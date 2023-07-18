Where to find the best steakhouse in Singapore

A steak is utterly simple to cook, yet devilishly hard to perfect. These best steakhouses in Singapore, however, have mastered it.

At its heart, steak is food in its most primal form. A slab of meat, cooked over fire, garnished sparingly with salt. But its simplicity exposes bad ingredients. Too lean, and the beef may turn out chewy. Too fat, and it becomes a greasy mess. Poor techniques are immediately evident too. The meat remains raw when uncooked. At the other end, it turns flavourless and rubbery.

To counter this, serious steakhouses here import their meat from farms in Australia, Japan, and the US that prioritise sustainability and high quality. Many of these dining establishments in Singapore also do their own wet- or dry-ageing to concentrate the beef’s flavours, before searing the steak over intensely high heat.

Then there are the cuts. Ribeye and tenderloin continue to be highly popular. Larger formats can be either tomahawk or T-bone, while unconventional cuts like flank or rump cap are the mainstay of certain restaurants. Ultimately, a perfect steak should be juicy, tender, and beautifully seared.

From places that preserve the traditional steakhouse feel to modern interpretations, as well as restaurants that follow the Tuscan, Brazilian, and Argentinean way, check out these best steakhouses in Singapore when the carnivorous craving hits.

Where to find the best steakhouses in Singapore