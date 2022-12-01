Lifestyle Asia
What to expect at Café Kitsuné’s first Singapore outpost at Capitol
Dining
01 Dec 2022 09:55 AM

What to expect at Café Kitsuné’s first Singapore outpost at Capitol

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer

Fashionistas and cafe-hoppers, watch out: Cafe Kitsune Singapore is set to open 1 December 2022 at Capitol Singapore.

This marks the French-Japanese cafe’s first foray into Singapore, which already has 21 other locales in other major cities such as Seoul, Tokyo, Paris, London, and New York.

While most flock to the locale for its stylish, Intagrammable interiors and locale-specific merchandise, Cafe Kitsune has also held is own with its coffee. Their signature single origin coffee beans are sourced from Brazil and Guatemala, giving each cuppa Joe one with a distinct full-bodied flavour that has earned the approval of coffee enthusiasts around the world. If you really like the coffee at its Capitol Singapore outpost, you can even purchase a bag of their roasted beans at the cafe. Simply get the friendly barista to grind it for you before leaving.

This isn’t the only Southeast Asian outlet by the famed Parisian brand. Other cafes in the region include the one in Bangkok in 2020, followed by Indonesia and the Philippines.

Cafe Kitsune at Capitol Singapore is set to serve the brand’s signature specialty drinks like the Dirty Matcha Latte, as well as sweet and savoury classic pastries with a Japanese twist. Sweets worth ordering include the Matcha Eclair – which will pair well with the matcha latte – and the delightfully nutty Paris Brest. The Strawberry Shortcake – with its vanilla chiffon and fresh cream – is lighter than air, and is perfect for afternoon tea. Café Kitsuné’s iconic Fox-shaped shortbread is also not to be missed; the deliciously buttery cookies come in an Instagrammable fox shape that you can *attempt* to hang on your glasses and mugs for a photo app moment (but at your own risk – it’s trickier than it looks). And yes, there’s a Singapore exclusive here; the Chilli Chocolate Tart is a slightly fiery twist on the classic, with chilli flakes sprinkled on top to give is a little kick.

You can also expect merchandise that range from its famous canvas tote bags and printed cups, to T-shirts and hoodies.

Cafe Kitsune Singapore is located 13 Stamford Rd, #01-11, Singapore 178905.

(All images: @cafekitsune via Instagram)

Jocelyn Tan is a travel, food and design writer who loves to explore lesser-known cities abroad and chat with locals about their favourite eats in town. When she's not writing, she's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history.

 
