and gula melaka (palm sugar syrup) is also available.
9 best soya beancurd and sweet tau huay desserts in Singapore today:
Helmed by a young husband-wife dup who are so into all things beancurd that they even nicknamed themselves ‘da dou‘ (big bean) and ‘xiao dou‘ (small bean), DDSD (derived from their nicknames) allows customers to choose their own toppings to the silky smooth beancurd base or have them in its original flavour. DDSD uses Canadian GMO-free soybeans and makes the beancurd from scratch in-house.
Unique options like black sesame beancurd, peach gum topping, chrysanthemum syrup, and ginger sugar are standouts here.
Opening hours: 9.30am – 1.30pm (closed on Sunday and Monday)
The early bird always catches the worm, which means you’ll have to wake up early if you want to Teck Seng Soya Bean Milk’s smooth and fragrant beancurd as they are often sold out before 10 am. Always sporting a long queue, the family-run stall makes the beancurd fresh on location – painstakingly, by hand – to ensure consistency. Besides soybean-based products, Teck Seng Soya Bean Milk also sells refreshing grass jelly drinks, freshly fried youtiao, and soy milk.
Opening hours: 5am to 12pm daily
Chinese Tofu Magician, originating from Hunan, China, made a splash in Singapore when it first opened in 2019 at Paya Lebar Square. At the stores’ window, you can see how the Canadian Non-GMO soybeans are ground with a big stone mill to obtain milk for their variety of products. The beancurd here has a smooth pudding-like texture that melts in the mouth. Today, the soya beancurd stall has expanded with outlets at 313@Somerset, VivoCity, and Chinatown Point.
Opening hours: 11am – 9.30pm daily
Lao Ban’s variant of soya beancurd and tau huey went viral for their texture that’s akin to milk custard – subtle upon consumption but flavourful in taste. Started by husband and wife team Mr Li Hui Shing and Mdm Hui Ywai Kwai, Lao Ban’s almond beancurd has been hailed as their other signature item on the menu besides the original flavour. Dozens of outlets selling this silky smooth soya beancurd have sprouted across the island since, including Maxwell Hawker Centre, Old Airport Road Hawker Centre, and Redhill MRT Station.
Opening hours: 11am – 3pm, 5.30pm – 7.30pm daily (except Sundays, 11am – 7.30pm)
Soft, supple, and incredibly silky, is what best describes Selegie Soya Bean’s beancurd, which is widely regarded to be one of the best in Singapore. The chain brand is consistent with the dessert’s smoothness regardless of the outlet you visit. Have your beancurd plain, or pile it on with toppings like gula melaka, tapioca cubes, and glutinous rice balls. Another variation, the Soya Pudding, also includes exotic flavours like Honeydew and Mango.
If you’re craving a bowl but don’t wish to travel out, Selegie Soya Bean also offers a delivery service for products on their menu, which include crispy fried dough fritters that are the perfect vessel for soaking up the remnants of the beancurd when you’re done. Outlets throughout the island include Hougang St 21, Upper Serangoon Road, and Towner Road.
Opening hours: 7.30am – 10.45pm daily
Rochor Original Beancurd House is best known for being a go-to for silky smooth soya beancurd in Singapore – and for good reason. Hailed as one of the OG stalls to serve the yummy and light-as-air tau huay, the establishment, helmed by Mr Xu and his wife, makes the dessert fresh daily. Today, they have two shops to their name, one at the original Geyland location, and the other conveniently located near Rochor MRT. Expect the aromatic scent of soybeans to come through before you even take a bite of the beancurd.
Notably the first Soya Beancurd Pudding stall in Singapore to be included in the Singapore Michelin Guide, Whampoa Soya Bean & Grass Jelly Drinks’ signature beancurd is best had piping hot. The stall often sports a long queue for its tau huay, which is still made traditionally using the gypsum coagulant, instead of the commercial lactone version.
Even though it’s currently helmed by the original owner’s second-generation, nostalgia is in order as the beancurd still tastes like when the stall started the business. Add a lashing of gingko nuts while you’re here for a heartier, more nutritious take on the dessert.
Don’t @ us; Singapore’s Mr Bean might be a chain in Singapore, but it still serves some of the best soybean drinks and beancurd desserts at the most convenient of locations. Besides the classic beancurd, the chain brand also offers various unexpected flavours like Sea Salt Gula Melaka Beancurd and Ginger Soup Beancurd.
Go Go Beanz serves up silky smooth bowls of beancurd that’s made from organic beans, so you can slurp up this classic local dessert without the guilt. Although that’s not to say we’d pass up on the toppings here; the aloe vera option pairs exceptionally well with the heartiness of the beancurd here – the perfect ending to your hefty hawker feast. Locations include Chinatown Complex Food Centre, ABC Market, and Old Airport Road.
Opening hours: 8am – 3pm (Wednesday to Sunday)
