10 best stalls at Tampines Round Market & Food Centre to try

Tampines Round Market & Food Centre is a foodie’s paradise, with an abundance of some of the island’s best hawker food stalls to choose from.

Whether you’re craving a plate of piping hot lor mee or a comforting bowl of congee, this east side hawker centre has something to satisfy every palate. While many come here for the famous charcoal fish head steamboat, there are many stalls that are worth a try here too. An alternative dinner option is Shen Li Restaurant, a third-generation tze char stall that serves a variety of classics and innovative tried-and-tested dishes.

Love noodles? Take your pick from kolo mee, minced pork noodles and prawn noodles from Yummy Sarawak Kolo Mee, Teo Kee Mushroom Minced Pork Noodle, and Lao Lee Pig’s Viscera Pork Ribs Prawn Noodle respectively.

Apart from a cup of freshly squeezed sugarcane juice (with lemon, of course) to quench your thirst, we recommend grabbing the Watermelon Ball from House of Dessert, a refreshing sweet treat that’s perfect for a hot summer’s day (or evening).

With so many delicious options to choose from, it can be hard to decide what to try at Tampines Round Market & Food Centre. We’ve rounded up 10 stalls to get you started the next time you’re around.

(Hero and featured image credit: @tk.koh via Instagram)

What to eat at the famous Tampines Round Market & Food Centre: