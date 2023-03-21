Deep-fried, crunchy, and juicy: it is hard to say no to tonkatsu, which these nine restaurants in Singapore do exceptionally well.

Tonkatsu was first served in Japan around the turn of the 20th century when Japanese restaurants started to introduce more Western-style dishes, which was later on referred to as yoshoku. Similar to a German schnitzel, tonkatsu is a pork cutlet that has been coated in panko breadcrumbs then deep-fried.

In general, there are two cuts of pork used for tonkatsu. Hire-katsu, or pork fillet, is a lean pork tenderloin that is lighter in taste, lower in calories, and known to be the highest grade tonkatsu. There is also rosu-katsu, or pork loin, which is richer thanks to a layer of juicy fat.

The hearty dish typically comes with a smear of spicy yellow mustard, a bowl of pearly white rice, a hearty mountain of thinly sliced cabbage, miso soup, and some tonkatsu sauce on the side. Certain restaurants also serve toasted sesame seeds that diners can grind with a mortar and pestle for a beautiful nutty aroma, which is then added into the sauce.

(Hero and featured image credit: Charles Deluvio on Unsplash)