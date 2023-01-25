10 best stalls at Tampines Round Market & Food Centre to try

Tampines Round Market & Food Centre is a foodie’s paradise, with an abundance of some of the island’s best hawker food stalls to choose from.
Whether you’re craving a plate of piping hot lor mee or a comforting bowl of congee, this east side hawker centre has something to satisfy every palate. While many come here for the famous charcoal fish head steamboat, there are many stalls that are worth a try here too. An alternative dinner option is Shen Li Restaurant, a third-generation tze char stall that serves a variety of classics and innovative tried-and-tested dishes.
Love noodles? Take your pick from kolo mee, minced pork noodles and prawn noodles from Yummy Sarawak Kolo Mee, Teo Kee Mushroom Minced Pork Noodle, and Lao Lee Pig’s Viscera Pork Ribs Prawn Noodle respectively.
Apart from a cup of freshly squeezed sugarcane juice (with lemon, of course) to quench your thirst, we recommend grabbing the Watermelon Ball from House of Dessert, a refreshing sweet treat that’s perfect for a hot summer’s day (or evening).
With so many delicious options to choose from, it can be hard to decide what to try at Tampines Round Market & Food Centre. We’ve rounded up 10 stalls to get you started the next time you’re around.
(Hero and featured image credit: @tk.koh via Instagram)
What to eat at the famous Tampines Round Market & Food Centre:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
Now, this isn’t your ordinary fried carrot cake. Here at Song Han Carrot Cake, the black or white radish cakes are served not only with a liberal mix of egg and sweetened chye poh, but also with the perfect sprinkling of curry powder, which adds an aromatic fragrance that you won’t be able to find elsewhere. Top up for an additional prawns mixed in with each serving of carrot cake and you’ll have a simple, rustic, yet delicious breakfast that’s fit for champions.
(Image credit: @jonathanongg via Instagram)
2 /10
Feeling under the weather? Congee. Not up for something too complicated but still delicious? Congee. Rainy day got you feeling some kind of way? You guessed it, congee is still your answer. The comforting bowls at Chai Chee Pork Porridge come packed with the sweet aroma of rice, elevated only by a dousing of sesame oil. We love adding an extra raw egg to achieve that beautiful golden hue when mixed together with all the other ingredients.
(Image credit: @chaicheeporkporridge via Instagram)
3 /10
On the other side of the flavour spectrum is Teo Kee Mushroom Minced Pork Noodle, which offers a variety of slow cooked, stewed ingredients to go with their chewy noodles. As a result of the slow cooking and the earthy marinade that’s used, the pork ribs, chicken feet, chicken wings, and eggs are deeply flavourful, and also soft to the touch.
(Image credit: @liptakang via Instagram)
4 /10
You will be hard pressed to find a stall selling thosai and appam in your average neighbourhood food centre, so Tampines residents are truly #blessed to have one that’s not only in their vicinity, but is also delicious too. The mother-and-son duo behind the magic is firm on tradition (i.e going through the labour-intensive process of grinding soaked black lentils by hand, as well as making their own sambars, dhal, and chutneys too). For more appams, we love in Singapore, head to our link here.
(Image credit: @tlc.eats via Instagram)
5 /10
House of Dessert is an unmissable stall for those who come to the area early enough. The highly raved about Watermelon Ball is a refreshing bowl on hot summer days. Do take note that this winning combination of watermelon, corn, ice, and coconut milk is only available on Wednesday. On any other day however, you can find regulars indulging in local favourites like Cheng Tng, Red Bean Soup, and Tau Suan.
(Image credit: Foursquare)
6 /10
If you’re not up for congee, there’s another hearty alternative: the bowls of soup noodles from Lao Lee Pig’s Viscera Pork Ribs Prawn Noodle. The base is a rich soup stock made from pork bones, prawn head, garlic, pepper and other secret ingredients that are simmered overnight. Diners can choose between the yellow noodles, bee hoon, kway teow and thick bee hoon (or a mix!) to slurp up the all soup with.
(Image credit: @ozora via Instagram)
7 /10
While usual kolo mee stalls only serve a handful of items on their menu, Yummy Sarawak Kolo Mee has quite an extensive list, making it tough for first-timers to decide. Diners can choose a few unique ones like the Spare Ribs Noodle, Mushroom Noodle, or the Chicken Feet Noodle, but when spoilt for choice, the reliable option has to be the stall’s Signature Sarawak Kuching Kolo Mee. A bed of curly kolo fee forms the foundation of this bowl, before a generous topping of fried wontons, dumplings, pork ribs, char siew slices follow.
(Image credit: @eatshophappy via Instagram)
8 /10
Lor mee lovers aren’t strangers to 137 Lor Mee Prawn Mee. Each bowl of the thick, savoury, spiced sauce comes with flat yellow noodles, braised pork belly, ngor hiang, fish cake, and braised egg (pro tip: be sure to give everything a good mix before slurping it up). Did we mention that they only use fried fish nuggets instead of fish flakes too? If you love lor mee, we’ve scoured the island for some of the best ones here.
(Image credit: @foreveraleating via Instagram)
9 /10
For dinner, Shen Li Restaurant is our favourite spot to dabao from. The tze char joint is especially known for their silky Claypot Tauhuey, doused in a generous lather of sauce and topped with crunchy silver fish for a bit of saltiness. We’d have this on its own with rice, but we also find it hard to pass up favourites like the Coffee Pork, Handmade Prawn Rolls and BBQ Sambal Stingray when we’re here too.
(Image credit: @sakurapancakes via Instagram)
10 /10
Nasi Lemak Specialist serves up our favourite renditions of this iconic dish. Jasmine rice is usually the preferred rice at stalls because of its ability to soak up the coconut milk, Nasi Lemak Specialist uses basmati rice instead — while it does lose out on the flavour front, the fluffy texture is a great base to all the other ingredients on the plate, especially the homemade sweet and spicy sambal. P.S. the Mee Rebus is also a popular option on the menu here too.
(Image credit: @fondfoodmemories via Instagram)