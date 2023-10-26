Where to find the best Teochew porridge in Singapore

Putting an end to the adage of plain old congee is Teochew porridge, and here are where to find the best examples in Singapore.

Like caifan or even nasi padang, Teochew porridge is a meal of multiple flavours. At an eatery specialising in it, diners are confronted with enormous vats of food including steamed fish, minced meat, and braised duck, which they pick to accompany rice porridge. While the cuisine has its roots in the southern Chinese city of Chaozhou, regional dishes have crept in here, such as hae bee hiam.

Teochew porridge distinguishes itself from Cantonese counterpart by its cooking and presentation methods. In Teochew porridge, the rice grains are firmer and the soup is more watery, unlike the creamy consistency of the Cantonese style. Side ingredients are given as much weight as the porridge, while they are typically the supporting actors in Cantonese congee. They also tend to come together in a bowl.

Some of the best places to eat Teochew porridge in Singapore are clustered around the Serangoon area, where eateries such as Heng Long and Soon Soon vie for attention. Around MacPherson, 554 has been operating since the 1980s, and White House was established by a veteran of the cuisine. In the west, Joo Seng captivates with its braised duck, and the nearby Ye Lai Xiang draws crowds in right until the witching hour. Check them out below.

(Hero and featured images credits: Sin Hock Heng Teochew Porridge / Facebook; Heng Long Teochew Porridge / Facebook)

10 places for the best Teochew porridge in Singapore