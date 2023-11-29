Cafe&Meal MUJI Plaza Singapura expands, offers limited festive menu

Finally, there’s an increased chance of snagging a seat successfully in Singapore’s largest MUJI cafe. Named Cafe&Meal, the dining establishment at MUJI Plaza Singapura is the brand’s largest Southeast Asia flagship store.

First introduced in 2015 at the now-closed Paragon outpost, Cafe&Meal MUJI is currently available at other key Singapore stores like Raffles City Shopping Centre, 100AM at Tanjong Pagar, and Plaza Singapura.

What’s new at Cafe&Meal MUJI Plaza Singapura

Located within the revamped MUJI Plaza Singapura along Singapore’s Orchard Road, the cafe and restaurant at MUJI Plaza Singapura now offers an expanded seating capacity of 94 diners, which leverages on its spacious layout.

This opening also coincides with the cafe’s festive menu, which is available in-store till 27 December 2023. Diners who select the festive set (SGD22.90) can choose four festive-category deli items.

Dishes include Seared Chicken Breast with Bacon & Pecan Salad and Roasted Brussel Sprout & Spinach Salad with Dates Dressing from the cold deli section. The hot deli section offers Creamy Meatball, Cabbage and Kale Stew, White Wine Cranberry Pork Collar Stew, and Braised Grain-Fed Beef Oyster Blade with Red Wine. Completing this set is a soup, as well as a Salmon & Spinach Quiche.

Those who desire a smaller portion can opt for the regular deli sets. The meal can be personalised with one hot and one cold deli or more, which is then paired with an onsen egg, the cafe’s signature 16-grain rice, and a bowl of soup.

MUJI Plaza Singapura reopens at more than twice its original size

Officially the largest global flagship store in Southeast Asia, this Plaza Singapura outpost spans over 38,400 square feet. It will comprise over 15 departments, including Singapore-first MUJI Renovation, Everyday Good Price (daily essentials priced under $10), and maternity wear.

Existing MUJI concepts will also be broadened to show a more complete range.

Over at MUJI Renovation, visitors can explore a 4-room HDB show flat space spanning 1,045 square feet. This service will provide comprehensive end-to-end interior planning, including renovation and home furnishing.

Prospective customers can also engage MUJI Renovation for input on lifestyle design and other consulting services.

(Feature and hero image credit: MUJI Singapore)