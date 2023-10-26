Where to find the best Teochew porridge in Singapore

Putting an end to the adage of plain old congee is Teochew porridge, and here are where to find the best examples in Singapore.
Like caifan or even nasi padang, Teochew porridge is a meal of multiple flavours. At an eatery specialising in it, diners are confronted with enormous vats of food including steamed fish, minced meat, and braised duck, which they pick to accompany rice porridge. While the cuisine has its roots in the southern Chinese city of Chaozhou, regional dishes have crept in here, such as hae bee hiam.
Teochew porridge distinguishes itself from Cantonese counterpart by its cooking and presentation methods. In Teochew porridge, the rice grains are firmer and the soup is more watery, unlike the creamy consistency of the Cantonese style. Side ingredients are given as much weight as the porridge, while they are typically the supporting actors in Cantonese congee. They also tend to come together in a bowl.
Some of the best places to eat Teochew porridge in Singapore are clustered around the Serangoon area, where eateries such as Heng Long and Soon Soon vie for attention. Around MacPherson, 554 has been operating since the 1980s, and White House was established by a veteran of the cuisine. In the west, Joo Seng captivates with its braised duck, and the nearby Ye Lai Xiang draws crowds in right until the witching hour. Check them out below.
10 places for the best Teochew porridge in Singapore
Since the 1980s, the family-owned 554 has established itself as MacPherson Road institution for Teochew porridge. Their signatures include steamed minced pork, fried chicken wing, and house-made otah, together with classics like steamed sea bass and braised cabbage.
Choon Seng dates back to almost a century ago when the current owner’s great, great granduncle was a street hawker selling Teochew porridge. After a stint at Beach Road, the stall moved to Farrer Park in 1998 and has entrenched itself in the neighbourhood. Now run by the founder’s fifth-generation descendant, some of the more popular dishes include the steamed fish – the variety changes depending on what’s freshest – prawn cake, and braised duck.
Heng Long provides easy access to Teochew porridge around Singapore thanks to its multiple locations. At its most popular Upper Serangoon location, highlights from the large selection include minced pork with salted egg, braised tofu, salted vegetable, and braised duck. The store is open around the clock, and other outlets open past midnight.
The star at Joo Seng is the braised duck leg, which is coated with a sweet-savoury sauce and slides effortlessly off the bone. Other dishes that pair well with the porridge include salted vegetable, fried lala, and the smooth homemade otah.
Patronised by Hong Kong superstars like Chow Yun-fat, or so faded photos on the wall claim, Kheng Nam Lee has occupied this corner of Havelock Road for so long that diners commonly refer to it has Havelock Teochew Porridge. The braised duck and fishcake are some of the crowd favourites, along with braised pork trotter and minced meat.
Sin Hock Heng operates every day until 3:45am, making late night exploits in Singapore’s infamous red light district a, um, satisfying experience. The two-decades-old eatery has over 20 dishes to choose from, and include hits such as chye poh omelette, braised pork intestine, minced duck, and steamed minced meat with salted fish. They also sell bak kut teh.
Opened since 1997, Soon Soon’s signatures are their pork chop, fried batang, and ginger chicken. Other dishes to look out for include the steamed squid, fish cake, and hae bee hiam, which adds a crunchy, umami punch to the smooth porridge.
Denizens of Toa Payoh can get their Teochew porridge fix at Tian Tian Fatt. Their steamed pomfret is the centrepiece of an indulgent meal, to be surrounded by braised pork belly, hae bee hiam, chicken wing simmered in a thick dark sauce, and blood cockles cooked with soy sauce. Pair them with the zesty chilli sauce, which is homemade.
White House is what happens when a retiree does not play golf. Owner Peh Lee Soon ran the popular Soon Soon for many years, sold it with the intention of not working anymore, before he jumped at the chance of opening another Teochew porridge eatery. While the selection here is not as vast, the braised duck is excellent, along with the otah, steamed fish, and fried egg.
Part of Kim San Leng coffee shop, Ye Lai Xiang serves Teochew porridge staples daily until 4am. Some of their popular items include steamed fish with salted vegetable, chye poh omelette, hae bee hiam, and bitter gourd.
