Where to find the best steakhouse in Singapore

A steak is utterly simple to cook, yet devilishly hard to perfect. These best steakhouses in Singapore, however, have mastered it.
At its heart, steak is food in its most primal form. A slab of meat, cooked over fire, garnished sparingly with salt. But its simplicity exposes bad ingredients. Too lean, and the beef may turn out chewy. Too fat, and it becomes a greasy mess. Poor techniques are immediately evident too. The meat remains raw when uncooked. At the other end, it turns flavourless and rubbery.
To counter this, serious steakhouses here import their meat from farms in Australia, Japan, and the US that prioritise sustainability and high quality. Many of these dining establishments in Singapore also do their own wet- or dry-ageing to concentrate the beef’s flavours, before searing the steak over intensely high heat.
Then there are the cuts. Ribeye and tenderloin continue to be highly popular. Larger formats can be either tomahawk or T-bone, while unconventional cuts like flank or rump cap are the mainstay of certain restaurants. Ultimately, a perfect steak should be juicy, tender, and beautifully seared.
From places that preserve the traditional steakhouse feel to modern interpretations, as well as restaurants that follow the Tuscan, Brazilian, and Argentinean way, check out these best steakhouses in Singapore when the carnivorous craving hits.
(Hero and featured images credits: Marina Bay Sands; Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse)
Where to find the best steakhouses in Singapore
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Lawry's The Prime Rib
- 665 Degrees Fahrenheit
- Bedrock Bar & Grill
- Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse
- Boeuf
- Bottega di Carna
- Bochinche
- Burnt Ends
- Butcher's Block
- Cut by Wolfgang Puck
- Gemma
- Gordon Grill
- Luke's Oyster Bar & Chop House
- Meadesmoore
- Origin Grill
- Picanhas'
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- The Feather Blade
- Wolfgang's Steakhouse
- Wooloomooloo Steakhouse
After more than two decades, Lawry’s remains an institution in Singapore for high quality prime rib. The Mandarin Gallery restaurant, which celebrated its 24th anniversary in 2023, specialises in USDA Roasted Prime Rib of Beef aged for up to 21 days until tender and juicy. The meat is then roasted on rock salt, carved table-side on Lawry’s iconic silver cart, and served with Yorkshire pudding.
(Image credit: Lawry’s The Prime Rib)
The highlight at 665°F is their Pira oven and grill, which cook at this scorching temperature for consistent flavours and textures. Their chef signatures also favour alcohol – sanchoku Wagyu is marinated with the hotel’s house pilsner, and the house-aged cut of the day is flambéed Woodford Reserve bourbon. They are joined by other selections ranging from A4 Kagoshima Wagyu striploin to USDA Prime grain-fed ribeye.
(Image credit: Andaz Singapore)
The flagship restaurant of the Bedrock brand keeps it classic by using only old school techniques including dry-ageing, hot and cold smoking, and grilling over applewood chunks. Cuts from full-blood aged Japanese Wagyu to USDA Prime ribeye are available, and every quarter, Bedrock puts on the World Meat Series where they feature premium and lesser-known varieties from around the world. Currently, they are showcasing 100% full-blood Tajima olive-fed black Wagyu from Umami Olive Fed Wagyu farm in East Texas.
(Image credit: Bedrock)
Decked out like an Italian farmhouse, Bistecca’s Florentine-style T-bone steak uses F1 Kuroge beef – a cross between Wagyu and Black Angus – from Australia that is grain-fed for over 420 days until it hits a marbling score of 6. It is then seared over a wood-fired grill for a beautifully charred crust, seasoned with extra-virgin olive oil and salt, and served with a variety of sauces such as English mustard and salsa verde.
(Image credit: Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse)
Boeuf is French for “beef,” but they are wide-ranging when it comes to their steaks. Their signature prime ribs come from Wales, Scotland, Argentina, Australia, and Japan, which are dry-aged onsite, grilled on lava stones, and finished in the oven. Other meat options range from an Argentinean Aberdeen Black Angus tenderloin to A5 Miyazaki Japanese Wagyu.
(Image credit: Boeuf)
The world’s greatest butcher has his knives out for Singapore. Bottega di Carna is the local presence of Dario Cecchini, star of Netflix’s “Chef’s Table” and who the New York Times bestowed the honorific upon. Mirrored after Cecchini’s riotous restaurants in Panzano, Italy, Bottega prides itself on using ethically-raised and lesser-seen beef cuts like bavette, rump cap, and filet mignon. The highlight, however, is the bistecca alla Florentina, a charcoal-grilled 1.2kg Australian dry-aged porterhouse.
(Image credit: Mondrian Singapore Duxton)
Bochinche puts Argentinean steak on the front page. The grass-fed ribeye and tenderloin are wet-aged for 28 days and cooked asado-style, or over an open flame. Other meats are sourced from Australia and the US, and come in cuts like the M4/5 Wagyu hanging tender and MS5 full-blood oven-prepared (OP) rib.
(Image credit: Bochinche / Facebook)
Burnt Ends does not do traditional steakhouse. Instead, the modern Australian barbecue restaurant has an ever-evolving menu that offers offbeat cuts such as onglet, flat iron, and cube roll paired with equally unconventional ingredients like bone marrow. The restaurant has been awarded a Michelin star since 2018, and is consistently in both the World’s and Asia’s 50 Best lists.
(Image credit: Burnt Ends)
Butcher’s Block calls itself “an avant-garde wood-fire dining experience,” so cutting-edge that regular cooking equipment will not do. Instead, the Raffles Hotel restaurant uses custom-built ovens and grills to fire the steaks, along with methods such as smoking, burying ingredients in embers, and grilling in baskets over charcoal. The regular menu is led by the MBS9 chef’s prime selection Wagyu, while the multi-course Tour De Force experience includes off-the-menu creations and seasonal produce.
(Image credit: Raffles Singapore)
Cut is celebrity chef and restauranteur, Wolfgang Puck’s take on the classic steakhouse, and the only one in Singapore with a Michelin star. Only premium cuts are available here, which are grilled over hardwood and charcoal then finished under a searingly-hot broiler for a crisp exterior. For Wagyu fans, the restaurant serves three examples from Australia, the US, and Japan together for back-to-back comparisons.
(Image credit: Marina Bay Sands)
From the Josper oven visible from the dining floor to the oversized pepper grinder, Gemma mixes Old World charm with modern sensibilities. Yes, you could opt for the A5 Miyazaki Wagyu or Jack’s Creek Black Angus tenderloin, but the main star is the large T-bone Fiorentina steak, grain-fed for 200 days and dry-aged for a month. In keeping with the Italian theme, the massive cut comes with condiments of garlic salmoriglio sauce and pecorino.
(Image credit: GEMMA Restaurant / Facebook)
Gordon Grill harkens back to 1963, when it was originally known as Gordon Room and Singapore was on the verge of joining Malaysia. The steakhouse, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2023, keeps the nostalgia alive with the show-stopping flambé steak Diane tenderloin: pan-fried USDA Black Angus tenderloin lit on fire table-side with a splash of brandy, cloaked in mushroom sauce, and paired with mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables.
(Image credit: Goodwood Park Hotel)
A popular spot for seafood and fresh oysters, Luke’s Oyster Bar & Chop House also offers a solid repertoire of steaks. Go for its signature bone-in tenderloin, which is covered in a peppercorn crust and mustard cognac jus, and complete your meaty feast with add-ons such as half lobster tail and grilled foie gras.
(Image credit: Luke’s Oyster Bar & Chop House / Facebook)
Adventurous steak eaters can take refuge at Meadesmoore. The steakhouse priorities less-popular cuts such as Denver steak, also known as chuck under blade, all of which are sourced from directly from the US, New Zealand, and Australia. Meadesmoore also has their own cut taken from between the ribeye and chuck, which is made up of three different muscles and has a various texture and flavours.
(Image credit: Meadesmoore)
The steaks at Origin Grill get the Josper oven treatment, which involves grilling them over charcoal at 400 degree Celsius until they take on a charred finish and smoky aroma. Cuts range from the typical ribeye to more unique options like rump and hanging tender, and diners get to choose which sustainable farm created their meat.
(Image credit: Shangri-La Singapore)
A steakhouse does not need to have white tablecloth and a stiff atmosphere, as Picanhas’ proves. The Halal-certified restaurant is named after the Brazilian steak cut – pronounced as “pee-khan-nyah” and hailing from the rump cap – which they grill over binchotan and glaze with butter. At S$26++, it is also a steal.
(Image credit: Picanhas’ / Facebook)
With only one type of beef – USDA Prime – on its menu, this steakhouse keeps to what it does best. The well-marbled steak is available in various cuts ranging from a full-flavoured T-bone to the extravagant porterhouse, and is served sizzling hot on a 260 degree Celsius plate. The restaurant, which is the first Southeast Asian outpost of the eponymously named US steakhouse, also offers a wide range of wines for a perfectly balanced but decadent meal.
(Image credit: Ruth’s Chris Steak House / Facebook)
The Feather Blade derives it name from a muscle in the cow’s shoulder, otherwise known as the flat iron. At S$24++, it is the only cut offered here, which is sous-vide, finished on the grill, glazed with herb butter, and sprinkled with smoked salt. The restaurant also serves the meat in a burger and rice bowl, while sides range from creamed spinach to grilled portobello mushroom.
(Image credit: The Feather Blade)
Other than sharing a first name, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse has nothing to do with Wolfgang Puck. Instead, it is the eponymous restaurant of Wolfgang Zwiener, a restauranteur who first opened in New York City in 2004. Zwiener specialises in USDA Prime Black Angus porterhouse, which is dry-aged onsite for 28 days and seared until it develops a fantastically charred crust. The restaurant also has limited quantities of a 60-day dry-aged ribeye.
(Image credit: Wolfgang’s Steakhouse)
Sustainable Australian beef dominates at Wooloomooloo Steakhouse. There are options from Victoria, Tasmania, and Queensland, which range from vintage grass- to barley-fed, and the restaurant either wet- or dry-ages the meat before searing them under a 1,800 degree Fahrenheit broiler. Ribeye is the main cut here, alongside striploin, porterhouse, and tomahawk.
(Image credit: Wooloomooloo Steakhouse – Singapore / Facebook)